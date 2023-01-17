ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from postseason matchup vs. Bills

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCD23_0kHiDViQ00

The Miami Dolphins were able to sneak their way into the postseason, but they couldn’t earn a victory, as they were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

Mike McDaniel’s team, once again without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, turned to rookie Skylar Thompson to lead the offense. While there were a number of offensive miscues, Miami remained in the game due to their defense, which caused three turnovers and actually found the end zone once themselves.

On Tuesday, just two days after the loss, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against their AFC East rival.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cr6qY_0kHiDViQ00
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Top 5

TE Durham Smythe – 76.4

WR Tyreek Hill – 74.3

LT Terron Armstead – 68.4

C Connor Williams – 67.5

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. – 67.1

Bottom 5

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. – 54.2

WR River Cracraft – 53.6

QB Skylar Thompson – 51.2

WR Trent Sherfield – 49.7

RG Robert Jones – 44.7

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8LG4_0kHiDViQ00
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Top 5

LB Jaelan Phillips – 78.8

S Jevon Holland – 71.8

LB Melvin Ingram – 69.1

DB Elijah Campbell – 66.3

CB Xavien Howard – 64.4

Bottom 5

DL Christian Wilkins – 47.1

DB Eric Rowe – 46.7

LB Elandon Roberts – 42.0

LB Jerome Baker – 41.8

LB Duke Riley – 39.9

Pass protection grades (OL only)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHAGP_0kHiDViQ00
Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

LT Terron Armstead – 82.4

OT Greg Little – 79.2

RG Robert Jones – 72.3

RT Robert Hunt – 70.7

LG Lester Cotton – 62.3

C Connor Williams – 61.9

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VR1zk_0kHiDViQ00
JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

C Connor Williams – 69.8

LT Terron Armstead – 60.2

LG Lester Cotton – 60.1

RT Robert Hunt – 46.4

RG Robert Jones – 45.2

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTS9M_0kHiDViQ00
Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jaelan Phillips – 77.1

LB Melvin Ingram – 67.8

DL Zach Sieler – 66.3

LB Bradley Chubb – 57.4

DL Christian Wilkins – 57.3

DL Raekwon Davis – 51.4

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaPe7_0kHiDViQ00
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

LB Elandon Roberts – 76.3

S Jevon Holland – 67.7

DB Elijah Campbell – 64.0

CB Xavien Howard – 63.4

CB Kader Kohou – 52.6

CB Keion Crossen – 49.5

LB Jerome Baker – 46.6

DB Eric Rowe – 32.4

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr reportedly doing homework on 'prospective' teams, including the Commanders

Every offseason since Ron Rivera arrived as head coach of the Washington Commanders, there have been trade rumors surrounding a veteran quarterback. Two years ago, it was Matthew Stafford. Washington put a serious offer on the table for Stafford, but the Los Angeles Rams offered more. Ultimately, Stafford wanted to play for the Rans and Sean McVay.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Early Steelers big board

As the NFL season winds down, we turn out attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason including the 2023 NFL draft. Before the draft season gets into full swing, here is our early Steelers big board for the Steelers top draft needs. These top fives are based on the most realistic options that will be on the board for the Steelers so no Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter but we understand they are the best at edge rusher and defensive tackle respectively.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns LB doesn't think Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is an every-down player

The Cleveland Browns traded up for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to select him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. And thus far, he has lived up to the billing of where he was selected. Now with Jim Schwartz taking over as defensive coordinator, there is reason to believe he has room for continued improvement. One former Browns’ linebacker, D’Qwell Jackson, thinks he should only be playing on passing downs though.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Cowboys’ defense came to play. Dak Prescott did not, and now their season is over

For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys season has ended in disappointment at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Some of the elements were the same. Robbie Gould was once again perfect on every kick he attempted. The Dallas run game was once again held to fewer than 80 yards. A lightly regarded quarterback with an offense built around short passes did enough to win — though this time it was Brock Purdy, not Jimmy Garoppolo leading the Niners to victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dak Prescott's interceptions vs. 49ers had precedents in the regular season

If you thought that Dak Prescott’s interception issues were behind him after he torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round… well, think again. Prescott, who tied with Davis Mills of the Houston Texans for the regular-season lead in interceptions (15) and pick-sixes (three) in the regular season, managed to throw four touchdowns and no picks against a Bucs defense that didn’t seem to want to be on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy