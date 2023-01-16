Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Behavox Adds Technology Industry Veteran Sherry Lowe As Strategic Advisor To The Board Of Directors
Behavox, a leading provider of security products that help compliance, HR, and security teams protect their company and employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior, has announced the appointment of Sherry Lowe as strategic advisor to its Board of Directors. Lowe brings a wealth of experience in building, leading, and...
freightwaves.com
Former USA Truck CEO takes COO role at Kodiak Robotics
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Some cajoling before a let’s-make-a-deal barbecue dinner in Fort Smith, Arkansas, persuaded James Reed to take his technical credentials — unparalleled among trucking company chief executives — back to Silicon Valley. Reed led a turnaround as CEO of USA Truck for six...
Ryder CMO & Head of New Product Innovation Karen Jones to Take Main Stage at Manifest 2023
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that Karen Jones, CMO and head of new product innovation, will take the main stage at Manifest 2023. Joining Jones will be Paul Gross, CEO and co-founder of Remora, a Michigan-based startup that developed an onboard carbon-capture device for heavy-duty trucks, which Ryder invested in through its RyderVentures corporate venture capital fund. Together, the duo will discuss how established companies and startups can work together to transform the logistics industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005214/en/ Karen Jones, EVP, CMO and head of new product innovation for Ryder, will take the main stage at Manifest 2023 along with Paul Gross, CEO and co-founder of Remora, a Michigan-based startup that developed an onboard carbon-capture device for heavy-duty trucks. The two will explore how established companies and startups are working together to transform the logistics industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
New Critical Software Solution For Seed-To-Sale Cannabis Operators Is Here! Thanks To Dutchie And Trym
Cannabis operators can now pair Trym's cultivation platform with Dutchie's ERP and retail capabilities. The partnership brings a “critical solution from seed to sale that will bring massive benefits” to marijuana producers. Cannabis tech company Dutchie has partnered with marijuana cultivation software provider Trym. The two companies confirmed...
comicon.com
TokyoPop Announces Marc Visnick As New COO/Publisher
TokyoPop has announced the promotion of Marc Visnick to COO and Publisher. Visnick previously served as VP of Publishing since joining the manga and graphic novel company in early 2022. In this new role, Visnick will manage all North American operations including print, digital, editorial, marketing/PR, sales, and distribution. As...
swineweb.com
Novus Names Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd as Distribution Partner in China
Global animal health and nutrition company Novus International, Inc., today announced a new partnership with Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., to serve customers in China. The new Chinese company, Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., will serve as Novus’s distributor in China for its MINTREX® bis-chelated trace...
SHOOT Online
Pixotope Strengthens Commitment To Broadcast Market With Strategic Product Team Appointments
Virtual Production industry heavyweights Gideon Ferber and Javier Reyes Gomez will help ensure that Pixotope solutions evolve to maximize the potential of latest game engine technology. Pixotope, the leading software platform for end-to-end real-time virtual production solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion and fortification of its product team with...
marinelink.com
Interview: Tim M. Clerc, VP Engineering, Seacor Marine
SEACOR Demerara 9th hybrid in the program. By permission of SEACOR Marine. Tim Clerc’s maritime career spans half a century, starting with his cadet training in 1969 in the U.K. He sees hybrid technology as one of the most transformational technological developments in maritime in that span, and the company is currently awaiting its 10th hybrid, the Seacor Yangtze. Clerc discusses the hybrid strategy and offers some practical insights.
constructiontechnology.media
Sandvik signs €500m loan to advance mining technology
Sandvik has signed a €500 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The loan is said to support the Sweden-based company’s investments in research and development (R&D), which include advanced solutions in component manufacturing as well as solutions for electrification and automation in mining and infrastructure.
satnews.com
Arianespace’s Chief Commercial Officer brings 20+ years global satellite commercial leadership
Arianespace has appointed Steven Rutgers to serve as its next Chief Commercial Officer. Steven Rutgers began his career in the space industry over two decades ago, working his way progressively through the ranks — initially as the international market and account manager with Inmarsat distributor Xantic in the Netherlands. He subsequently worked in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with Stratos and Inmarsat, negotiating complex bids and supporting commercial development.
Shein Invests in Next-Gen Design Talent
Shein celebrates the second anniversary of its design incubator this month, having invested $55 million to date in emerging talent across the globe. Launched in 2021, the Shein X program has seen almost 3,000 aspiring designers and artists from 20 European countries launch their own collections to international audiences, the China-based fast fashion firm said Wednesday. The incubator’s curriculum shepherds students through the end-to-end process of bringing products to market, from product development to manufacturing, supply chain logistics and marketing, funded through the program. Designers retain rights to the designs created during the program, and the majority of sales profits are disbursed...
Verve’s Partners Elect Bill Weinstein As CEO
On the eve of its anniversary, Verve has tapped founding Partner Bill Weinstein as the first CEO in the agency’s thirteen years. The decision was made by the Partnership and announced by his fellow Founding Partners Adam Levine and Bryan Besser in an all-company meeting with a grateful and excited Weinstein thanking each member of the Verve community for their support and belief. In the heartfelt speech from Besser and Levine, they highlighted the need to provide additional structure as the independent agency adds resources to its core film and television business while continuing to expand into new areas of client representation. “As...
aiexpress.io
Swisslog names new president and CEO of Americas region
Swisslog, a supplier of warehouse automation and software program and KUKA subsidiary, has named Sean Wallingford as its new President and CEO of Swisslog Logistics. The corporate hopes that Wallingford will assist to benefit from extra development alternatives within the Americas and develop the corporate’s market place within the area.
3printr.com
RusselSmith joins Roboze 3D Parts Network
Roboze, a technology company supplying industrial 3D printing systems specialising in the production of finished and functional parts using super polymers and composite materials, announces today that RusselSmith, a provider of integrated energy services, has joined the Roboze 3D Parts Network with the aim of creating the first Smart Manufacturing Solution Centre in West Africa.
ffnews.com
Nottingham Building Society Appoints Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy
Nottingham Building Society has today announced the appointment of Dr Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy (DDS). In this newly created role, Gareth will develop a new data and insights framework for The Nottingham to increase the value of services to customers and deliver on the organisation’s strategic vision for future growth.
rv-pro.com
Micro-Air Marketing Director Joins FMCA Board
Kevin Carlin, Micro-Air’s director of marketing, was elected for a two-year term as a Supplier Representative to the FMCA (formerly the Family Motor Coach Association) Commercial Council. Micro-Air is the aftermarket supplier to the industry of EasyStart 364 soft starters for RV AC and EasyTouch RV Wi-Fi thermostats. Council...
mytotalretail.com
American Eagle, Mango Share Tips to Expand Your Brand Globally
More and more brands are recognizing the value of selling direct to consumer (D-to-C) across geographical borders rather than adding products to third-party marketplaces or other channels. Two apparel brands that have done this well are American Eagle Outfitters and Mango, whose executives spoke at the 2023 National Retail Federation Big Show Monday about the best strategies for implementing brand expansion across multiple countries.
itsecuritywire.com
Crossword Cybersecurity partners with BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the cybersecurity solutions company focused on cyber strategy and risk, today announces it has partnered with BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT (“BCS”). BCS has over 60,000 members in 150 countries with a mission to ensure everyone’s experience with technology is positive.
furninfo.com
KUKA HOME to Expand Product Assortment at Las Vegas Market
KUKA HOME, one of the world's largest producers of upholstered furniture, will expand its Mediterranean, Modern, Contemporary, Casual Motion, and Accent Seating Categories at the Las Vegas Market from January 29 – February 2, 2023. They will also refresh several core frames with new covers and additional configurations. A...
Comments / 0