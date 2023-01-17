Thai rap star 1MILL gets real about the ups and downs of a successful rap career in “PR4Y,” his latest single off his 2022 album, Painkiller 2. The young rapper opens the track with an acknowledgment of tough challenges for people who are not doing their best right now (“I pray for my people who really going through some shit”), implying he has also experienced betrayals, as well as reflecting on mortality—via the death of Lil Keed and substance issues (“All of the pain inside myself, it’s embedded in my soul / They say I love the drugs I have to take it slow”).

