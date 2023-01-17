ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Riskified Unveils “Identity Explore” to Help Merchants Understand Who Their Customers Truly Are and Fight Policy Abuse

By STS News Desk
salestechstar.com
 3 days ago
salestechstar.com

CGI Strengthens Its Partnership With Sap, Adding “RISE With SAP” to Its End-To-End Services Portfolio

CGI announced it is strengthening its long-standing global partnership with SAP by adding RISE with SAP to its portfolio of services in Canada, which already includes S/4HANA. The RISE with SAP certification enables CGI to accelerate clients’ transitions to the cloud. With this new certification, CGI is well positioned to modernize ERP solutions for a broader segment of the market and offer enhanced end-to-end capabilities for its clients, allowing them to focus on their holistic digitization and accelerate business outcomes.
Hartford Courant

Hartford school officials confirm those who allegedly mismanaged student activity fund ‘are no longer active employees’

Hartford school officials are mum on next step concerning an audit that showed alleged mismanagement of a school’s student activities fund, but confirmed the “individuals” who ran the fund are, “no longer active employees with Hartford Public Schools.” Board of Education spokesman Jesse Sugarman would not say if that employee inactivity was through firing, resignation or suspension. He also ...
HARTFORD, CT
salestechstar.com

Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities

Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
salestechstar.com

Quest Software Strengthens Operational & Market Expertise with Appointment of New Executives

New leadership bolsters Quest’s ability to manage strategic enterprise IT functions while addressing customer computing challenges. Quest Software, a leading global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the appointment of three executives that add a wealth of software, finance and business expertise. Quest promoted Carolyn McCarthy to Chief Operating Officer (COO) alongside her current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company also appointed Matt Deres as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and John Hernandez as GM of the Quest Microsoft Platform Management (MPM) business unit.
salestechstar.com

ContractSafe Receives Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Fuel Team Expansion and Product Development

ContractSafe, a leading cloud-based contract management platform, announced a $27.5mm strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment and partnership will enable ContractSafe to scale its team and release additional products and features designed to streamline contract management for businesses. Five Elms’ investment marks the company’s first institutional capital raise since it was founded seven years ago.
salestechstar.com

Userlane Positioned as The Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Digital Adoption Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Adoption Platform vendors. Userlane, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Userlane as a...
salestechstar.com

FieldRoutes Launches Mobile App to Deliver Sales and Service Functionality for Employees in the Field

New mobile solution helps employees sell, upsell, and provide superior service to customers. FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company and a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, announced the launch of its new FieldRoutes Mobile app. The new app helps increase efficiencies and sales opportunities for field employees and sales personnel by providing the ability to immediately schedule, service, and sell to customers, all while in the field. Combining the power of the previously released PestRoutes® Tech and PestRoutes Sales apps, FieldRoutes Mobile simplifies the process of acquiring new business and servicing customers.
salestechstar.com

PreciTaste Launches Line of Plug-and-Play Products as They Expand Their Market-Proven Solutions

Company introduces new restaurant solutions to growing number of foodservice sectors. PreciTaste, an industry leader in smart software automation for restaurant operations management, is launching a line of off-the-shelf products that support the crew the moment they are plugged in: Prep Assistant, Planner Assistant, and Station Assistant. Previously focused on large-scale food chains, PreciTaste will now provide scalable foodservice solutions to mid-size QSRs and fast casuals, convenience stores and groceries with fresh food offerings, full-service restaurants, venues, and hospitality services.
salestechstar.com

Airgram Brings Advanced Meeting Agenda Templates Features for Customer Success Managers

Airgram has updated its meeting recording and transcribing tool to help companies improve their customer success strategies. This updated AI-powered virtual assistant comes with tons of free meeting agenda templates, improved speaker recognition, and key moments highlighting functions for your meeting review and follow-up. “The latest Airgram update makes it...
salestechstar.com

Straive featured as a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022 Global Report

Straive , a well-recognized leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data, has been named a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics by advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services 2022 global report. Straive has been featured in multiple quadrants, including Digital Operations, Work from Home Services & Social Media CX Services, owing to its continuous emphasis on elevating customer experience through continuous process innovation and operational excellence.
salestechstar.com

New Features, Functionality of Fuuz SaaS Platform and Solutions Can Position Manufacturers for Success in 2023

New features and enhanced functionality added in 2022 will make it easier for manufacturers working with Fuuz to reach productivity and efficiency goals in the new year. Through its revolutionary Extended Platform as a Service (xPaaS) set of development and integration capabilities, Fuuz connects people, processes, machines and data with user-friendly, intuitive applications that empower teams at every level of the business and make life easier on the plant floor.
salestechstar.com

Quadient Expands Impress Platform in Ireland With Cloud-Based Document Delivery Solution, Quadient Impress Distribute

Delivery solution enables SMBs to send communications over any channel, from virtually anywhere, smoothing the transition to digital. Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced the arrival of Quadient Impress Distribute in Ireland, a cloud-based multi-channel document delivery solution that supports small and medium businesses (SMBs) in moving towards digital processes and improving customer satisfaction. Along with other modules of the Quadient Impress platform, SMBs can now use a single Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application to prepare and send outbound communications, over any channel, using a desktop in almost any location, while automatically using customers’ preferred delivery channel. Users can minimise distracting and laborious tasks for employees, freeing them to focus on higher-value, core tasks; and optimise the flow of business.
salestechstar.com

MiaRec Introduces AI-Driven Data Redaction for Contact Centers

MiaRec, the Conversation Intelligence provider that helps contact centers achieve better business outcomes, announced its latest product release which introduces an AI-driven data redaction feature. MiaRec customers will be able to access the newly enhanced data redaction feature and additional enhancements in Mid-February 2023. Contact centers use data redaction processes...
salestechstar.com

DocSend 2022 Year-End Data Reveals Healthy Fundraising Activity Relative to Historic Timeline, Despite Recent Slowdown

Pitch Deck Interest Metrics show Investor engagement with pitch decks remained steady throughout the year, but dipped almost 20% in Q4. DocSend, a secure document sharing platform and Dropbox company, released a new data analysis based on its weekly Pitch Deck Interest (PDI) metrics showing that founder and investor activity remained relatively healthy in comparison to 2021, despite macroeconomic concerns, external global factors, and a steady stream of cutbacks in the tech sector. The data also tracked an all-time low for the amount of time investors spend reviewing startup pitch decks.
salestechstar.com

Big Boy Improves Cost and Efficiency with Oracle Payment and Inventory Management Tech

Iconic restaurant chain selects Oracle MICROS Simphony Point of Sale and Payment Cloud Service to streamline its operations while better serving diners. American restaurant brand Big Boy Restaurant Group, LLC, founded in 1936, has ordered up Oracle to modernize its systems and support its legacy of great customer service. With MICROS Simphony Cloud Point of Sale (POS) and Oracle Payment Cloud Service, the chain will be able to streamline its ordering and payment processing across the entire system, while also better using data to manage inventory and new opportunities such as ghost kitchens.

