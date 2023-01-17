Read full article on original website
BBC
David Nash inquest: Student 'likely to have lived' if seen in-person by GP
A law student who died after four remote GP appointments was likely to have lived if he had been seen face-to-face, a coroner has ruled. David Nash died in November 2020 after developing mastoiditis in his ear, which caused an abscess on his brain. Mr Nash, 26, spoke to a...
BBC
Danny Brock: Former jockey banned from racing for 15 years
Ex-jockey Danny Brock has been banned from horse racing for 15 years for his part in a betting conspiracy. He was found guilty of engaging in corrupt and fraudulent practices by stopping two horses running on their merits. A group of gamblers had profited from betting against the horses. "This...
BBC
Dad sets off to run length of M1 for diabetes charity
A man is due to set off on a challenge to run the entire length of the M1 motorway to raise money for diabetes research. Jamie Austin has planned a route from Leeds to London, using parallel back roads, via his home city, Nottingham. Mr Austin, 49, thought up the...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
