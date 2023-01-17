Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
Wesley Williams Wins 2023 CHISD Spelling Bee
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Wesley Williams’ winning word was ‘Trilby’, a stylish, narrow brimmed hat. “It was such a simple word that I thought I may not get it right,” said Williams, who won the 2023 Cedar Hill ISD Spelling Bee on Thursday night. “I remember it was on the campus spelling bee list.”
DeSoto ISD to Host Feb. 4 District Choice Programs Showcase
DeSoto ISD is gearing up to host the Feb. 4, 2023, districtwide showcase set to take place from 9a to Noon at the DeSoto High School Academy Cafeteria located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto. At this year’s event, which returns for the first time in more than four years,...
Midlothian Hall of Honor Now Has Unified Home
After several years of being on separate campuses, the Midlothian Independent School District Athletics Hall of Honor now has a unified home. It can be seen in the new athletic offices at Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium. The facility upgrades at the stadium were part of the 2016 bond package for...
DeSoto ISD Hosts Championship Parade Tomorrow
The DeSoto Independent School District is proud to celebrate its UIL-6A Division II State Championship DeSoto Eagles Football team. The team won the state dance over Austin Vandegrift in a convincing victory of 42-17 at AT&T Stadium last month. This UIL State championship victory was a capstone to an already...
St. Andrew Methodist Church Announces Prom Closet 2023
PLANO, TEXAS – January 20, 2023– St. Andrew Methodist Church announces online registration is now open for Prom Closet 2023, which is scheduled for a two-week period: Feb. 7-9, 11 and 13-18 in Smith Worship Center, at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, on the east side of the church at 1401 Mira Vista Blvd. Girls from ANYWHERE in need of a prom dress are invited to come select a dress and accessories – all at no cost.
Red Oak ISD Board Candidate Filing open from Jan. 18-Feb. 17
(RED OAK, TX) — The candidate filing and voting dates have been set for the 2023 Red Oak Independent School District’s Board of Trustee election. The Board election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The election will consist of a general election with Places 3, 4, and 5 for three-year terms.
South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted Exhibit Opens
South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted, an exhibition commemorating the history of Fair Park/South Dallas and its community members, was unveiled Jan. 5 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Broadway Dallas organized the new exhibit to shed light on the evolution of Fair Park/South Dallas and the role played by racism in the neighborhood’s development. South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted is generously underwritten by The Addy Foundation.
CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – RFP #2023-410-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – — CITYWIDE MOWING AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE (RFP #2023-410-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Mowing Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities. Questions regarding the solicitation shall be directed (in writing) via email to Greg Pervis, Purchasing, at purchasing@cedarhilltx.com; the deadline for written questions is Friday, January 20, 2023 (Noon – CST).
CITY OF CEDAR HILL – RFP #2023-611-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – TOURISM STRATEGIC PLANNING SERVICES. (RFP #2023-611-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Tourism Strategic Planning Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, February 17, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities.
DeSoto Place 2 Kay Brown-Patrick Respectfully Steps Down From City Council
DESOTO – DeSoto City Councilmember Place 2 Kay Brown-Patrick stepped down from her seat Tuesday night after a second City Council executive session. While it is not known who filed the complaint alleging that Brown-Patrick was in “violation of the City Charter Article II, Section 3, regarding the requirement that except for the mayor, councilmembers shall reside within their district of the City,” Brown Patrick said after the second executive session “In considering the executive session we just came out of I wanted to let the public know I have chosen to resign my seat in Place 2 for the sake of the council members and public trust. I do want to state clearly that I do currently reside in Place 2.”
City leaders say 2023 will be the year of execution in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno and Midlothian City Manager Chris Dick are both in agreement that 2023 will be “a year for execution” for the city. Reno said “It is all positive. We have done a lot of groundwork prior to 2023 within these last years.”
Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure
Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) they located on January 16, 2023, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system. The overflow originated from an aerial crossing located on the south side of Harrington Park at Tenmile Creek and Stewart Branch.
Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno Announces Retirement Upcoming Election In May
In a public statement released Jan. 11, 2023, Mayor Richard Reno said he will not seek to be re-elected as Mayor of Midlothian. In his statement he said, “As we embark on a new year, I want to express my gratitude to you, the residents of Midlothian, for the immense honor and privilege to serve as your mayor these past 3½ years. Although I will not seek re-election when my term expires this May, I commit to remaining engaged and involved with our wonderful community and assisting in the transition to new leadership.
Clark-Patton Family Proud of Longhorn Roots
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Clark-Patton Family of Cedar Hill is proud of its three generations of Cedar Hill High School Graduates. In actuality, there’s one Dogie (Martin Clark – Class of 1942) and three Longhorns (Linda Clark Patton – Class of 1962), Jennifer Patton (Class of 1989) and Jay Patton (Class of 1992). Linda and Jay are current Cedar Hill citizens and Jennifer lives in Houston where she works in Pharmaceutical Sales.
DeSoto City Council Member Resigns After Questions About Her Residency
On Tuesday, the DeSoto City Council stated its intention to appoint a new Place 2 Council Member after Kay Brown-Patrick announced her resignation from the Council seat. Announcement of the resignation came after two separate Executive Sessions of the City Council regarding questions related to Council Member Brown-Patrick’s residency.
Asador Dallas to Host Valentine’s Day Dinner with Special Menu
Asador, the farm-to-fire restaurant located inside the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Dallas, is celebrating the season of love by hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, February 14th. Sweethearts can indulge and enjoy a special, Valentine’s Day menu, handcrafted by Chef Fernando Cardona. The Valentine’s Day dinner...
CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) ACM-2023-004
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP No. ACM-2023-004 DUE DATE: February 10, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed proposals for DESOTO MARKETING PLAN. Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto,...
Cedar Hill ISD Introduces 24/7 Free Tutoring Program
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is introducing a new 24/7 Free Tutoring Program for its scholars. The program is part of CHISD’s partnership with Paper, a secure, online tutoring service that provides learners with unlimited, 24/7 academic support. Whether scholars are stuck on homework, studying for a test or need someone to read and make suggestions to their essays, there will always be experts available online to assist scholars in more than 200 subjects and in more than four languages.
FEMA Notice – National Flood Insurance Program
The City of Midlothian Engineering department, in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7(b)(1),] hereby gives notice of the city’s intent to revise the flood hazard information, generally located between Rex Odom Drive and 2,250LF upstream, along Waxahachie Creek. Specifically, the flood hazard information shall be revised along Waxahachie creek from a point approximately 1,120LF downstream of North Prong to a point approximately 1,130LF upstream of North Prong confluence with Waxahachie Creek. The flood hazard will also be revised along North Prong Creek starting at the confluence with Waxahachie Creek to a point immediately upstream of State Highway 287.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS – City of Midlothian
The City of Midlothian, TX will be accepting sealed proposals for the “Replacement of carpet at Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Dr, Midlothian, TX”. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m., CST, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Proposals received after that time will not be accepted. Proposals should be sent or delivered to: Purchasing Agent, City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065, and should be marked “Bid 2023-02” in the lower left-hand corner of a sealed envelope. ALL PAGES OF THE PROPOSAL ARE REQUIRED TO BE SUBMITTED. The City of Midlothian reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive formalities or irregularities in the bid process.
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0