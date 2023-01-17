Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from postseason matchup vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins were able to sneak their way into the postseason, but they couldn’t earn a victory, as they were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

Mike McDaniel’s team, once again without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, turned to rookie Skylar Thompson to lead the offense. While there were a number of offensive miscues, Miami remained in the game due to their defense, which caused three turnovers and actually found the end zone once themselves.

On Tuesday, just two days after the loss, we take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades to see how the advanced analytics determined the Dolphins did on Sunday against their AFC East rival.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Top 5

TE Durham Smythe – 76.4

WR Tyreek Hill – 74.3

LT Terron Armstead – 68.4

C Connor Williams – 67.5

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. – 67.1

Bottom 5

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. – 54.2

WR River Cracraft – 53.6

QB Skylar Thompson – 51.2

WR Trent Sherfield – 49.7

RG Robert Jones – 44.7

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Top 5

LB Jaelan Phillips – 78.8

S Jevon Holland – 71.8

LB Melvin Ingram – 69.1

DB Elijah Campbell – 66.3

CB Xavien Howard – 64.4

Bottom 5

DL Christian Wilkins – 47.1

DB Eric Rowe – 46.7

LB Elandon Roberts – 42.0

LB Jerome Baker – 41.8

LB Duke Riley – 39.9

Pass protection grades (OL only)

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

LT Terron Armstead – 82.4

OT Greg Little – 79.2

RG Robert Jones – 72.3

RT Robert Hunt – 70.7

LG Lester Cotton – 62.3

C Connor Williams – 61.9

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

C Connor Williams – 69.8

LT Terron Armstead – 60.2

LG Lester Cotton – 60.1

RT Robert Hunt – 46.4

RG Robert Jones – 45.2

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 10 pass-rush snaps)

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jaelan Phillips – 77.1

LB Melvin Ingram – 67.8

DL Zach Sieler – 66.3

LB Bradley Chubb – 57.4

DL Christian Wilkins – 57.3

DL Raekwon Davis – 51.4

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

LB Elandon Roberts – 76.3

S Jevon Holland – 67.7

DB Elijah Campbell – 64.0

CB Xavien Howard – 63.4

CB Kader Kohou – 52.6

CB Keion Crossen – 49.5

LB Jerome Baker – 46.6

DB Eric Rowe – 32.4