ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Say ‘I do’ over Zoom! N.J. may make virtual weddings a permanent thing.

State lawmakers have begun advancing a bipartisan proposal to allow virtual weddings — a temporary COVID-era policy — to become permanent in New Jersey. That means they would be permitted to obtain a marriage or civil union license and exchange vows via video teleconference, without ever having to be in person with a government official or officiant.
NJ.com

For once, a corporate consolidation that N.J. can love | Editorial

South Jersey has been on the losing end of private-sector job consolidations so often that it isn’t prepared to hear some good news for a change:. The American appetite for pretzels and portable toddler food (other than Cheerios) is large enough to bring an estimated 330 positions to the City of Camden.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Legal weed should bring teachable moments for young drivers | Letters

As of Jan. 1, Massachusetts became the first state with legal recreational cannabis to update its lessons about impaired driving for teens. This new curriculum, courtesy of the American Automobile Association (AAA), will likely include about 50,000 young drivers each year, enrolled in an estimated 700 driving schools across the Bay State, focusing on the dangers of driving high.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NJ.com

4 things to know before visiting one of N.J.’s legal weed stores

If you haven’t visited one of the 21 adult-use weed dispensaries that are scattered throughout New Jersey yet, you probably have no idea what to expect. While the process to purchase legal weed is pretty straight-forward and there are staff there to help you make choices, there are a few less obvious things to consider.
NJ.com

Cannabis lounges: Close, but no cigar | Mulshine

Last week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission began the process of licensing marijuana consumption lounges, places where you can legally smoke the pot that you can now legally buy. Good luck with that. New Jersey’s laws regarding the consumption of various euphoriants are hopelessly convoluted. Perhaps the most nonsensical...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

We’re saving lives but we need help to continue our work | Opinion

The United States is experiencing the worst overdose crisis in the history of the country, with over 107,000 lives lost to a drug overdose last year. Opioids are a major contributor to fatal overdose, and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, were involved in over 71,000 of overdose deaths. In New Jersey, overdose deaths have increased by 230% in the last decade, and 3,120 people died from a drug overdose in 2021. Black and Latinx New Jerseyans are disproportionately likely to experience a fatal overdose.
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.

A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Need an abortion? Beware of fraudsters | Editorial

Imagine the anxiety of a young woman with an unwanted pregnancy, facing the most harrowing decision of her life. What does she do first? She probably checks the internet, where she finds a list of places that offer “free abortion consultation” or “facts about the abortion pill,” and even a free ultrasound.
NJ.com

$4.8M N.J. home comes with its own mini waterpark and swim-up bar

Paul Kazak has no urgent desire to sell his luxurious Monmouth County home. He just figured he’d dip his toe into the water to test the market. He had quite a bit of water to choose from: The Kazak family’s six-bedroom residence at 15 Embry Farm Road in Marlboro comes with its own “pool party paradise” featuring two distinct swimming areas — one with a retractable roof — a 30-foot water slide, a golden lion fountain, a two-sided waterfall, a swim-up bar and a built-in barbecue grill.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy