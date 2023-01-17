Read full article on original website
Drake Gets Last-Minute Treatment On 'Piece Of Shit' Ankle Ahead Of Harlem Shows
Drake has undergone “last-minute treatment” of his ankle in order to prepare for his upcoming shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The update comes after Drizzy pushed back the date of the shows twice. While the 6 God was meant to take the iconic Apollo stage last November, he delayed the show following the death of TakeOff. He then delayed the shows again until this January 21 and 22 due to “production delays.”
Juelz Santana Previews New JAY-Z-Sampling Collab With Lil Wayne
Juelz Santana has previewed a new song with Lil Wayne that features an iconic JAY-Z sample. During a studio session broadcasted to Instagram on Thursday (January 19), Juelz shared a snippet of his forthcoming collaboration with Weezy, which contains a sample of Hov’s “Coming of Age (Da Sequel)” from 1998’s Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life.
Kanye West, Pusha T & Big Sean Get Violated By RXK Nephew On 'Yeezy Boots' Diss Song
Kanye West, Pusha T and Big Sean may no longer be G.O.O.D. Music labelmates, but at least one thing still unifying the trio is RXK Nephew’s new diss song. The Rochester, New York rapper — whose irreverent, free-flowing output led Rolling Stone to call him “Hip Hop’s Jack Kerouac” — released a track called “Yeezy Boots” this week, on which he violates Ye, Pusha and Sean Don with little restraint.
Trina Sets Record Straight On Tory Lanez Dating Rumors
Trina has opened up about the rumors surrounding her friendship with Tory Lanez, to whom she was alleged to be romantically linked after a series of collaborations. During the Diamond Princess’ appearance on Caresha Please, Yung Miami asked her about her past relationships with other public figures, including Lil Wayne and French Montana. When the conversation turned to Tory Lanez, Trina made it clear that the two were just friends, but that she was definitely aware that he was interested in more.
Ice Spice Addresses Alleged Drake Rift After 'Her Loss' Diss & Instagram Unfollow
Ice Spice has cleared up speculation about her relationship with Drake after he allegedly dissed her on his latest project, Her Loss, and enticed a social media storm by unfollowing her on Instagram. “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake rattled off on “BackOutsideBoyz” — from his...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
GloRilla Clears Up Pregnancy Rumors After Baby Bump Photo Goes Viral
GloRilla has debunked pregnancy rumors after a photo of her holding what appears to be a baby bump resurfaced online. The photo was originally posted to Facebook back in 2019 accompanied by the caption: “I’m having a baby APE.” After the image recirculated on social media and sparked speculation about the “Tomorrow 2” rapper being pregnant, the Memphis native took it upon herself to set the record straight.
Uncle Murda Says Writing For Kanye West Made Him Realize Why Big Sean Was 'Pissed Off'
Uncle Murda has revealed he wrote for Kanye West at one point and his frustrations made him understand what Big Sean was going through when it comes to dealing with Ye. Murda recently joined DJ SuperstarJay for an interview on SiriusXM’s Shade45 where he opened up about Yeezy putting him to work on the writing front during their first encounter of meeting each other.
Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Flesh-n-Bone has some words of advice for Nelly. the viral video of the St. Louis rapper’s odd performance in Australia. Ahead of offering his warning, Flesh-n-Bone revealed that he has embarked on a personal sobriety journey, announcing that he has not had a drink in two months and has stayed away from weed and all other substances for six months.
50 Cent Says It’s Back To Business As ‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Cleared Of Gun Charges
50 Cent has celebrated the resolution of a gun case that had BMF star Lil Meech potentially facing a felony charge due to what his attorneys called an innocent mistake. According to TMZ, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office has decided to drop its original felony charge of “introducing a firearm into the sterile area of the airport” against Lil Meech, which stemmed from an arrest on December 13, 2022.
Gucci Mane Is Going To Be A Girl Dad: 'The Wop Bout To Have A Daughter!'
Gucci Mane will soon be able to call himself a girl dad after announcing that he and his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, have a daughter on the way. The Atlanta rap legend shared the news on Instagram on Thursday (January 19), posting a photo of himself, Ka’Oir and their firstborn son, Ice, posing for a family photoshoot in full pink attire.
Macklemore Salutes ‘Heroes’ DJ Quik & N.W.A On New DJ Premier Collab
Has released the music video for his new single “Heroes” featuring the legendary DJ Premier, which honors some of his idols, such as DJ Quik and N.W.A. Check it out below. The video, which Macklemore and Jake Magraw directed, was released on Friday (January 20) and finds the Seattle-bred rapper taking viewers on a ride through New York City. Various scenes show Macklemore on graffiti-filled rooftops and rapping in front of a bodega about his heroes.
Joey Bada$$ Delivers Dreamy Cover Of Mos Def's 'Umi Says': Watch
Joey Bada$$ has performed a slow and seductive cover of Mos Def’s 1999 track “Umi Says.”. The performance came as part of Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version series, which has previously produced viral covers from Childish Gambino (Tamia “So Into You”), 6LACK (Erykah Badu “On & On”) and Denzel Curry (Rage Against the Machine “Bulls On Parade”).
Chuck D & KRS-One Respond To Bow Wow's 'Hip Hop Needs A Board' Comments
Chuck D and KRS-One have responded to Bow Wow’s comments about Hip Hop needing a “board,” extending an invite for him to join a discussion about the topic. Shad Moss sparked a debate among rap fans earlier this month when he fired off a tweet calling for Hip Hop to unionize in order to govern the culture and take care of its aging stars.
TDE’s Punch Reflects On ‘Surreal’ Success Of SZA’s ‘SOS’
Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson has reflected on the commercial success of SZA’s SOS album with the project dominating the charts more than a month after its release. Punch took to Twitter on Thursday (January 19) with a heartfelt tweet thanking everyone involved with making...
Funk Flex Responds To ‘Favorite Artist’ J.I.D’s Freestyle Comments
Funk Flex has made it very clear how he feels about J.I.D after the Dreamville rapper said he was disappointed at how the DJ reacted to one of his freestyles. The Spillage Village MC admitted this week that spitting for Flex in 2017 was a “childhood dream,” but his muted response to his Hot 97 freestyle over Screwball’s “F.A.Y.B.A.N.” and Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya?” left him “a little upset” to the point he decided to retire from doing freestyles altogether.
Dave East Unveils Diadora Sneaker Collaboration: 'For The Hustlers'
Dave East has unveiled a brand new sneaker collaboration with Diadora where he designed his own colorway for the N9002 silhouette. Earlier this week, the Harlem-bred rapper jumped on Instagram to share a few promotional shots of the new sneakers set to arrive exclusively at Foot Locker on January 29 in a full size men’s run (8-13). In the post, East rocked the kicks with a fresh tracksuit in the same colorway before showing them off again with a blue letterman jacket ensemble.
Skyzoo 'The Mind Of A Saint' Is A Snowfall-Inspired Master Class In Executing A Conceptual Album
Fully thematic albums can be a mixed bag. If an artist’s concept is too complicated or obscure, listeners will lose interest. Conversely, if it’s too loose, artists open themselves up to criticism for poor execution. Brooklyn MC and ATL restaurant owner Skyzoo’s latest release, The Mind Of A...
1MILL Gets Candid About His Inner Demons In ‘PR4Y’
Thai rap star 1MILL gets real about the ups and downs of a successful rap career in “PR4Y,” his latest single off his 2022 album, Painkiller 2. The young rapper opens the track with an acknowledgment of tough challenges for people who are not doing their best right now (“I pray for my people who really going through some shit”), implying he has also experienced betrayals, as well as reflecting on mortality—via the death of Lil Keed and substance issues (“All of the pain inside myself, it’s embedded in my soul / They say I love the drugs I have to take it slow”).
Metro Boomin Says Young Thug Has His 'Head Up' Despite RICO Case
Metro Boomin has said Young Thug has his head up despite his ongoing RICO case. During an interview with DJ Drama’s The Streetz Iz Watching podcast, the Heroes & Villains super producer said he’s spoken to the YSL leader a few times, and that he’s remained optimistic in the wake of his serious RICO case.
