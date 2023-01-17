Read full article on original website
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Star Telegram and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth Lands Its First Vitalyc Medspa — and More Pampering and Beauty Palaces Are Coming
Vitlayc offers the latest treatments and ultimate convenience in one of its seven treatment rooms. (Photo by Maria Diss) Dallas-based Vitalyc Medspa just opened its first-ever Fort Worth spa. It is located in University Park Village at 1612 S. University Drive, Suite 501, tucked in the back left corner of the shopping center, between Madewell and Ann Taylor.
12newsnow.com
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth
There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Dallas
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Dallas. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the popular national restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened a new location at 1401 Elm Street in Dallas.
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer Opening
The location has been announced to substantial fanfare. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com and Star-Telegram.com.
Garland to Get Salad and Go
Fall 2023 could be when this chain will begin serving healthy food options.
WFAA
How Frisco has become a boom town in such a short amount of time
More than 200,000 people now call Frisco home. And several new attractions, like PGA Frisco, The Star, Ikea, to name a few, have opened since.
CandysDirt.com
A Traditional Lake Highlands Home With The One Thing You Want Most
What’s the single most important thing in real estate? Location. It’s so important they say it three times just to aggravate you. And the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Janna Schick and Dixey Arterburn checks all three of those boxes. It’s located in Northeast Dallas in Lake...
dallasexpress.com
Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den
An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
CandysDirt.com
This McKinney Home Is More Than Meets the Eye
McKinney is one of our area’s fastest-growing cities. Situated in northern Collin County, McKinney serves as the county seat for Collin County and a growing population. Great schools, active communities, and thriving businesses define this ever-evolving city. Also, a historic downtown with a picturesque cultural district draws outsiders from all over the state.
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?
When HEB announced in 2021 that they were (finally!) expanding in North Texas into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, pretty much everyone had the same question: When is a store opening near me? It's been two years on and many are still seeking answers.
