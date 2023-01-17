Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Play It Forward: New outdoor sports facility coming to Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plans for a new sports complex to be an asset to the entire Anderson County community have been announced. The Anderson County YMCA released plans for a 85 acre multi-sport complex that will include four softball/baseball fields, five multi-purpose fields to accommodate lacrosse and soccer teams, a special event lawn and a walking track.
