Related
salestechstar.com
MiaRec Introduces AI-Driven Data Redaction for Contact Centers
MiaRec, the Conversation Intelligence provider that helps contact centers achieve better business outcomes, announced its latest product release which introduces an AI-driven data redaction feature. MiaRec customers will be able to access the newly enhanced data redaction feature and additional enhancements in Mid-February 2023. Contact centers use data redaction processes...
salestechstar.com
New Features, Functionality of Fuuz SaaS Platform and Solutions Can Position Manufacturers for Success in 2023
New features and enhanced functionality added in 2022 will make it easier for manufacturers working with Fuuz to reach productivity and efficiency goals in the new year. Through its revolutionary Extended Platform as a Service (xPaaS) set of development and integration capabilities, Fuuz connects people, processes, machines and data with user-friendly, intuitive applications that empower teams at every level of the business and make life easier on the plant floor.
salestechstar.com
Conquer Named a “Leader” in Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement, 2023
Conquer, a leading provider of Sales Enablement solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the “Leader” section of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2023. Aragon Research points to Conquer’s Salesforce-native architecture, which allows for all activities to be captured...
salestechstar.com
Creatio Partners with InfoBeans Inc. to Further Evangelize No-code Worldwide
The new partnership will open additional opportunities for global enterprises to tap into the power of no-code. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with InfoBeans Inc. InfoBeans Inc. is a publicly listed Digital Transformation and Product Engineering service provider with 1700+ members onboard. With the new partnership, Creatio further strengthens its ability to ensure genuine care, while providing a top-notch no-code platform to businesses worldwide.
salestechstar.com
Discuss Announces Another Year of Record Growth of Its People Experience Platform
New innovations and integrations coupled with industry leading customer satisfaction bring 40%+ growth in platform usage. Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced another year of record growth in 2022, with research sessions being run on its platform up 42% as compared to 2021. As CX,...
salestechstar.com
Chetu Announces New Additions to Leadership Team as Company Sustains Double-Digit Growth
Global Software Services Provider Introduces New Vice President and Director Additions to Sales and Operations Teams as the Company Continues to Expand Its Services World-Wide. Chetu, a global provider of software development services, today announced four new appointments to its leadership team. The appointments include Paul Bracht, who is now Vice President of Sales, Lenny Steinman and Jeff Parcheta, who have each been promoted to Directors of Sales, and Akash Sinha, who was promoted to Director of Operations.
salestechstar.com
Indeavor Leads Vertical Solution Market With SOC 2 Type II Certification
Indeavor, industry-leader in People Operations & Workforce Management announces achievement SOC 2 Type II compliance. Indeavor’s SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent, third party, confirming adherence to the most industry-accepted standard for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy. SOC 2 Type II is established by...
salestechstar.com
CybeReady Appoints Jonathan Stone as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth in North America
CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security awareness solution, today announced that Jonathan Stone has joined the executive team as Vice President of Sales for North America. In this role, Stone will expand the North American sales operations to boost adoption of the company’s award-winning cybersecurity awareness training platform.
salestechstar.com
Airgram Brings Advanced Meeting Agenda Templates Features for Customer Success Managers
Airgram has updated its meeting recording and transcribing tool to help companies improve their customer success strategies. This updated AI-powered virtual assistant comes with tons of free meeting agenda templates, improved speaker recognition, and key moments highlighting functions for your meeting review and follow-up. “The latest Airgram update makes it...
salestechstar.com
Quorum Announces New Sales CRM Mobile App
Placing the full power of Quorum’s Sales CRM solution in dealership sales team’s hands. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. , a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce the release of its new mobile Sales Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) application.
salestechstar.com
Google Cloud and Deloitte Boost Grocery Associate Productivity and Improve the Customer Experience
Kroger uses cutting-edge AI and data analytics to optimize daily work planning and enhance stores for customers. Google Cloud and Deloitte announced a strategic collaboration with Kroger to help the grocery chain use cloud technologies to increase associate productivity across its nearly 2,800 stores nationwide. Kroger recently deployed a variety of Google Cloud data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) tools under an application framework co-developed by Deloitte and Kroger. The new tools are already empowering store leaders and associates to make real-time operational decisions to deliver a better shopping experience for the nearly 11 million customers Kroger serves every day.
salestechstar.com
Trunk Launches CI Analytics for GitHub Actions
New Product Adds Engineering Intelligence to GitHub Workflows. Trunk, a toolkit that helps developers build and ship code faster, announces the public launch of CI Analytics. This new product allows engineers to analyze, monitor, fix and improve their workflows in GitHub Actions, adding to Trunk’s overall toolkit. It’s difficult...
salestechstar.com
Fr8App Streamlines Carrier Onboarding Process with Automated and Effortless Sign-Up
Freight Technologies, Inc. Revolutionizing the Transportation Industry with a Seamless Carrier Onboarding Experience for its Fr8App Platform in Mexico and U.S. Freight Technologies, Inc. , a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, proudly announces their new, automated and effortless carrier onboarding process, making it easier than ever for qualified carriers to sign up and move loads with Fr8App. Starting today, qualified carriers who join the Fr8App platform can sign up, get approved and unlock all the opportunities Fr8App offers within minutes.
salestechstar.com
Sales Tech Disruptions To Watch Out for in 2023
Are you ready to know the breathtaking technological disruptions waiting for us in the coming years? Well, here we bring the most notables ones for you. Above all, innovative sales tech will be an indispensable part of the sale culture and it should be every salesperson’s go-to strategy. Well,...
salestechstar.com
WebRezPro Streamlines Group Bookings with Tripleseat
Integration improves group booking management with centralized tools for hoteliers. WebRezPro cloud property management system for hotels now offers direct integration with Tripleseat, the industry’s leading web-based group sales and catering management platform, putting powerful group planning, booking, and management tools in the hands of hoteliers. Driving efficiency and...
salestechstar.com
Vendasta Celebrates 15-year Anniversary
Company growth demonstrates the power of its business model. Vendasta today celebrated its 15th year in operation since it was founded in 2008. From its inception around the living room of founder Brendan King, the company has grown to more than 700 employees with offices in Canada, the United States, and India.
salestechstar.com
Apty Named in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards
Apty, a leading enterprise DAP, was announced as an award recipient of “The Best Places to Work” by Built In, a global platform for technology professionals. Apty, a leading enterprise digital adoption platform (DAP), was announced as an award recipient of “The Best Places to Work” by Built In–one of the largest global platforms for technology professionals. Apty landed a spot on Built In’s 50 Best Startup Places to Work in Austin, TX, amongst leading tech startups like Golf+, Zello, and Umbra Space. This annual award program evaluates companies of all sizes and stages, honoring remote-first employers and those in large tech hubs around the US.
