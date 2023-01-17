California-based electric bike specialist Ride1Up has quite an impressive array of electric bikes on the market—all of their bikes cater to the urban rider, and are priced at an extremely attractive price tag. The company is able to do this by designing its products in its headquarters in San Diego, but subsequently outsourcing production to China. As such, its popular models, like the Roadster v2 and Core-5 retail for just a hair over $1,000.

2 DAYS AGO