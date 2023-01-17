Warriors return to White House to celebrate 2022 NBA championship

President Joe Biden welcomed the Warriors back to the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA Championship.

Here's a look at the highlights of the Warriors NBA Championship 2022 in San Francisco.

Their last visit to the White House was in 2016.

They haven't been back since, after then-President Trump withdrew the invitation after Stephen Curry said he wouldn't go.

Before the ceremony, Curry and head coach Steve Kerr attended the White House Press Briefing.

Numerous California lawmakers and public figures are there including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her husband Paul Pelosi, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and newly elected Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden addressed the ongoing storm recovery in California, as the president is making a trip to the state on Thursday.

The Warriors beat the Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals, sealing their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight years.