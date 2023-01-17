Tuesday Scoreboard – Marblehead Boys Hoops Top Masco – Lynn Classical Girls Hoops Move to 11-0 – MIAA Power Rankings

DANVERS – St. John’s Prep hockey coach Kristian Hanson is pleased the way his team pulled itself together after the Eagles got off to a slow start Wednesday night. Getting goals from 4 different players, the Prep (8-1-1) finished strong with a 4-1 win over Catholic Conference rival Xaverian (7-4-0). The Eagles have allowed a total of 12 goals in the 10 games they have played so far. Up next for the Prep, the Eagles play at B.C. High Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

DANVERS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO