— Hot off the presses! A sign that spring and the Kentucky Derby Festival are on the horizon was front and center this morning as the Festival’s 2023 poster rolled off the presses at Louisville’s Welch Printing. This year’s poster, called “Spirit of Kentucky,” was designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil, known for her colorful palette and unique technique of using layers of patterns and papers in her work. It’s the 43rd poster in the Festival’s iconic poster series, launched in 1981.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO