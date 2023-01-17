Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Murray’s exhausting Australian Open ends with loss
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Three-time major champion Andy Murray’s exhausting run at the Australian Open ended in the third round after a loss to Roberto Bautista Agut. The 35-year-old Murray had won two marathons just to get to this point at Melbourne Park, where he is a five-time finalist.
Best Australian since '04 for US men; Djokovic lone GS champ
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — It's been almost two full decades since this many U.S. men reached Week 2 at the Australian Open. And while that group in 2004 included a couple of Grand Slam champions in Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, everything is all so new for the quartet there this time: Tommy Paul, who is 25; J.J. Wolf, 24; Sebastian Korda, 22; and Ben Shelton, 20, are all about to make their fourth-round debuts at Melbourne Park.
Comments / 0