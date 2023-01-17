Tuesday Scoreboard – Marblehead Boys Hoops Top Masco – Lynn Classical Girls Hoops Move to 11-0 – MIAA Power Rankings

Read full article on original website
High School Hockey: St. John’s Prep 6. BC High 1; Prep Now at 9-1-1 and No. 1 in D1 – Hear from Eagles Coach on Bus Ride Back to Danvers
ON THE ROAD to DANVERS – The St. John’s Prep Eagles (9-1-1), number 1-ranked high school hockey team in the MIAA D1 rankings, probably enhanced their standings with a solid 6-1 win over the BC Eagles (4-6-1) today. BC High is the only team to beat the Prep so far, earning a 2-1 win on December 28. Junior Cam Umlah had a big day for the Prep, who played another complete game against a tough Catholic Conference foe.
Video: Marblehead High School Principal Dan Bauer to Become Danvers School Superintendent – Feature Interview
MARBLEHEAD (Video) Dan Bauer was selected two weeks ago by the Danvers School Committee to become their next school superintendent for the Danvers Public School. Bauer has worked in the three north shore school districts; Masconomet, Beverly, and currently Marblehead. In the video interview below MSO’s Tim Kearns talks with Bauer in his Marblehead High School office. Bauer was also a successful head football coach at Beverly High School. Dan Bauer on Twitter @MHSPrincipal54.
Podcast: Saugus Girls Basketball (7-4), Hear From Coach Mark Schruender on Team and Season
SAUGUS (Podcast) The Saugus girls basketball team defeated Swampscott Friday night 53-26, as Peyton DeBiasio, of Saugus, led all scorers with 16 points. The Sachem’s next game is Tuesday evening in Beverly (6:30). Friday’s game video is available below from the Swampscott Big Blue Youtube channel. Mark Schruender...
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Hockey Coach Kristian Hanson – Eagles Now at 8-1-1 after Downing Xaverian
DANVERS – St. John’s Prep hockey coach Kristian Hanson is pleased the way his team pulled itself together after the Eagles got off to a slow start Wednesday night. Getting goals from 4 different players, the Prep (8-1-1) finished strong with a 4-1 win over Catholic Conference rival Xaverian (7-4-0). The Eagles have allowed a total of 12 goals in the 10 games they have played so far. Up next for the Prep, the Eagles play at B.C. High Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Gloucester Fire Department Members Participating in Boston Bruins BFit Challenge
GLOUCESTER — Chief Eric Smith announced this week that 14 members of the Gloucester Fire Department are taking part in the 2023 Boston Bruins BFit Challenge to raise funding for charities that support the families of fallen or critically ill first responders. Firefighters, law enforcement, military members, EMS personnel...
Monday, 1/23 – Beverly’s Briscoe School Building Redevelopment – Local Town Manager Extends Contract – Construction Projects
Note: Some schools in the Merrimack Valley and northern Essex County announced closings or early dismissals for today. Weather – Rain changing to snow today, changeover at around noon today. North shore could get 2-4″ of snow. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports. Sunday Photos...
Wakefield Fire Department Responds to Crash, Electric Vehicle Fire on Route 128
WAKEFIELD — Provisional Fire Chief Tom Purcell reports that the Wakefield Fire Department and mutual aid partners responded to a single-vehicle crash and electric vehicle fire on Interstate 95 on Thursday night. On Thursday, Jan. 19, at about 10:47 p.m., the Wakefield Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police responded...
Essex Fire Department: Sunday Morning Crash Injures Operator of Motor Vehicle
ESSEX – An unidentified motorist was injured in an early Sunday morning crash according to a tweet from the Essex Fire Department. The crash occurred on Main Street where a bridge is being built, forcing a detour for tractor-trailers. According to Essex Fire and Essex Police, the operator of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ipswich Police Department Receives 2022 Silver Community Traffic Safety Award
IPSWICH — Police Chief Paul Nikas announced this week that the Ipswich Police Department was recently honored by AAA Northeast, receiving a 2022 Silver Community Traffic Safety Award. AAA traffic safety awards recognize achievement in areas including pedestrian, bicycle, and school bus safety, teen driving, senior safety, seatbelt checkpoints,...
