Following Tesla's massive price cuts in the US last week, Vietnamese automaker VinFast said it plans promotions to protect the competitiveness of its models. VinFast is in the midst of a global expansion, including in the United States. The automaker has launched two electric models in the US, the VF 8 and VF 9 midsize SUVs that start at $59,000 and $83,000, respectively. With the Tesla Model Y now starting at $52,990 in the US, the similarly sized VinFast VF 8 is significantly more expensive.

2 DAYS AGO