New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
10 Stocks That Experienced Significant Officer Buying Activity Over 2022
Fintel’s Officer Sentiment quant model identifies companies that experienced significant officer buying activity in the last year. There is significant academic research that suggests corporate insiders outperform the market when buying shares in their own companies. Fintel believes there are three metrics included in this quant model:. There are...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): Should You Buy?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Golub Capital (GBDC) Stock?
Investors in Golub Capital BDC GBDC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in...
Analysts Forecast 11% Upside For The Holdings of FXR
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $58.93 per unit.
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Par Pacific Holdings Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $24.50, changing hands for $24.54/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
J&J (JNJ) to Begin Q4 Earnings Season for Pharma Sector
Johnson & Johnson JNJ will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Jan 24, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.41%. The healthcare bellwether’s performance has been pretty impressive, with the company exceeding earnings expectations in each of the trailing four...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Purple Innovation (PRPL) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
3 Smart Stocks to Buy if a Recession Is on the Way
Will there be a recession in 2023? Quite a few experts think so. But that doesn't mean great investing opportunities can't be found. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify smart stocks to buy if a recession is indeed on the way. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten Down Stocks
Smart investors are often willing to go against the crowd or even go where there isn't even a crowd at all. That's pretty much the thinking behind looking at stocks like GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here's why all three are worth a close look by insightful investors.
Qatar Investment Authority Doubles Stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS)
Fintel reports that Qatar Investment Authority has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 272,251,995 shares of Credit Suisse Group (CS). This represents 6.87% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 17, 2021 they reported 133,217,522 shares and 5.57% of the company, an increase in...
Analysts Expect XLI To Hit $107
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLI), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $107.22 per unit.
