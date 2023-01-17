ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

insideevs.com

Hertz Launches Massive EV Rental Program In The US

Hertz, which is one of the largest rental car companies in the world, has launched a big EV rental program in the United States, which will not only increase the number of electric cars in its fleet but also improve the charging infrastructure. Dubbed Hertz Electrifies, the program will kick...
insideevs.com

Jeep Avenger EV To Start At £36,500 In The UK

Jeep's first all-electric vehicle, the Avenger, will start at £36,500 ($45,219) in the UK. Exclusive to Europe, the Avenger is powered by a 54 kWh battery pack and has a 248-mile WLTP range. The Avenger won the prestigious European Car Of The Year award several weeks ago and is...
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect

YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
insideevs.com

SEA Electric Announces Plans To Convert 8,500 Toyota Off-Roaders Into EVs

SEA Electric, an EV conversion company specializing in large-scale commercial projects, will convert 8,500 Toyota Hiluxs and Landcruisers for use in mines. Partnering with mining vehicle experts MEVCO, the deal is reportedly worth over $700 million. EVs play a big role in the mining industry. With miners spending hours underground...
insideevs.com

VinFast Reacts To Tesla Price Cuts, Says It Plans Promotions

Following Tesla's massive price cuts in the US last week, Vietnamese automaker VinFast said it plans promotions to protect the competitiveness of its models. VinFast is in the midst of a global expansion, including in the United States. The automaker has launched two electric models in the US, the VF 8 and VF 9 midsize SUVs that start at $59,000 and $83,000, respectively. With the Tesla Model Y now starting at $52,990 in the US, the similarly sized VinFast VF 8 is significantly more expensive.
Benzinga

Lithia Eyes Ferrari Dealer Jardine Motors For £300M: Report

Lithia Motors Inc LAD is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire U.K.-based counterpart Jardine Motors for £300 million. If completed, Jardine Motors will be sold by its parent Jardine Matheson Holdings, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, reported Sky News. The acquisition will expand Lithia's foothold in the U.K., including access...
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Says Peak Oil Demand Will Be Reached Within 5 Years

Elon Musk has announced he thinks that the world will reach peak oil demand within the next five years, which seems to be in-line with what the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted in a report it published in late 2022. The IEA said the demand for oil would level off around the middle of this decade and then start to go down towards the year 2050 (and presumably beyond).
insideevs.com

Tesla To Implement Automated Quality Control System At Fremont Factory

Tesla is known for its phenomenally-quick cars, innovation, and disruption in the automotive world, but things haven’t always been and still aren’t perfect for the once-startup American EV maker. And one of the biggest criticisms coming from customers and reviewers alike has been the build quality of the cars made by the all-electric brand.
insideevs.com

Audi Activesphere Concept Teased Again Before Its Reveal

German brand Audi wants everybody to know it’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes to electric luxury autonomous cars of the future. I say this because the carmaker is now almost ready to reveal its fourth sphere-named concept, which – like the ones before it – aims to “inspire with ideas that have never been seen before.”
insideevs.com

BMW Group Doubled All-Electric Car Sales In Q4 And In 2022

BMW: 566,826 (up 11.0%) and 2.1 million (down 5.1%) Mini: 83,652 (up 8.2%) and 292,923 (down 3.0%) BMW Group Automotive: 651,798 (up 10.6%) and nearly 2.4 million (down 4.8%) The company explains that 2022 was "a year in which all industries faced headwinds from supply bottlenecks, China’s pandemic lockdowns and the war in Ukraine. The main impact was felt in the first six months of the year, with deliveries down compared to the previous year. Sales increasingly picked up in the second half of 2022."
Benzinga

Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks

The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Reuters

What is the Bank of England looking at before rate decision?

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must decide next week how much higher it will raise borrowing costs as it tries to bear down on Britain's double-digit inflation rate without adding too much stress to an economy already close to recession.
insideevs.com

Tesla's Innovative And Efficient Heat Pump Explained In New Video

All new Tesla electric vehicles come with heat pumps as standard nowadays, and this makes a big difference when it comes to cold weather efficiency and range. In a new video posted on its YouTube channel, Tesla offers an interesting presentation of the heat pump developed for the Model Y and later implemented on the Model 3, Model S and Model X as well.
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Reservation Holders Can Get $7,500 Off If They Choose To Lease

Following Tesla’s significant price cuts announced in early January, which saw the price of some models drop by 20 percent, it looks like Lucid is doing something similar. It’s not the same, though, since the Lucid price cut is not as significant, and for some reason it only applies to Air sedans leased through Lucid Financing Services, not ones that are purchased directly.
insideevs.com

GM President Reveals Why The Corvette E-Ray Wasn't Fully Electric

General Motors president Mark Reuss has revealed why an electric C8 Corvette was, for now, avoided. The mild-hybrid Corvette E-Ray was revealed last week and received a largely positive reception. When it was first teased, many thought the E-Ray would be all-electric. However, instead the E-Ray pairs the regular C8's...
insideevs.com

Aptera Previews Launch Edition, Needs $50M To Start Making It

As promised earlier this month, Aptera has released full details on the production-intent Delta, the fourth and final phase of the solar EV product development. In a webinar presentation on January 20 (you can watch it above), the startup released new information on its solar electric three-wheeler, which is expected to enter production before the end of the year in Launch Edition configuration.

