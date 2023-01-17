Read full article on original website
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Satisfy Your Cravings: Willow Rock Brewing Company's Beer and Cheese Pairing Event, Not to be Missed!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Sunday evening prayer service for Ava Wood, 14-year-old student-athlete from Baldwinsville
BALDWINSVILLE, NY — A prayer service is set to be held Sunday evening for 14-year-old Ava Wood, the Baldwinsville 9th-grader who was found dead in what police described as an apparent murder-suicide. On Friday, officers say they found 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father Christopher Wood both deceased...
21-year-old woman shot in leg a block from where 11-year-old killed in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg while sitting in her car Saturday afternoon, police said. The woman shot at 12:43 p.m. outside 131 Grape Terrace, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. That’s just a block from where 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was killed on Monday night.
36-year-old Syracuse woman arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police said. Alice Porter stabbed a 40-year-old woman at 12:26 a.m. at 1511 North State Street Sunday morning, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. The woman was taken...
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
Durgee Jr. High School student and father found deceased in B'ville home Friday morning
The Baldwinsville Police Department responded to a status check at 6 Triangle Place in the Village of Baldwinsville Friday morning. The status check was requested by a woman for her daughter and her estranged husband who resided at 6 Triangle Place. Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:31 a.m. Upon arrival,...
Police seek public’s help to find 14-year-old Camillus girl
Camillus, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old Camillus girl. Olyvia JV Albright was last seen Jan. 9 wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sweatshirt and white shoes, the Camillus police department said in Facebook post on Saturday. The North Syracuse police department also asked for the public’s help in finding the teen.
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
School staff announce service in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz to be held Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City School District spokesperson has shared on behalf of staff members at Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School that a service will be held Sunday in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old 6th grader at the school who was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night on the southside of Syracuse.
Man shot in the leg outside Syracuse convenience store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the leg outside a convenience store on Syracuse’s Southwest Side Friday night, police said. Around 10:12 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting outside a convenience store at 303 South Ave., according to a news release from Syracuse police.
Syracuse community shows support for Torres Ortiz family
Syracuse, N.Y. — The death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz has broken hearts of many in the community after she was shot and killed in a drive by shooting Monday night just steps away from her house. Close friends and family members gathered at the church of the family...
Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
Man who tried to rape SU student in cemetery sentenced to 15 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse man who tried to rape an SU student while she was on a run through Oakwood Cemetery has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison. Kenneth Kaufman, 37, was hiding in a bush while completely naked in the cemetery around 7:45 a.m, police have said. When a student on a morning run passed Kaufman, he jumped out and tried to rape her, police said.
Former teacher of Brexialle Torres Ortiz makes winter hats to support her family
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The former teacher of Brexialle Torres Ortiz , the 11-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Monday, January 16th, is making winter hats to help support the family. Syracuse City School District teacher, Taylor Sourwine, is the co-owner SYR Clothing Co. and has...
Family of Ava Wood releases statement after daughters death
Baldwinsville, NY — The family of 14-year-old Ava Wood, the Baldwinsville 9th-grader who was found dead on Friday morning in what police described as an apparent murder-suicide, has released a statement to the community. "We want to begin by expressing our gratitude for the outpouring of love that we’ve...
Person reported shot outside convenience store on Syracuse’s Southwest Side, 911 callers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reported shot Friday night outside a Southwest Side convenience store, 911 callers said. Two callers reported seeing a person wounded around 10:12 p.m. near a convenience store on the corner of Tallman Street and South Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
All after-school activities at Baldwinsville schools canceled Friday after student death
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — All Baldwinsville Central School District after-school, evening, athletic and performing arts practices and events for Friday have been canceled due to the tragic death of Durgee Junior High School ninth-grade student Ava Wood. Counseling and support services for students and families will be available at Durgee...
"My heart, it just hurt", Ava Wood's classmates mourn over her tragic death
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — 14-year old Ava Wood was a 9th grader at Durgee Junior High in Baldwinsville when she was found dead in her home on Friday. The investigation is ongoing, but police say she was likely killed by her father Christopher Wood in an apparent murder-suicide. Ava was...
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.
On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
