Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Complex
‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Cleared of Felony Gun Charge
Lil Meech has apparently dodged a criminal case. According to TMZ, the 22-year-old BMF star has been cleared of a gun possession charge stemming from a 2022 incident at a Florida airport. TSA agents say they had found a firearm inside a carry-on bag that allegedly belonged to Meech. The actor, born Demetrius Flenory Jr., reportedly insisted the bag and the 9MM handgun wasn’t his, but authorities ignored his claims as Meech was allegedly spotted placing the bag on the scanner belt.
Complex
Gloss Up Shares Quality Control Debut ‘Before the Gloss Up’ f/ GloRilla, Icewear Vezzo, and More
Gloss Up has dropped off her debut mixtape The Gloss Up via Quality Control. The 13-song project boasts features from the Memphis native’s IRL best friend GloRilla on the aptly titled “Bestfrenn,” QC signee Icewear Vezzo on “From Cross the Way,” and producer HitKidd—who’s behind GloRilla’s viral song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”—on “Mad 304.” Fellow Memphis women rappers and Gloss Up’s frequent collaborators K Carbon, Aleza, and Slimeroni also show up on “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe.”
Complex
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Road Runner, Idman, Sylo
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. With a song title as morbid as Road Runner’s latest single, the Toronto rapper sounds as motivated as ever, turning down reasons to call it quits. “If there’s a will, there’s a way,” Road Runner raps on the track, pushing forward through the vices that plagued him in the past.
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: Ice Spice, J. Cole, ASAP Rocky & More
This isn’t a big week in terms of the quantity of music releases, but it’s definitely a significant week in terms of quality. Ice Spice proves that she’s here to stay with her latest single, “Princess Diana” from her impressive debut EP, Like..? J. Cole also surprised fans earlier this week with “Procrastination (broke),” his single that uses a beat he found from a producer on YouTube. Plus, ASAP Rocky is gearing up for a new album with his latest track, “Same Problems?” This week’s list also includes new music from Joe Trufant and more.
Complex
Listen to Episode 151 of ‘The Complex Sneakers Podcast’: Are Sneaker Mystery Boxes a Scam?
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the cohosts come back together after their break to catch up on sneaker news like the immediately infamous sneaker mystery boxes sold by Chase Briner at ComplexCon and also the Adidas Yeezy Slide-looking Nike Calm Slide. Also, Joe stands by the “Black Phantom” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1, Brendan looks forward to the ‘86 Air Max 1 retro, and Welty talks about a brewing sneaker battle.
Complex
Desiigner Drops Official Video for “Bigger and Bigger”
Desiigner is warming fans up for his long-awaited debut album. The Brooklyn-born rapper returned this week with the official video for “Bigger and Bigger,” a braggadocious track he released at the end of last year. Desiigner spoke about the record in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, saying it was just a little taste of what he and his team have in store.
Complex
Blueface Says He Wants DNA Test After Chrisean Rock Announces Pregnancy
The latest chapter in Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s dysfunctional relationship unfolded on Friday, with the latter announcing that she’s pregnant. Rock took to social media to deliver the news, posting a picture of three positive pregnancy tests. “Guess how many heart beats?” she captioned the post.
Complex
Hemlocke Springs’ Change of Plans
Hemlocke Springs didn’t plan for any of this to happen. She might be the most unlikely emerging pop star of 2023—that is, at least, if you ask her. A year ago, she was still in school at New Hampshire’s Ivy League institution Dartmouth, pursuing a master’s degree in medical informatics and working at the library. After graduating, she figured she’d work in a lab and go for her PhD next.
Complex
Drake Announces New OVO Sound Signing Naomi Sharon: “I Been Waiting For This Day”
Singer Naomi Sharon signed with OVO Sound this week, making her the first woman to join the label’s roster. Coinciding with the signing, Sharon also dropped two new singles “Another Life” and “Celestial” today with Noah “40” Shebib behind the boards as co-producer on on both.
Complex
Drake Receives Medical Treatment for Ankle Ahead of Apollo Theater Concerts
Drake won’t let a joint injury hinder his big weekend. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm he recently received medical attention for a hurt ankle. The post came days before Drake’s long-awaited two-night engagement at Harlem’s Apollo Theater—an event he has postponed twice.
Complex
Jim Jones on Max B and Stack Bundles Not Wanting to ‘Leave the Hood,’ Says He Offered to Buy Them a House
In a new interview with FlipDaScript, Dipset rapper Jim Jones opened up about how he tried to “protect” Max B and Stack Bundles when they started achieving success. “For Stacks and them... I was about to buy Stacks, Max and Melly [Mel Matrix] a whole brownstone in New Jersey,” he said around the six-minute part, as seen above. “None of them wanted to leave the hood. I was not about to waste my money. That was what I offered them, I went shopping for the shit and all that type of shit. … I’m like, ‘You’re bugging! You could go to the hood every day, but you’re gonna be living in Jersey. You’re gonna be living better. And you don’t have to worry about paying for no rent or nothing like that, I’m just tryna get you n****s out the hood.'”
Complex
Here’s a Look At What Went Down in Night 1 of Drake at the Apollo
Following two postponements, Drake performed at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater on Saturday night for the first of a pair of concerts there this weekend. The intimate concert, presented by SiriusXM in tandem with Drizzy’s radio show Sound 42, saw the Toronto rapper run through a set of numerous classic B-sides, including Thank Me Later’s “Karaoke,” Take Care’s “Over My Dead Body,” Nothing Was the Same’s “Wu-Tang Forever,” If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late’s “Jungle,” Views’ “Feel No Ways,” and Scorpion’s “Jaded,” among others.
