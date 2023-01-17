ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress approves ecosystem restoration program for lower Mississippi River

MEMPHIS — Congress has approved $40 million for ecological restoration in the lower Mississippi River — the first federal program of its kind for the 1,000-mile swath of river downstream of Cape Girardeau. Environmental advocates have been lobbying for something like it for years, following suit with a decades-old counterpart in the upper basin.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cognetti, other mayors hear from president during session at White House

Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti joined other mayors from across the nation Friday at the White House, where President Joe Biden addressed the bipartisan group. In Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting, Cognetti also met Friday with Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner and Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose to advocate for the return of passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City, she said.
SCRANTON, PA
Feds award Hawaii $15.8 million to offset COFA costs

(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs awarded Hawaii $15.8 million on Friday to help offset costs of services to citizens from the Freely Associated States. The Compact of Free Association allows citizens of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall...
HAWAII STATE
7.0% Of Washington Households Are Multigenerational

As religion and politics become more and more polarizing, some American families can barely get through a big holiday gathering without an argument, clash of personalities, or at the very least, some awkwardness. Yet while some Americans ruthlessly cancel their extended families for opposing viewpoints or outdated beliefs, others are choosing to live under the same roof.
WASHINGTON STATE

