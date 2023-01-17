ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Radio Ink

Kelly Urich Announces Retirement from KCMO

After more than three decades on radio, Kansas City-based KCMO (94.9 FM) morning show host Kelly Urich has announced his intention to retire later this year. A search is currently under way to find Urich’s replacement, who will eventually join co-host Mackenzie on KCMO’s morning drive program. “The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
AOL Corp

Reputed ex-Kansas City mobster dies at 73 after long illness that began as COVID-19

William “Willie” Cammisano Jr., once considered to be an underboss within Kansas City organized crime, died Tuesday at age 73. More than a decade after largely fading from public view, Cammisano spent much of his final years with severe illness. In a GoFundMe launched in 2021, his family reported of his ailing health after first contracting COVID-19 in July 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building

This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
KANSAS CITY, MO

