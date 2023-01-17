Read full article on original website
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Apple reportedly has a major iPad Pro redesign coming in 2024
Apple shouldn’t release any significant iPad product refreshes this year, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said in a recent newsletter. But Apple is working on a “major iPad Pro revamp” for 2024, which could include an extensive redesign and an OLED display. Apple updated the iPad Pro line...
Android Headlines
Windows 11 now requires only one reboot after upgrading
Microsoft has made a small but practical tweak to the Windows 11 update process that reduces the need to reboot the device multiple times. The company also rolled out Windows 11 Build 22621.1192 (KB5022360) to Insiders. According to Microsoft’s announcement, the January optional update and the .NET update now both...
Android Headlines
A developer combined Siri & ChatGPT, and showed off the results
Siri and ChatGPT integration give AI capabilities to a smart voice assistant. Adding ChatGPT to Apple’s voice assistant seemed unrealistic until Mate Marschalko stepped into the spotlight. Mate is a developer, and he has taken the internet by storm with a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel. In...
Android Headlines
New Galaxy S23 series promo images appear online
New Samsung Galaxy S23 series promo images have surfaced online. This time around they’re coming from Evan Blass, a well-known tipster. He shared two separate images, showing off all three devices from the company. New Galaxy S23 series promo images have appeared online. These seem to be taken from...
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Android Headlines
Meta Account Center now puts your settings under one roof
In a bid to centralize all controls, Meta is rolling out their new Account Center feature. This helps users of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger to control their accounts from one place. People who make use of multiple Meta social media apps will find this new feature particularly intriguing. This is...
Spotify To Downsize Employee Count To Fight Macro Headwinds
Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT eyed layoffs by this week, joining the downsizing wave of technology companies from Amazon.Com Inc AMZN to Meta Platforms Inc META. Spotify intends to cut about 6% of its employee base and incur €35 million to €45 million in related charges. In October, Spotify...
Android Headlines
Galaxy A34 5G passes through FCC on its way to launch
At CES 2023 earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A14 5G as its first Galaxy A model of the year. The company is readying at least a couple more devices in this lineup for launch in the coming months. The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are expected to arrive in March, if not earlier. Both devices have appeared in multiple leaks in the past, and have also picked up a few certifications and regulatory approvals. The former has now cleared the FCC certification process as well.
Android Headlines
Google to lay off more than 12,000 employees
Google parent Alphabet may be the next tech giant to announce a mass layoff. The company is reportedly cutting no less than 12,000 jobs. It hasn’t publicly revealed the plans but according to Reuters, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai broke the news to employees in an internal staff memo earlier today. The publication has seen the note in which Pichai took responsibility for leading the company to this situation.
Android Headlines
This is the Motorola Moto G23 design in all colors
Motorola is planning to announce the Moto G23 budget handset soon, and its design just surfaced online. If you take a look at the images in the gallery below the article, you’ll see the device in all color options. The Motorola G23 design just surfaced in all color options.
Android Headlines
Razer just made the Kishi V2 controller infinitely more useful
The Razer Kishi V2 just became even better than it already was, thanks to new compatibility with touch-only games. Last year, Razer launched the second version of its highly praised Kishi mobile controller. The updated design was not only more comfortable to hold, but it also opened up use to more phones.
Amazon Goes Aggressive In India, Starts Amazon Air For Shipping
Amazon.com Inc AMZN began air shipment services in India, despite the pandemic recovery-driven global online sales softening. Amazon looks to tap its cargo capacity in its partner Quikjet Cargo Airlines Pvt operated Boeing Co BA 737-800 aircraft to start shipping in Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi, and Mumbai, Bloomberg reports citing VP Akhil Saxena.
Android Headlines
Amazon increases the price of Music Unlimited in the US & UK
Amazon is currently undergoing major cost-cutting efforts to address its recent drop in its share prices. These include a massive round of layoffs that will affect 18,000 of its staff and the recent announcement of sunsetting its charity-donating AmazonSmile feature. In line with these efforts, Amazon is also increasing the price of its Music Unlimited streaming service in the US and UK from February 21st.
Android Headlines
Android 13 is available for Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2020 model
In early December, Samsung released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The new Android version was initially available for the refreshed 2022 model of the tablet. More than a month later, the original 2020 model is also getting the big Android update. The Galaxy Tab S6...
Android Headlines
T-Mobile suffers its second biggest data breach impacting 37 million users
Data breaches are becoming an all-too-common occurrence, as we rely more and more on online services in our everyday lives. Unfortunately, some companies are more affected than others. T-Mobile is one such company, as it recently sustained another major data breach just two years after its last one. Hackers obtain...
German Regulatory Watchdog Launch Probe Against PayPal Over Antitrust Concerns
Germany's cartel office regulator initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL Europe over potential anticompetitive concerns. PayPal's rules for its surcharge and its presentation for use in Germany dominated the proceedings. Germany investigated particular rules prohibiting merchants from offering their goods and services at a lower price to...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Flip and XCover Pro get January 2023 update in the US
After a relatively slow rollout of the January 2023 Android security patch in the first couple of weeks, Samsung has picked up pace in recent days. Over the course of this week, the company has updated over a dozen Galaxy devices to the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release). The new security update is now available for the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy XCover Pro in the US.
Android Headlines
Spotify asks EU for “swift and decisive” action against Apple monopoly
Spotify and seven other companies have written a letter to the European Commission to complain against the Apple monopoly and its strategies for curbing competition. These companies believe that Apple is benefiting from an unfair advantage and ask for “swift and decisive” actions. The music streaming company filed...
Android Headlines
Here's a sneak peek at the TicWatch Pro 5 from Mobvoi
A new leak has surfaced giving users a peek at the TicWatch Pro 5, Mobvoi’s upcoming Wear OS smartwatch. The leak, spotted by 9To5Google, showcases just a couple of views of the device. But it’s enough to give you an idea of the overall design. Even if you don’t get to see it the watch from every angle imaginable.
