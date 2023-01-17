CLEVELAND, OH – After a fourth victim in the shooting spree of 41-year-old Mark Muniz, police have charged him with a fourth count of murder. Last Friday, Muniz shot and killed three people, injuring two others, including an 8-year-old child. That child remains hospitalized from her injuries. Words fall short in describing the barbaric actions committed by this individual,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “This heartless crime has impacted the community and my thoughts and prayers remain with the family and for the 8-year-old’s recovery.” Today, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced that a Cuyahoga County grand jury has The post Cleveland family killer charged with murder of 4th victim appeared first on Shore News Network.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO