Marblehead, MA

Tuesday Scoreboard – Marblehead Boys Hoops Top Masco – Lynn Classical Girls Hoops Move to 11-0 – MIAA Power Rankings

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 6 days ago
High School Hockey: St. John’s Prep 6. BC High 1; Prep Now at 9-1-1 and No. 1 in D1 – Hear from Eagles Coach on Bus Ride Back to Danvers

ON THE ROAD to DANVERS – The St. John’s Prep Eagles (9-1-1), number 1-ranked high school hockey team in the MIAA D1 rankings, probably enhanced their standings with a solid 6-1 win over the BC Eagles (4-6-1) today. BC High is the only team to beat the Prep so far, earning a 2-1 win on December 28. Junior Cam Umlah had a big day for the Prep, who played another complete game against a tough Catholic Conference foe.
DANVERS, MA
Video: Marblehead High School Principal Dan Bauer to Become Danvers School Superintendent – Feature Interview

MARBLEHEAD (Video) Dan Bauer was selected two weeks ago by the Danvers School Committee to become their next school superintendent for the Danvers Public School. Bauer has worked in the three north shore school districts; Masconomet, Beverly, and currently Marblehead. In the video interview below MSO’s Tim Kearns talks with Bauer in his Marblehead High School office. Bauer was also a successful head football coach at Beverly High School. Dan Bauer on Twitter @MHSPrincipal54.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Hockey Coach Kristian Hanson – Eagles Now at 8-1-1 after Downing Xaverian

DANVERS – St. John’s Prep hockey coach Kristian Hanson is pleased the way his team pulled itself together after the Eagles got off to a slow start Wednesday night. Getting goals from 4 different players, the Prep (8-1-1) finished strong with a 4-1 win over Catholic Conference rival Xaverian (7-4-0). The Eagles have allowed a total of 12 goals in the 10 games they have played so far. Up next for the Prep, the Eagles play at B.C. High Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
DANVERS, MA
Wakefield Fire Department Responds to Crash, Electric Vehicle Fire on Route 128

WAKEFIELD — Provisional Fire Chief Tom Purcell reports that the Wakefield Fire Department and mutual aid partners responded to a single-vehicle crash and electric vehicle fire on Interstate 95 on Thursday night. On Thursday, Jan. 19, at about 10:47 p.m., the Wakefield Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police responded...
WAKEFIELD, MA
Essex Fire Department: Sunday Morning Crash Injures Operator of Motor Vehicle

ESSEX – An unidentified motorist was injured in an early Sunday morning crash according to a tweet from the Essex Fire Department. The crash occurred on Main Street where a bridge is being built, forcing a detour for tractor-trailers. According to Essex Fire and Essex Police, the operator of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ESSEX, MA
Ipswich Police Department Receives 2022 Silver Community Traffic Safety Award

IPSWICH — Police Chief Paul Nikas announced this week that the Ipswich Police Department was recently honored by AAA Northeast, receiving a 2022 Silver Community Traffic Safety Award. AAA traffic safety awards recognize achievement in areas including pedestrian, bicycle, and school bus safety, teen driving, senior safety, seatbelt checkpoints,...
IPSWICH, MA

