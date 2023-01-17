Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Related
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team
The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
Twitter Blasts Former Broncos DE Derek Wolfe For Hunting Monster Mountain Lion That Was Terrorizing Colorado Neighborhood
Derek Wolfe is a former defensive end who spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos. The guy is known for taking down MASSIVE mountain lions. The former Super Bowl champ had been hunting a mountain lion since Tuesday in Colorado, after he had gotten a call that the creature had been terrorizing a rural neighborhood in the city.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
wearebuffalo.net
Ryan Fitzpatrick Tailgates With Bills Fans in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals today at Highmark Stadium in the AFC's Divisional round. The game will determine who goes on to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. If the Bills win that game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta. If the Bengals win the game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.
wearebuffalo.net
Former Bengal All Star Wants To Sit With Bills Mafia For Sunday’s Game
The NFL playoffs are the place for former players and famous TV stars. Last weekend when the Buffalo Bills hosted the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium from Miami great Dan Marino was spotted watching the game from the visitor's owner's box. Also in the stands, that day was a Western...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Waterfront Gets Another Damar Hamlin Snow Sculpture
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is very much still on the forefront of Buffalo Bills fans’ minds as well as the nation’s. To celebrate Hamlin’s continued healing and special place he has in Buffalo, snow sculptor and Food Network competition champion Eric Jones sculpted a giant-sized Hamlin ahead of last week’s playoff victory against the Miami Dolphins. This sculpture was displayed at Buffalo Waterfront, but was however removed, because the display was damaged by unknown causes.
wearebuffalo.net
Bengals Rule Out Two Important Offensive Players Against Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It's the first ever matchup between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, since their Monday Night Football game on January 2nd was cancelled due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. This is the first divisional round home game since...
wearebuffalo.net
Are Las Vegas Fans Getting Frustrated with Jack Eichel?
The former Buffalo Sabres Captain has been struggling as of late, and some are wondering what is going on. Jack Eichel was traded to the Las Vegas Golden Knights for a hefty price. In return for Eichel, the Sabres got forwards Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, a first-round draft pick who ended up being highly regarded Noah Östlund, and a 2023 second-round pick. Eichel was anointed the answer for Vegas, who seemed to need just one major piece to win a Stanley Cup.
wearebuffalo.net
Former NFL Great Says Bengals Have Zero Chance Against the Bills
The countdown is on for the much-anticipated AFC Divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. The game will finally match up Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, along with the explosive offenses that both teams have. The Bills are five-point favorites according to...
wearebuffalo.net
Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
wearebuffalo.net
Josh Allen Already Has A Super Bowl Speech Written
Kyle Brandt has been speaking with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen all season on his podcast. This weekend he unveiled a huge piece of info. It's not as cocky as it seems. Look at it more as a goal. It's like a vision board for him. "Kyle Brandt's Basement" has...
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills are playing their most important game of the season today, as they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is 3 pm today on CBS. This is the first official meeting between the two teams since September of 2019. Their January...
wearebuffalo.net
Two Bills Questionable Heading Into Sunday’s Playoff Game
The Buffalo Bills still don't have edge rusher Von Miller, safety Micah Hyde or wide receiver Jamison Crowder. Miller won't play again until next season, after suffering an ACL injury on Thanksgiving. Hyde and Crowder have had their 21-day windows activated to be brought back on the 53-man roster; Hyde with a neck injury and Crowder with an ankle injury.
Comments / 4