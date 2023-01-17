Sure, we all know everything in Jersey's expensive, right? Tell us something we don't know. Here's something the average Jersey resident probably isn't aware of. Did you know that it actually pays YOU to call an Uber versus driving under the influence here in the Garden State? You may be saying, "duh, Jahna," because you're thinking about the potential of it costing your life. If that's the case, then great, stay with that train of thought. You're right, driving under the influence could certainly cost you your life. Even worse, though, it can cost someone else's, too.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO