insideevs.com
Hertz Launches Massive EV Rental Program In The US
Hertz, which is one of the largest rental car companies in the world, has launched a big EV rental program in the United States, which will not only increase the number of electric cars in its fleet but also improve the charging infrastructure. Dubbed Hertz Electrifies, the program will kick...
insideevs.com
Jeep Avenger EV To Start At £36,500 In The UK
Jeep's first all-electric vehicle, the Avenger, will start at £36,500 ($45,219) in the UK. Exclusive to Europe, the Avenger is powered by a 54 kWh battery pack and has a 248-mile WLTP range. The Avenger won the prestigious European Car Of The Year award several weeks ago and is...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect
YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
insideevs.com
SEA Electric Announces Plans To Convert 8,500 Toyota Off-Roaders Into EVs
SEA Electric, an EV conversion company specializing in large-scale commercial projects, will convert 8,500 Toyota Hiluxs and Landcruisers for use in mines. Partnering with mining vehicle experts MEVCO, the deal is reportedly worth over $700 million. EVs play a big role in the mining industry. With miners spending hours underground...
insideevs.com
VinFast Reacts To Tesla Price Cuts, Says It Plans Promotions
Following Tesla's massive price cuts in the US last week, Vietnamese automaker VinFast said it plans promotions to protect the competitiveness of its models. VinFast is in the midst of a global expansion, including in the United States. The automaker has launched two electric models in the US, the VF 8 and VF 9 midsize SUVs that start at $59,000 and $83,000, respectively. With the Tesla Model Y now starting at $52,990 in the US, the similarly sized VinFast VF 8 is significantly more expensive.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Lithia Eyes Ferrari Dealer Jardine Motors For £300M: Report
Lithia Motors Inc LAD is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire U.K.-based counterpart Jardine Motors for £300 million. If completed, Jardine Motors will be sold by its parent Jardine Matheson Holdings, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, reported Sky News. The acquisition will expand Lithia's foothold in the U.K., including access...
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Says Peak Oil Demand Will Be Reached Within 5 Years
Elon Musk has announced he thinks that the world will reach peak oil demand within the next five years, which seems to be in-line with what the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted in a report it published in late 2022. The IEA said the demand for oil would level off around the middle of this decade and then start to go down towards the year 2050 (and presumably beyond).
insideevs.com
Tesla To Implement Automated Quality Control System At Fremont Factory
Tesla is known for its phenomenally-quick cars, innovation, and disruption in the automotive world, but things haven’t always been and still aren’t perfect for the once-startup American EV maker. And one of the biggest criticisms coming from customers and reviewers alike has been the build quality of the cars made by the all-electric brand.
insideevs.com
Audi Activesphere Concept Teased Again Before Its Reveal
German brand Audi wants everybody to know it’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes to electric luxury autonomous cars of the future. I say this because the carmaker is now almost ready to reveal its fourth sphere-named concept, which – like the ones before it – aims to “inspire with ideas that have never been seen before.”
Brazil, Argentina to encourage trade, says Haddad; plays down common currency
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad played down the idea of a single shared currency between Argentina and Brazil late on Sunday, saying the countries were looking at ways to stimulate bilateral trade but not extinguish their own currencies.
insideevs.com
BMW Group Doubled All-Electric Car Sales In Q4 And In 2022
BMW: 566,826 (up 11.0%) and 2.1 million (down 5.1%) Mini: 83,652 (up 8.2%) and 292,923 (down 3.0%) BMW Group Automotive: 651,798 (up 10.6%) and nearly 2.4 million (down 4.8%) The company explains that 2022 was "a year in which all industries faced headwinds from supply bottlenecks, China’s pandemic lockdowns and the war in Ukraine. The main impact was felt in the first six months of the year, with deliveries down compared to the previous year. Sales increasingly picked up in the second half of 2022."
Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks
The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
What is the Bank of England looking at before rate decision?
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must decide next week how much higher it will raise borrowing costs as it tries to bear down on Britain's double-digit inflation rate without adding too much stress to an economy already close to recession.
Futures subdued with earnings in full swing, Salesforce up on Elliot stake
Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction at the start of another big week for corporate earnings amid concerns about a recession, while Salesforce rose on Monday as Elliott Management acquired a stake in the firm.
EU lawmakers to vote on tighter crypto, ESG rules for banks
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Banks would have to set aside a punitive amount of capital to cover holdings of cryptoassets under a draft law due to be voted on by lawmakers on Tuesday.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Innovative And Efficient Heat Pump Explained In New Video
All new Tesla electric vehicles come with heat pumps as standard nowadays, and this makes a big difference when it comes to cold weather efficiency and range. In a new video posted on its YouTube channel, Tesla offers an interesting presentation of the heat pump developed for the Model Y and later implemented on the Model 3, Model S and Model X as well.
insideevs.com
Lucid Air Reservation Holders Can Get $7,500 Off If They Choose To Lease
Following Tesla’s significant price cuts announced in early January, which saw the price of some models drop by 20 percent, it looks like Lucid is doing something similar. It’s not the same, though, since the Lucid price cut is not as significant, and for some reason it only applies to Air sedans leased through Lucid Financing Services, not ones that are purchased directly.
insideevs.com
GM President Reveals Why The Corvette E-Ray Wasn't Fully Electric
General Motors president Mark Reuss has revealed why an electric C8 Corvette was, for now, avoided. The mild-hybrid Corvette E-Ray was revealed last week and received a largely positive reception. When it was first teased, many thought the E-Ray would be all-electric. However, instead the E-Ray pairs the regular C8's...
insideevs.com
Aptera Previews Launch Edition, Needs $50M To Start Making It
As promised earlier this month, Aptera has released full details on the production-intent Delta, the fourth and final phase of the solar EV product development. In a webinar presentation on January 20 (you can watch it above), the startup released new information on its solar electric three-wheeler, which is expected to enter production before the end of the year in Launch Edition configuration.
