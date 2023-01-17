Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Wait Times Increasing In Europe Following Price Cut
Tesla Model Y wait times are increasing in Germany, albeit only by a few weeks. Tesla recently cut prices for all its models in a bid to maintain sales growth and increase economies of scale. The Model Y RWD, which currently isn't sold in the US, saw expected delivery dates...
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla "Uses Its Profits As A Weapon"
The recent electric car price reduction applied by Tesla around the world continues to be a hot topic, as it might significantly affect other manufacturers. According to a recent Reuters article, titled "Tesla uses its profits as a weapon in an EV price war," Tesla CEO Elon Musk started the EV price war, using the company's "superior profitability as a weapon."
insideevs.com
GM Mulling Sub-$30K Small Electric Pickup, Shows Prototype To Media
Small pickup trucks have proven to be successful for Ford and Hyundai in the United States, and General Motors is looking to get a piece of that pie too. The automaker announced it is considering an all-electric two-door pickup smaller than the Ford Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Envisioned as part of the carmaker's lineup of affordable EVs priced under $30,000, the small truck would have a 4- to 4.5-foot-long (1.2-1.37-meter-long) bed and low roofline.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
insideevs.com
SEA Electric Announces Plans To Convert 8,500 Toyota Off-Roaders Into EVs
SEA Electric, an EV conversion company specializing in large-scale commercial projects, will convert 8,500 Toyota Hiluxs and Landcruisers for use in mines. Partnering with mining vehicle experts MEVCO, the deal is reportedly worth over $700 million. EVs play a big role in the mining industry. With miners spending hours underground...
insideevs.com
Audi Activesphere Concept Teased Again Before Its Reveal
German brand Audi wants everybody to know it’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes to electric luxury autonomous cars of the future. I say this because the carmaker is now almost ready to reveal its fourth sphere-named concept, which – like the ones before it – aims to “inspire with ideas that have never been seen before.”
insideevs.com
GM President Reveals Why The Corvette E-Ray Wasn't Fully Electric
General Motors president Mark Reuss has revealed why an electric C8 Corvette was, for now, avoided. The mild-hybrid Corvette E-Ray was revealed last week and received a largely positive reception. When it was first teased, many thought the E-Ray would be all-electric. However, instead the E-Ray pairs the regular C8's...
insideevs.com
Jeep Avenger EV To Start At £36,500 In The UK
Jeep's first all-electric vehicle, the Avenger, will start at £36,500 ($45,219) in the UK. Exclusive to Europe, the Avenger is powered by a 54 kWh battery pack and has a 248-mile WLTP range. The Avenger won the prestigious European Car Of The Year award several weeks ago and is...
insideevs.com
Ride1Up Debuts The Revv1 Class 2 Moped-Style Electric Bike
California-based electric bike specialist Ride1Up has quite an impressive array of electric bikes on the market—all of their bikes cater to the urban rider, and are priced at an extremely attractive price tag. The company is able to do this by designing its products in its headquarters in San Diego, but subsequently outsourcing production to China. As such, its popular models, like the Roadster v2 and Core-5 retail for just a hair over $1,000.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Innovative And Efficient Heat Pump Explained In New Video
All new Tesla electric vehicles come with heat pumps as standard nowadays, and this makes a big difference when it comes to cold weather efficiency and range. In a new video posted on its YouTube channel, Tesla offers an interesting presentation of the heat pump developed for the Model Y and later implemented on the Model 3, Model S and Model X as well.
insideevs.com
Aptera Previews Launch Edition, Needs $50M To Start Making It
As promised earlier this month, Aptera has released full details on the production-intent Delta, the fourth and final phase of the solar EV product development. In a webinar presentation on January 20 (you can watch it above), the startup released new information on its solar electric three-wheeler, which is expected to enter production before the end of the year in Launch Edition configuration.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi With Frito Lay Livery Spotted Broken Down On Roadside
PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito Lay are now operating a fleet of 36 Tesla Semi trucks after deliveries began in December of last year. As a result, Tesla Semi sightings in traffic have gone up, including one showing one of these fully electric trucks seemingly broken down on the side of the road in Modesto, California.
insideevs.com
Prior Design Previews VW ID. Buzz Tuning Pack With White Wheels
Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz all-electric people carrier is a modern reinterpretation of the classic VW van, so it was just a matter of time until tuners around the world had a go at modifying it. And although this isn’t the first time a company showed a body kit design for...
