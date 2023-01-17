Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking BeneathPen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Locally owned dispensary opens 24/7 location near I-94 in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, MI-- For those who love marijuana, they will never be empty-handed thanks to Lake Effect opening a 24/7 drive-thru. The new highly visible location close to I-94 is Lake Effect’s latest effort to attract and retain customers in the increasingly competitive legal cannabis market in Michigan.
WWMTCw
Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
5th Quarter: Five of the area’s best remain atop the league.
Our Big Game this evening is out at Potterville High School where Laingsburg is in town for a CMAC matchup.
28 Years Later – Grand Rapids’ Robin Sue Scott Went To Work & Never Returned
I hate having to write articles like this. Hopefully, I will be able to write another one solely about the return of these lovely women. It has been 28 long years since Robin Sue Scott left for work and unfortunately, she never returned. Grand Rapids resident Robin Sue Scott disappeared...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Take a bite of history and tradition at Jackson Coney Island
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has changed over the years, but one thing that’s remained the same are the Coney dogs at Jackson Coney Island. According to Jackson history, Jackson Coney Island began in 1914 under the guidance of the city’s legendary Coney godfather George Todoroff at 615 E. Michigan Ave.
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
Thinking it's a warm January? National Weather Service Grand Rapids confirms
With our mild temperatures and lack of snow, you may be thinking that its been a warm January. Turns out, you're right.
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
No one injured during Battle Creek house fire
Firefighters said homeowners were not inside a Battle Creek home when fire broke out Saturday night.
Divers search for father after 2 girls escape vehicle that plunged into lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two girls escaped from their father’s vehicle after it plunged into Lake Macatawa, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The 52-year-old father, of Otsego, has not been located as of Sunday, Jan. 22, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Westveer told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
'It was unreal': Residents of Green Ridge Apartments speak out on fire
WALKER, Mich. — Michelle Jackson has lived at Green Ridge Apartments for around five years. On Jan. 9, she witnessed tragedy. "It was unreal, just like, you never think of tomorrow, your house is going to burn down," said Jackson. "When everything is gone, what do you grab? I grabbed my cat and nothing else."
MLive.com
Michigan, MSU hoops recruit shows maturity beyond years in win over East Kentwood
KENTWOOD, MI – Trey McKenney could barely take a deep breath without bumping chests with an East Kentwood defender, and when he had the basketball, the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s sophomore faced frequent double teams. The blue-chip prospect was the focus of the Falcons’ defense during their Saturday...
Highway shut down in Norton Shores due to ice, accidents
Around 8:30 on Sunday evening, the department announced that the highway was closed while crews respond to "multiple" accidents.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
Comments / 0