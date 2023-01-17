ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

papercitymag.com

Fort Worth Lands Its First Vitalyc Medspa — and More Pampering and Beauty Palaces Are Coming

Vitlayc offers the latest treatments and ultimate convenience in one of its seven treatment rooms. (Photo by Maria Diss) Dallas-based Vitalyc Medspa just opened its first-ever Fort Worth spa. It is located in University Park Village at 1612 S. University Drive, Suite 501, tucked in the back left corner of the shopping center, between Madewell and Ann Taylor.
FORT WORTH, TX
12newsnow.com

Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet

FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
FRISCO, TX
CW33

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth

There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
FORT WORTH, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Traditional Lake Highlands Home With The One Thing You Want Most

What’s the single most important thing in real estate? Location. It’s so important they say it three times just to aggravate you. And the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Janna Schick and Dixey Arterburn checks all three of those boxes. It’s located in Northeast Dallas in Lake...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den

An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This McKinney Home Is More Than Meets the Eye

McKinney is one of our area’s fastest-growing cities. Situated in northern Collin County, McKinney serves as the county seat for Collin County and a growing population. Great schools, active communities, and thriving businesses define this ever-evolving city. Also, a historic downtown with a picturesque cultural district draws outsiders from all over the state.
MCKINNEY, TX

