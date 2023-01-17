Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Netherlands Selects SymphonyAI Retail CPG Assortment To Execute Demand-Based Planning and Optimization

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
FourKites Bolsters its Management Team with Supply Chain Industry Veterans
Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announces it has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success. FourKites’ leadership position, rapid growth and momentum in the supply chain visibility market continue to make it a destination for top talent in the industry.
salestechstar.com
Renfro Brands Taps TrusTrace as its Traceability Provider to Accelerate Sustainable Transformation
By leveraging the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands continues to facilitate compliance with current and future regulations to further drive positive impact in its supply chain. TrusTrace, a global SaaS company with a market-leading platform for product traceability and supply chain transparency in fashion and retail, announced that Renfro Brands, a...
salestechstar.com
Kimes Ranch Selects the CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite for Supply Chain Management and Warehouse Logistics
CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced that Kimes Ranch, a leading western wear retail brand, has selected its award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry Enterprise Suite for end-to-end ERP and warehousing/logistics management. The company will implement BlueCherry to optimize their inventory control, and gain greater visibility into their supply chain and distribution activities all from one platform.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
JPMorgan CEO says remote work isn't good for young people and managers, but can be 'perfectly reasonable' for coders and women with caregiver concerns
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said remote work can help women because the pandemic "taught us the burden on women" as primary caretakers "is enormous."
salestechstar.com
Quadient Expands Impress Platform in Ireland With Cloud-Based Document Delivery Solution, Quadient Impress Distribute
Delivery solution enables SMBs to send communications over any channel, from virtually anywhere, smoothing the transition to digital. Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced the arrival of Quadient Impress Distribute in Ireland, a cloud-based multi-channel document delivery solution that supports small and medium businesses (SMBs) in moving towards digital processes and improving customer satisfaction. Along with other modules of the Quadient Impress platform, SMBs can now use a single Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application to prepare and send outbound communications, over any channel, using a desktop in almost any location, while automatically using customers’ preferred delivery channel. Users can minimise distracting and laborious tasks for employees, freeing them to focus on higher-value, core tasks; and optimise the flow of business.
salestechstar.com
NICE Digitally Transforms Performance and Customer Experience through AI-Driven Employee Engagement Solutions for a leading European BPO
Yource expands usage of NICE WFM to support hybrid working by empowering employees through efficient scheduling. NICE announced that Yource, the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) in the Netherlands, successfully employed NICE’s Workforce Management (WFM) solution to further support the transition to a hybrid work model. Yource has seen an increase in forecast accuracy, ensuring more effective service and improving customer satisfaction.
salestechstar.com
Quest Software Strengthens Operational & Market Expertise with Appointment of New Executives
New leadership bolsters Quest’s ability to manage strategic enterprise IT functions while addressing customer computing challenges. Quest Software, a leading global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the appointment of three executives that add a wealth of software, finance and business expertise. Quest promoted Carolyn McCarthy to Chief Operating Officer (COO) alongside her current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company also appointed Matt Deres as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and John Hernandez as GM of the Quest Microsoft Platform Management (MPM) business unit.
salestechstar.com
Saudi Lime Selects Infor Cloud to Help Drive Digital Transformation Strategy
Leading producer of limestone products digitizes its business to raise efficiency and support industrial and manufacturing growth in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Saudi Lime Industries Co. (SLIC), a Saudi Arabia-based producer and supplier of limestone products, has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help simplify and automate its business and processes.
salestechstar.com
3Cloud, the Leading Microsoft Azure Services Partner, Acquires Manila-Based PGSI to Extend Global Delivery Capabilities
3Cloud, LLC. (“3Cloud”) announced that it has entered a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire People Global Solutions Inc., (“PGSI”). PGSI, headquartered in Makati City, Philippines, operates a Global Delivery Center exclusively for 3Cloud offering Azure consulting services in Application Modernization and Data Platform. With the acquisition of PGSI, 3Cloud will expand its international reach and formalize a partnership that has provided quality global delivery to clients.
salestechstar.com
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities
Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
salestechstar.com
Zafin Launches New Transformation and Modernization Group
Growth fuels the addition of three IBM execs to the Zafin Leadership Team to manage the new group. Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud native product and pricing platform, announces the launch of a new Transformation & Modernization group, created to provide end-to-end management for the company’s priority banking accounts.
salestechstar.com
Klue Acquires DoubleCheck Research Bolstering Win-Loss Services
Klue solidifies its position as the leader in the competitive enablement space and continues to scale. Klue, the category leader in competitive enablement, announced the acquisition of DoubleCheck Research. DoubleCheck is an established leader in win-loss analysis, which helps organizations improve win rates by examining why they are winning and losing business. Klue’s platform will now be the premiere source of truth for buyer intelligence and competitive insights —by acquiring DoubleCheck and win/loss capabilities, Klue moves one step closer to its vision of becoming the all-in-one compete platform for its customers.
salestechstar.com
Creatio Partners with InfoBeans Inc. to Further Evangelize No-code Worldwide
The new partnership will open additional opportunities for global enterprises to tap into the power of no-code. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with InfoBeans Inc. InfoBeans Inc. is a publicly listed Digital Transformation and Product Engineering service provider with 1700+ members onboard. With the new partnership, Creatio further strengthens its ability to ensure genuine care, while providing a top-notch no-code platform to businesses worldwide.
salestechstar.com
Google Cloud and Deloitte Boost Grocery Associate Productivity and Improve the Customer Experience
Kroger uses cutting-edge AI and data analytics to optimize daily work planning and enhance stores for customers. Google Cloud and Deloitte announced a strategic collaboration with Kroger to help the grocery chain use cloud technologies to increase associate productivity across its nearly 2,800 stores nationwide. Kroger recently deployed a variety of Google Cloud data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) tools under an application framework co-developed by Deloitte and Kroger. The new tools are already empowering store leaders and associates to make real-time operational decisions to deliver a better shopping experience for the nearly 11 million customers Kroger serves every day.
salestechstar.com
CybeReady Appoints Jonathan Stone as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth in North America
CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security awareness solution, today announced that Jonathan Stone has joined the executive team as Vice President of Sales for North America. In this role, Stone will expand the North American sales operations to boost adoption of the company’s award-winning cybersecurity awareness training platform.
salestechstar.com
ContractSafe Receives Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Fuel Team Expansion and Product Development
ContractSafe, a leading cloud-based contract management platform, announced a $27.5mm strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment and partnership will enable ContractSafe to scale its team and release additional products and features designed to streamline contract management for businesses. Five Elms’ investment marks the company’s first institutional capital raise since it was founded seven years ago.
salestechstar.com
Userlane Positioned as The Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Digital Adoption Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Adoption Platform vendors. Userlane, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Userlane as a...
salestechstar.com
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Helps Guitar Center Tune its Business for Increased Customer Demand
The world’s largest musical instrument retailer to improve performance by more than 30 percent and over 40 percent in data platform savings by moving its core systems to Exadata Database Service on OCI. Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, has moved to Oracle Exadata Database Service on...
salestechstar.com
Contrast Security Hires Andrew Vallila as its New CRO
Successful sales executive will leverage extensive background in cybersecurity revenue to lead sales and expand growth. Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, announced the appointment of Andrew (Andy) Vallila as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Vallila...
