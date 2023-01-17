Read full article on original website
Alisa Boehnlein
5d ago
The Situation Was Horrible But I Feel Bad For The Little Girl She Will Be So Affected By All Of Whats Happened Hopefully There Will Be Family To Support Her 🙏 She Gonna Need Lots Of Love 💞
3
ktothej johanessen
5d ago
So only 15 yrs for a life?! Wow just wow. Her family should be allowed to handle him.
4
cleveland19.com
1 victim stabbed, 1 victim hit by vehicle in Lakewood bar shooting
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police say one victim was stabbed and another victim was hit by a vehicle after gunshots were fired at East End Pub early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue on a report of people fighting. As...
cleveland19.com
Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 1, 2021 after 33-year-old Gene Chicoine attacked a family member with a knife, according to a Facebook post from Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. Chicoine caused “serious physical harm” to the victim during the attack, the post said.
cleveland19.com
Lakewood shooting at Corky’s Place bar, 2 injured, police say
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Lakewood Police Department, two people were injured during a shooting at Corky’s Place early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at 13302 Detriot Avenue around 12:50 a.m. to find a person who had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, and another person who had been punched in the face by the same suspect.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors said a grand jury on Friday indicted the man accused of slaying four family members and injuring his niece in a shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims around 7:30 p.m....
Cleveland family killer charged with murder of 4th victim
CLEVELAND, OH – After a fourth victim in the shooting spree of 41-year-old Mark Muniz, police have charged him with a fourth count of murder. Last Friday, Muniz shot and killed three people, injuring two others, including an 8-year-old child. That child remains hospitalized from her injuries. Words fall short in describing the barbaric actions committed by this individual,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “This heartless crime has impacted the community and my thoughts and prayers remain with the family and for the 8-year-old’s recovery.” Today, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced that a Cuyahoga County grand jury has The post Cleveland family killer charged with murder of 4th victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Grand jury rejects charging Garfield Heights officer who accidentally shot woman in 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury this week chose not to file criminal charges against a Garfield Heights police officer who said he accidentally shot a woman in 2021. The grand jury on Wednesday returned a “no-bill” that rejected felonious assault, reckless assault and negligent assault against officer Eric Garcia in the shooting, Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Saleh Awadallah said.
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
cleveland19.com
Ohio BCI investigating Macedonia police officer-involved shooting
MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (Ohio BCI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Macedonia that occurred on Sunday. Officials did not specify the circumstances of the shooting but said the Jan. 22 incident happened sometime in the evening at 500 Aurora...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Cleveland stabbing
A man is dead and another is arrested after a stabbing in Cleveland Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were arrested after a residential search warrant on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland Police First District Facebook post. Police say a substantial amount of narcotics, currency, and a firearm was confiscated.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspect wanted for stealing items from backyard of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is wanted by police for breaking into a home and stealing items from a backyard, including a grill, on Tuesday. The thief entered a fenced backyard in the 2400 block of West 18th Street at 4 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to a department Facebook post.
Suspect shoots man in front of Cleveland Police officer, officer shoots suspect
An on-duty Cleveland Police Sergeant was completing paperwork outside of Belinda's Night Club when he watched a 34-year-old man chase and shoot a 28-year-old man, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in the theft of a vehicle and a wallet on Jan. 13. Police say the suspect then drove to Walmart to use the victim’s credit card, spending over $300. The suspect then...
Cleveland police: Man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a stabbing that killed one man on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 3516 Martin Luther...
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
WTOL-TV
Jayland Walker case 'estimated' to go to grand jury in April, Ohio Attorney General's office says
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seven months after Jayland Walker's fatal shooting by officers of the Akron Police Department, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is continuing its review of the case. We may now have some clarity as to when that investigation will be complete. In an email to...
cleveland19.com
Reward offer increased in case of missing Huron County mother
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced an increase in the reward offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a Huron County mother missing for over five years on Friday. Officials increased Amanda Dean, the victim of domestic abuse who was last...
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side and a second shooting in 2020. Harold Williams is charged with two counts of murder, one count...
Cuyahoga inmates’ causes of death revealed
Two inmates of the Cuyahoga County Jail died Nov. 1 of drug intoxication, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office revealed this week.
Comments / 10