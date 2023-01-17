ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Animals of UC Davis

Student life can be exhausting. Between running from class to class, studying for exams and trying not to burn down your apartment while cooking, it is easy to feel drained and stressed. But being at UC Davis makes this a whole lot more manageable, as I can always find a fuzzy friend to help me feel better. Whether it is sunbathing with one of the physics building’s cats or hearing stories from my friends at the Goat Barn, the animals of UC Davis are always there to put a smile on my face.
Campus to Test WarnMe Alert System Wednesday, Jan. 25

Text messages and emails will be sent at noon Wednesday, Jan. 25. Review your information and add mobile numbers and email addresses. Alerts also will be posted to Everbridge app and UC Davis Twitter and Facebook. The campus is scheduled to test its WarnMe emergency notification system at noon on...
Science Storytelling Through a Camera Lens

From Chilean tidepools to the High Sierra, 12 UC Davis graduate students traveled the world this summer in search of answers to ecology’s most pressing questions. In the blazing 100-degree Texas sun, Jon Aguiñaga waded through polluted waters on the side of freeways to capture tiny fish, which he then ran experiments on in the garage of an Airbnb. Marissa Sandoval flew to Florida to extract sexual-selection perfumes from the green inflorescent legs of orchid bees. MJ Farruggia trekked more than 1,000 miles in the Sierra backcountry for 240 days and is “still not tired of it.”
THE DOWNLOAD: ‘In Pursuit of Justice for All’

The School of Law posted a letter and video Monday (Jan. 16), commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day and inviting people to the school’s fourth annual MLK Day of Service and Celebration. Watch the video above. “At a law school that stands in tribute to the civil rights gains...
