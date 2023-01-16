Read full article on original website
Related
Toby Hazlewood
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business
Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
Why do Costo employees check customer receipts when they exit the store?
Costco is one of America’s favorite retail shops, where people can purchase their favorite items in bulk. However, customers noticed a strange system at Costco. Even after the customers have purchased and paid, a Costco employee checks the receipt one more time before exiting the store.
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Five store changes Target is making in 2023 and customers will soon see the differences in choices
OVER the past year, Target has made major changes to the way customers shop. The massive retailer has been adding exciting features and partnerships to enhance the customer experience. One popular celebrity partnership was with the social media sensation Tabitha Brown with Tabitha Brown's collections. The limited-time collection included products...
Upworthy
CEO took a 90% pay cut to raise staff's minimum salary to $70K and the company is now thriving
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated. A few years ago, Dan Price—the head of a credit card payment processing company in Seattle—did something no CEO in history would even dream of doing. Taking a paycut of about a million dollars, he introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his employees. While at the time, conservative organizations and news networks ridiculed the supposedly "socialist" business practice, today Price is the one laughing as his company, Gravity Payments, and its employees are thriving. Taking to Twitter in April 2021, he proudly flexed the success of his experiment.
CNBC
Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts
Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
The Top 15 Home-Based and Mobile Franchises for 2023
For budding entrepreneurs looking to franchise without leaving the house, these concepts offer flexibility.
stillrealtous.com
Longtime WWE Employee Reportedly Done With The Company
WWE has been going through some major changes over the last year or so, and now it looks like another longtime employee is no longer part of World Wrestling Entertainment. Fightful is reporting that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, is done with WWE after 25 years with the company. Prior to becoming the Vice President of Communications, Hopkins took on many different roles including Fan Services Coordinator, Public Relations Coordinator, Manager of Media Relations, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Director Of Communications, Senior Director, Public Relations/Corporate Communications.
Wienerschnitzel Launches Aggressive Franchise Incentive Program
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, has proudly debuted a limited-time franchise incentive program. The newly launched ‘Hot Dogs for Profits’ initiative is designed to attract qualified franchisees eager to be part of the legacy brand’s aggressive U.S. expansion. Hot Dogs for Profits also aims to bolster the chain’s aggressive 2023 expansion goals, which includes growth opportunities throughout the Midwest and in select Southern states. 2022 marked the chain’s 12th consecutive year of same-store sales growth, underscoring continued, consistent momentum for the 60-year-old hot dog brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005454/en/ Wienerschnitzel Offers Limited-Time Franchise Incentives (Photo: Business Wire)
America's largest party supply store files for bankruptcy
Party City filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, weighed down by competition and years of financial losses.
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
freightwaves.com
Walmart expands in-house driver hiring, training program
Walmart Inc. said it has expanded its in-house driver training program to include associates located within a 50-mile radius of an office where transport workers are hired. The expanded initiative comes nine months after the retail behemoth (NYSE: WMT) launched a program allowing its supply chain employees to obtain their commercial driver’s licenses. Since the program began, 56 workers have been trained, obtained CDLs and are behind the wheel of Walmart trucks, the company said Wednesday.
Walmart provides its GoLocal services to Salesforce clients
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with software giant Salesforce (CRM.N) to provide its retail customers with store pickup and delivery services using Walmart's vast transportation network.
ClearBank Names Barclays Vet Mark Fairless as CFO
Embedded banking firm ClearBank has named Mark Fairless to lead its finance team. In addition to his duties as CFO, Fairless, a veteran of companies that include M&G, Santander and Barclays, will also serve on the ClearBank board and executive committee and help the company’s international expansion, the U.K. firm announced on its website Tuesday (Jan. 17).
TechCrunch
Indian edtech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students’ homes to pitch to their parents. Instead, the entire sales workforce now works from inside the office and reaches out virtually to only those whose children have shown a clear interest in subscribing to the platform.
Dr Martens has shot itself (and London) in the foot with profit warnings | Nils Pratley
Bootmaker’s reversal of its growth promises has damaged the reputation of the UK IPO market
2023: Year of the Side Hustle? 73% of U.S. Workers Plan to Freelance This Year, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has revealed new data showing how U.S. workers feel about an uncertain economy and how they plan to reinforce or supplement their income for a recession. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 2,000 U.S. workers in partnership with Censuswide. 66% said they’re already on, or plan to join, a freelancing platform in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005056/en/ 73% of U.S. Workers Plan to Freelance This Year, According to New Data from Fiverr. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hootsuite replaces CEO, confirms 7% staff reduction
Social media management platform Hootsuite became the latest tech firm to announce layoffs, when it confirmed Wednesday its third round of job cuts since August while also replacing its chief executive.
Comments / 0