Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography to Be Written by Same Author Who Co-Written The A-Team.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Math Hoffa "My Expert Opinion" #1 Hip Hop Podcast In New York Co-Hosted by Sean Bigga, Mecca, & YKTV Located in Harlem.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Say ‘I do’ over Zoom! N.J. may make virtual weddings a permanent thing.
State lawmakers have begun advancing a bipartisan proposal to allow virtual weddings — a temporary COVID-era policy — to become permanent in New Jersey. That means they would be permitted to obtain a marriage or civil union license and exchange vows via video teleconference, without ever having to be in person with a government official or officiant.
For once, a corporate consolidation that N.J. can love | Editorial
South Jersey has been on the losing end of private-sector job consolidations so often that it isn’t prepared to hear some good news for a change:. The American appetite for pretzels and portable toddler food (other than Cheerios) is large enough to bring an estimated 330 positions to the City of Camden.
Legal weed should bring teachable moments for young drivers | Letters
As of Jan. 1, Massachusetts became the first state with legal recreational cannabis to update its lessons about impaired driving for teens. This new curriculum, courtesy of the American Automobile Association (AAA), will likely include about 50,000 young drivers each year, enrolled in an estimated 700 driving schools across the Bay State, focusing on the dangers of driving high.
4 things to know before visiting one of N.J.’s legal weed stores
If you haven’t visited one of the 21 adult-use weed dispensaries that are scattered throughout New Jersey yet, you probably have no idea what to expect. While the process to purchase legal weed is pretty straight-forward and there are staff there to help you make choices, there are a few less obvious things to consider.
Cannabis lounges: Close, but no cigar | Mulshine
Last week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission began the process of licensing marijuana consumption lounges, places where you can legally smoke the pot that you can now legally buy. Good luck with that. New Jersey’s laws regarding the consumption of various euphoriants are hopelessly convoluted. Perhaps the most nonsensical...
We’re saving lives but we need help to continue our work | Opinion
The United States is experiencing the worst overdose crisis in the history of the country, with over 107,000 lives lost to a drug overdose last year. Opioids are a major contributor to fatal overdose, and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, were involved in over 71,000 of overdose deaths. In New Jersey, overdose deaths have increased by 230% in the last decade, and 3,120 people died from a drug overdose in 2021. Black and Latinx New Jerseyans are disproportionately likely to experience a fatal overdose.
All-access food stores are eating familiar chains’ lunch | Letter
I read the recent article, “Stores in N.J. would have to offer paper coupons under proposed bill,” which noted some shoppers can’t take advantage of online coupon discounts offered by major grocery chains like Acme and ShopRite, because these customers don’t have regular internet access to the digital coupons.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.
A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
With more Jersey City payroll issues, three councilmen call for vendor to be replaced
In the world of Jersey City payroll accounting, three city council members are calling on someone to be held accountable — right now, or at least before the next employee paychecks go out next month. Councilmen James Solomon, Frank Gilmore and Yousef Saleh want answers after, for the second...
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
Where’s the outrage? The silence of New Jersey’s Peruvian diaspora to recent state violence is palpable. | Opinion
New Jersey’s Peruvian community has been slow to condemn the violence perpetrated against their compatriots of Indigenous origin. On January 9th, 20 people in the southern province of Puno in Peru were killed by State forces, bringing the total number of civilian deaths in the most recent uprising to 50 throughout the country.
Need an abortion? Beware of fraudsters | Editorial
Imagine the anxiety of a young woman with an unwanted pregnancy, facing the most harrowing decision of her life. What does she do first? She probably checks the internet, where she finds a list of places that offer “free abortion consultation” or “facts about the abortion pill,” and even a free ultrasound.
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
Hoboken taking hard look at residency requirement for new police officers amid recruiting issues
To become a police officer in Hoboken, potential recruits must settle in the city from the date of exam to their appointment. But amid new difficulties in attracting recruits, Hoboken officials are considering loosening the requirements in an effort to lure more candidates to the job. City officials said that...
$4.8M N.J. home comes with its own mini waterpark and swim-up bar
Paul Kazak has no urgent desire to sell his luxurious Monmouth County home. He just figured he’d dip his toe into the water to test the market. He had quite a bit of water to choose from: The Kazak family’s six-bedroom residence at 15 Embry Farm Road in Marlboro comes with its own “pool party paradise” featuring two distinct swimming areas — one with a retractable roof — a 30-foot water slide, a golden lion fountain, a two-sided waterfall, a swim-up bar and a built-in barbecue grill.
Three members of Jersey City street gang charged by feds with cocaine ring
Three members of a Jersey City street gang are facing federal charges for their roles in a cocaine ring, as well as for weapons offenses U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, all of Jersey...
New Jersey restaurant has one of America’s best buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
N.J. reports 1,928 new COVID cases, 12 more deaths. Transmission rate drops after winter peak.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,928 COVID-19 cases and 12 confirmed deaths. The state’s rate of transmission continues to fall below the key benchmark, showing signs that the winter’s peak is coming to an end. The statewide rate of transmission on Friday was 0.82, down...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
