ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business

Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Ty D.

Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Upworthy

CEO took a 90% pay cut to raise staff's minimum salary to $70K and the company is now thriving

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated. A few years ago, Dan Price—the head of a credit card payment processing company in Seattle—did something no CEO in history would even dream of doing. Taking a paycut of about a million dollars, he introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his employees. While at the time, conservative organizations and news networks ridiculed the supposedly "socialist" business practice, today Price is the one laughing as his company, Gravity Payments, and its employees are thriving. Taking to Twitter in April 2021, he proudly flexed the success of his experiment.
SEATTLE, WA
CNBC

Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts

Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
stillrealtous.com

Longtime WWE Employee Reportedly Done With The Company

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last year or so, and now it looks like another longtime employee is no longer part of World Wrestling Entertainment. Fightful is reporting that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, is done with WWE after 25 years with the company. Prior to becoming the Vice President of Communications, Hopkins took on many different roles including Fan Services Coordinator, Public Relations Coordinator, Manager of Media Relations, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Director Of Communications, Senior Director, Public Relations/Corporate Communications.
The Associated Press

Wienerschnitzel Launches Aggressive Franchise Incentive Program

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, has proudly debuted a limited-time franchise incentive program. The newly launched ‘Hot Dogs for Profits’ initiative is designed to attract qualified franchisees eager to be part of the legacy brand’s aggressive U.S. expansion. Hot Dogs for Profits also aims to bolster the chain’s aggressive 2023 expansion goals, which includes growth opportunities throughout the Midwest and in select Southern states. 2022 marked the chain’s 12th consecutive year of same-store sales growth, underscoring continued, consistent momentum for the 60-year-old hot dog brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005454/en/ Wienerschnitzel Offers Limited-Time Franchise Incentives (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR

Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
freightwaves.com

Walmart expands in-house driver hiring, training program

Walmart Inc. said it has expanded its in-house driver training program to include associates located within a 50-mile radius of an office where transport workers are hired. The expanded initiative comes nine months after the retail behemoth (NYSE: WMT) launched a program allowing its supply chain employees to obtain their commercial driver’s licenses. Since the program began, 56 workers have been trained, obtained CDLs and are behind the wheel of Walmart trucks, the company said Wednesday.
PYMNTS

ClearBank Names Barclays Vet Mark Fairless as CFO

Embedded banking firm ClearBank has named Mark Fairless to lead its finance team. In addition to his duties as CFO, Fairless, a veteran of companies that include M&G, Santander and Barclays, will also serve on the ClearBank board and executive committee and help the company’s international expansion, the U.K. firm announced on its website Tuesday (Jan. 17).
TechCrunch

Indian edtech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students’ homes to pitch to their parents. Instead, the entire sales workforce now works from inside the office and reaches out virtually to only those whose children have shown a clear interest in subscribing to the platform.
The Associated Press

2023: Year of the Side Hustle? 73% of U.S. Workers Plan to Freelance This Year, According to New Data from Fiverr

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has revealed new data showing how U.S. workers feel about an uncertain economy and how they plan to reinforce or supplement their income for a recession. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 2,000 U.S. workers in partnership with Censuswide. 66% said they’re already on, or plan to join, a freelancing platform in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005056/en/ 73% of U.S. Workers Plan to Freelance This Year, According to New Data from Fiverr. (Photo: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy