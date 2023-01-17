Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
Kelly Urich Announces Retirement from KCMO
After more than three decades on radio, Kansas City-based KCMO (94.9 FM) morning show host Kelly Urich has announced his intention to retire later this year. A search is currently under way to find Urich’s replacement, who will eventually join co-host Mackenzie on KCMO’s morning drive program. “The...
Metropolitan Community College coach no longer employed after alleged altercation
A Metropolitan Community College coach is no longer employed with the school after a player filed a police report alleging physical abuse.
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building
Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
Three injured in shooting at south Kansas City funeral home
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating reports of a shooting at a funeral home with multiple victims.
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
A Jackson County, Missouri, judge has approved a settlement in the deadly Westport firetruck crash. The settlement means each family was awarded a total close to $540,000. Brandon Herring's mother searches for justice 6 years after her son's homicide.
AOL Corp
Reputed ex-Kansas City mobster dies at 73 after long illness that began as COVID-19
William “Willie” Cammisano Jr., once considered to be an underboss within Kansas City organized crime, died Tuesday at age 73. More than a decade after largely fading from public view, Cammisano spent much of his final years with severe illness. In a GoFundMe launched in 2021, his family reported of his ailing health after first contracting COVID-19 in July 2020.
Father discovered vehicle where KC police found missing son’s body
Court documents say a Kansas City-area father discovered the vehicle where police would later find his 24-year-old son's body.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
KCTV 5
‘To honor his legacy’: Ed Asner’s family donates Golden Globe award to Wyandotte HS
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Wyandotte High School Principal Mary Stewart received a phone call out of nowhere just before Christmas. A year after Matthew Asner had visited the school his father Ed grew up in and 10 years after the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor had participated in a one-act play at the high school, the family wanted to give back.
northeastnews.net
Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building
This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
Kansas City mother relieved after baby at center of Amber Alert safely returned
A Kansas City, Missouri, mother is feeling a sense of relief after her six-month-old baby girl was safely returned to her on Wednesday.
Abby Eden shares news on her future
Abby Eden is leaving FOX4 News in Kansas City in January after reporting and anchoring at the station beginning in 2010.
