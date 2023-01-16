The conversational intelligence company receives funding following a year of 100% growth in customers and ARR. Authenticx, the new standard in healthcare for listening to customer voices at scale, nnounced $20M in Series B funding led by Blue Heron Capital with participation from Beringea, Indiana Next Level Fund/50 South Capital Advisors, High Alpha, Mutual Capital Partners, Signal Peak Ventures, Allos Ventures, Elevate Ventures and M25.

