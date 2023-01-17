Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix co-CEO: ‘We have never canceled a successful show’
Netflix executives like co-CEO Ted Sarandos have probably seen it by now. You kind of can’t miss it, as it’s standing directly across the street from the streaming giant’s corporate office in Los Angeles — a “Save Warrior Nun” billboard that fans of the show chipped in to buy, in response to Netflix unceremoniously canceling the show in recent weeks. It was a cancellation that came, by the way, despite the show enjoying (by one estimate) some of Netflix’s best audience scores in history.
iheart.com
George Santos Denies Drag Claims; Bragged About Drag Shows in 2005 Video
We've dubbed him the "Catfish Congressman" and he's now got a theme song on the show... Fleetwood Mac's "Little Lies"... Newly sworn-in New York Congressman George Santos is now denying reports that he used to dress in drag and participate in drag shows. A photo of Santos dressed as a...
iheart.com
Food: Taco Bell Has Introduced A New "Ultimate GameDay Box"
Taco Bell has introduced a new "Ultimate GameDay Box" featuring an array of stuff, including a Mexican Pizza, the returning Crispy Chicken Wings, and more. It'll be available starting next Thursday for a limited time. Trip Advisor says the world's #1 "food destination" is Rome. The top American city is...
Comments / 0