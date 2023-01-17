Read full article on original website
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Congress approves ecosystem restoration program for lower Mississippi River
MEMPHIS — Congress has approved $40 million for ecological restoration in the lower Mississippi River — the first federal program of its kind for the 1,000-mile swath of river downstream of Cape Girardeau. Environmental advocates have been lobbying for something like it for years, following suit with a decades-old counterpart in the upper basin.
Cognetti, other mayors hear from president during session at White House
Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti joined other mayors from across the nation Friday at the White House, where President Joe Biden addressed the bipartisan group. In Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting, Cognetti also met Friday with Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner and Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose to advocate for the return of passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City, she said.
Don Walton: Nelson, Bereuter urge hyper-partisan Congress to heal itself
Former Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson and former Republican Rep. Doug Bereuter say they are saddened and alarmed about what has happened to the Congress that they used to serve in as a senator and a congressman representing Nebraska. "It's a mess," Nelson says. "We have to be able to save...
Feds award Hawaii $15.8 million to offset COFA costs
(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs awarded Hawaii $15.8 million on Friday to help offset costs of services to citizens from the Freely Associated States. The Compact of Free Association allows citizens of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall...
Capitol digest: Meuser participates in congressional listening session at farm show
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Jackson Twp. recently participated in a congressional listening session hosted by U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-15, Bellefonte, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Thompson is the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. The discussion assists in the creation of the 2023 Farm Bill.
7.0% Of Washington Households Are Multigenerational
As religion and politics become more and more polarizing, some American families can barely get through a big holiday gathering without an argument, clash of personalities, or at the very least, some awkwardness. Yet while some Americans ruthlessly cancel their extended families for opposing viewpoints or outdated beliefs, others are choosing to live under the same roof.
