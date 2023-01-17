Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
I was struggling to grieve my father’s Covid death – until, strangely, I smelled cigarette smoke
I have never been a smoker. Even from a very young age, I’ve been actively repelled by it. I confess I did eventually try a cigarette as a drunken student, largely due to peer pressure, and ended up with a scorched larynx and a mouth that tasted like a neglected car’s exhaust, which just reaffirmed my opinions on the matter.
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way
Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters
*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?
What it’s really like to have stiff person syndrome and ‘freeze like a statue’
Andrea and Ian Rawlins know what Celine Dion’s stiff person syndrome diagnosis means for her family. A UK man who suffers from the same paralyzing neurological disorder regularly seizes up stock-still for 20 to 30 minutes due to the disease, as seen in alarming footage shared by his wife. She’d reportedly wanted to showcase the realities of the disease to dispel any false hopes of a miraculous recovery by the pop star. “The more spasms he has, the harder it becomes,” Andrea, 54, told South West News Service while describing the condition that plagues her husband Ian. For 18 years, the...
caandesign.com
Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?
If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
I got fired from my job because I didn't force customers to spend more money
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once worked at a portrait studio in the mall. It was a seasonal job that I was able to secure for the holiday season.
I drank and went to the gym every day. I never realized I could be alcohol-dependent.
The author decided to quit drinking cold turkey and experienced severe withdrawal symptoms. He's been in recovery for more than three years now.
I thought I didn't want to have children. Taking care of my grandmother with dementia has made me reconsider.
I grew up in a large family and thought I didn't want children. I recently took care of my grandmother, who has dementia, and I'm reconsidering.
Dear Abby: My best friends stopped speaking to me, I have no idea why
DEAR ABBY: The last two years have been especially tough. I went through a breakup after a four-year relationship, my dog developed cancer and I had to put her to sleep, and I caught COVID and have been dealing with long-haul symptoms ever since. My energy is low because of it, plus I’ve been depressed with all the events that have happened. I have two best friends I’ve known since I was 16. I’m 34 now. I thought they would be there for me through anything. We were close until recently. They no longer invite me to get-togethers, and they hang...
My daughter was vomiting multiple times a day. After we saw several doctors, it turned out to have nothing to do with her physical body.
The author shares how after five visits to the doctor, her second grader was finally diagnosed with anxiety.
Married woman who refuses to adopt her nephew before her sister loses custody: "We enjoy our life as it is".
One 34-year-old woman has taken to a Reddit post to explain why she and her 32-year-old husband will not be adopting her sister's son. For one thing, she states that they decided to only have one child (a 4-year-old son) so that they could maintain themselves financially and have the means to enjoy life.
Dog training stressing you out? This trainer's three tips are what we all need right now
If training your dog is leaving you feeling stressed, these tips from a professional canine behaviorist could help give your mental health a boost
lovemeow.com
Kittens Standing Like Humans Always Have Each Other Through Their Journey to a Happy Ending
Two kittens stand like humans and always have each other through their journey to a very happy ending. Caroline Grace, founder of Baby Kitten Rescue, was contacted about two orphaned kittens who had been found outside. Their cat mother never returned for them. When the finder scooped them up, she...
When aging parents rely on their adult children for financial support, it can create chaos when some kids don't help
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “After mom passed, we discovered she had such a huge amount of money in the bank. When she was alive, she was always claiming how broke she was. We kept on giving her money but we had no idea what she was doing with it. ”
Comments / 0