MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that Karen Jones, CMO and head of new product innovation, will take the main stage at Manifest 2023. Joining Jones will be Paul Gross, CEO and co-founder of Remora, a Michigan-based startup that developed an onboard carbon-capture device for heavy-duty trucks, which Ryder invested in through its RyderVentures corporate venture capital fund. Together, the duo will discuss how established companies and startups can work together to transform the logistics industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005214/en/ Karen Jones, EVP, CMO and head of new product innovation for Ryder, will take the main stage at Manifest 2023 along with Paul Gross, CEO and co-founder of Remora, a Michigan-based startup that developed an onboard carbon-capture device for heavy-duty trucks. The two will explore how established companies and startups are working together to transform the logistics industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

1 DAY AGO