Student life can be exhausting. Between running from class to class, studying for exams and trying not to burn down your apartment while cooking, it is easy to feel drained and stressed. But being at UC Davis makes this a whole lot more manageable, as I can always find a fuzzy friend to help me feel better. Whether it is sunbathing with one of the physics building’s cats or hearing stories from my friends at the Goat Barn, the animals of UC Davis are always there to put a smile on my face.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO