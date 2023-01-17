Updated On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

On3 released its final 2023 On300 ranking earlier today. As a result, there were changes across the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings.

The top 25 of the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings can be found below.

These rankings are as of Jan. 17 at 12:29 p.m. C.T.

1. Alabama (96.200)

7 five-stars | 20 four-stars | 1 three-stars | 28 total recruits

Top Signee: Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek safety Caleb Downs, No. 5 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Alabama solidified the nation’s top recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. During those few days, the Crimson Tide landed three five-stars: cornerback Desmond Ricks, linebacker Qua Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith. Russaw and Smith are teammates at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver. Other five-stars to previously choose Alabama include Downs — a Five-Star Plus+ recruit — Five-Star Plus+ offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, EDGE Keon Keeley and running back Justice Haynes. In its class, Alabama also has four-star running back Richard Young and four-star defensive backs Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell among others.

2. Georgia (94.706)

1 five-stars | 21 four-stars | 4 three-stars | 26 total recruits

Top Signee: Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson, No. 18 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Georgia bolstered its defensive front during the Early Signing Period. The Bulldogs signed four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall and Wilson, which gave head coach Kirby Smart and his staff two of the country’s top four EDGEs in him and four-star Samuel M’Pemba. The Bulldogs also got a recommitment from four-star cornerback Daniel Harris — who backed off his pledge to the program on Nov. 14 — during National Signing Day. Other top-100 recruits heading to Athens include four-star cornerback A.J. Harris, four-star safety Joenel Aguero, four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson and four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. However, four-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell flipped to Texas A&M on Jan. 2.

3. Texas (93.771)

3 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 9 three-stars | 24 total recruits

Top Signee: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, No. 1 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Texas’ class has been one of the best in the nation since the commitment of Manning, a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. The Longhorns got even better during the All-American Bowl by signing four-star linebacker Jelani McDonald. Meanwhile, Texas added four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and four-star EDGE Tausili Akana during the Early Signing Period. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff signed two players (Manning and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill) ranked No. 1 at their positions, according to the On3 Consensus. Texas’ class also contains talented prospects such as five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr., four-star safety Derek Williams, four-star wide receivers Johntay Cook II and Ryan Niblett and four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad.

4. Miami (93.305)

3 five-stars | 13 four-stars | 9 three-stars | 26 total recruits

Top Signee: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, No. 8 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Despite not getting cornerback Cormani McClain‘s signature on National Signing Day, head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff kept it rolling on the recruiting trail by landing a signature from four-star cornerback Damari Brown. It continued momentum from the previous two weeks, which included pledges from five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola, four-star EDGE Rueben Bain, four-star running back Mark Fletcher and four-star running back Christopher Johnson. Miami currently has one of the deepest classes this cycle with six top-100 prospects. It includes Mauigoa, who is a Five-Star Plus+ recruit.

5. Ohio State (93.167)

1 five-star | 18 four-stars | 1 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Signee: Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss, No. 27 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Ohio State got a great win on National Signing Day by earning a signature from four-star EDGE Joshua Mickens. The Buckeyes’ group is headlined by three top-10 receivers in the 2023 cycle. They are Inniss, four-star Carnell Tate and four-star Noah Rogers, top-50 prospects in the On3 Consensus. Ohio State also signed the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the country in Luke Montgomery. On defense, Ohio State got signatures from multiple players ranked in the top 10 at their position, including four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore, four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt and four-star safety Malik Hartford. Additionally, head coach Ryan Day and his staff found their next quarterback by flipping four-star Lincoln Kienholz from Washington.

6. LSU (92.718)

1 five-star | 18 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 25 total recruits

Top Signee: Monroe (La.) Neville offensive tackle Zalance Heard, No. 26 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Tigers’ success on the recruiting trail starts on their home turf. LSU has signed some of the top players in the Pelican State including Heard, four-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., four-star running back Kaleb Jackson and four-star safety Kylin Jackson. Of the top 16 players in Louisiana, eight of them are signed with the Tigers. Brian Kelly has also made a mark out-of-state. On Dec. 15, he landed a commitment from four-star safety Javien Toviano, the No. 55 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus and a Texas native. He also pulled EDGE Dashawn Womack, an On3 five-star, out of Maryland.

7. Oklahoma (92.644)

3 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 10 three-stars | 25 total recruits

Top Signee: Denton (Texas) Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, No. 6 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Five-star safety Peyton Bowen stunned many by flipping from Notre Dame to Oregon on National Signing Day. But a day later, Brent Venables and his staff flipped Bowen once again and got his signature. The Sooners have signatures from seven top-100 prospects, including Arnold — a Five-Star Plus+ prospect and Bowen’s high school teammate — five-star EDGE Adepoju Adebawore and four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway. The Sooners have went out-of-state to bolster their class, winning recruiting battles for prospects such as four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green, four-star safety Makari Vickers and four-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho. Oklahoma has also found talent in its own backyard with in-state four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson.

8. Notre Dame

(92.568)

0 five-star | 19 four-stars | 5 three-stars | 24 total recruits

Top Signee: Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, No. 48 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Losing Bowen to Oklahoma and four-star running back Jayden Limar to Oregon were tough blows to Notre Dame’s class. The Fighting Irish now have one running back signee (four-star Jeremiyah Love) since four-star Dylan Edwards decommitted and then chose Colorado. However, Love is the No. 5 tailback in the country and Jagusah is rated as a five-star by On3. Additionally, between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, the Fighting Irish landed pledges from three-star interior offensive lineman Chris Terek and three-star wide receiver Kaleb Smith. Head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff still have multiple signatures from prospects in the top 200 of the On3 Consensus, including four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen and four-stars wide receivers Braylon James and Jaden Greathouse.

9. Oregon (92.232)

2 five-stars | 16 four-stars | 10 three-stars | 30 total recruits

Top Signee: Palo Alto (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, No. 22 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipping to Oklahoma should not overshadow what Oregon achieved on National Signing day. The Ducks flipped four-star running back Jayden Limar from Notre Dame, four-star quarterback Austin Novosad from Baylor and four-star cornerback Daylen Austin from LSU. Head coach Dan Lanning and his staff also notched pledges from five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei and three-star athlete Solomon Davis. These recruits join an already talented group with prospects including Dickey, four-star athlete Cole Martin and four-star defensive lineman A’mauri Washington. Oregon added to its group during the Under Armour All-America Game by signing four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter.

10. Florida (92.021)

0 five-stars | 16 four-stars | 5 three stars | 21 total recruits

Top Signee: Gardendale (Ala.) defensive lineman Kelby Collins, No. 45 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Billy Napier and his staff sparked one of the top storylines of the 2023 cycle by flipping four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada from Miami on Nov. 10. However, Rashada has still not enrolled with the Gators. Meanwhile, Florida has signatures from four-star wide receivers Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III, as well as four-star running back Treyaun Webb. The Gators also have a strong defensive back group with four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson, four-star cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson and four-star safety Jordan Castell. Recruiting the Sunshine State is a priority for Napier, but he has also landed pledges from out-of-state, including Collins and On3 four-star offensive tackle Caden Jones, who chose the Gators during the All-American Bowl.

11.

(91.820)

1 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 13 three-stars | 25 total recruits

Top Signee: Long Beach (Calif.) Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava, No. 11 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Iamaleava is the centerpiece of Tennessee’s class and figures to be the program’s quarterback of the future when he arrives in Knoxville. However, he is not the only offensive player bound to succeed in the Volunteers’ high-powered offense under head coach Josh Heupel. Four-star tight end Ethan Davis and four-star athlete Cameron Seldon are two of those prospects. Heupel has landed some talented defensive prospects, as well. They include On3 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs, four-star EDGE Caleb Herring — the top player in Tennessee — and four-star linebacker Arion Carter, who chose Tennessee on Dec. 14. Meanwhile, Heupel and Co. added a pledge from three-star running back Desean Bishop during National Signing Day.

12.

Clemson (91.781)

1 five-star | 16 four-stars | 9 three-stars | 26 total recruits

Top Signee: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods, No. 29 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Clemson’s group is led by Woods and four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, two of the top players in Alabama. Four-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker chose the Tigers on Nov. 21, giving them five top-100 prospects. They are Parker, Vizzina, Woods, four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley and four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green. Clemson’s class is strengthened by six other top-400 recruits, including four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson and four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson. On National Signing Day, the Tigers landed three-star running back Jamarius Haynes.

13. Texas A&M (91.465)

2 five-star | 11 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 19 total recruits

Top Signee: Katy (Texas) Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks, No. 9 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Four-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell flipped to Texas A&M from Georgia on Jan. 2. Meanwhile, it was a good National Signing Day for the Aggies, who landed pledges from four-star athlete Micah Tease and three-star linebacker Chantz Johnson. Texas A&M also added four-star tight end Jaden Platt the day before after he flipped from Stanford, as well as four-star quarterback Marcel Reed and three-star linebacker Taurean York on Dec. 19. Meanwhile, Hicks — a Five-Star Plus+ recruit — is the leader of Texas A&M’s 2023 class. Additionally, Jimbo Fisher and his staff got a big win by landing a commitment from five-star running back Rueben Owens on Dec. 7.

14. USC (91.397)

3 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 10 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Signee: Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch, No. 3 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Trojans are one of two programs with signatures from two Five-Star Plus+ prospects. Branch and quarterback Malachi Nelson lead the class, alongside offensive talent such as five-star wide receiver Makai Lemon and four-star running back Quinten Joyner. Lincoln Riley, known for his offensive pedigree, has also done a nice job building USC’s defensive group. It includes four-star EDGE Braylen Shelby and four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis, who are both top-105 prospects. Over the past months, Riley has boosted the trenches with commitments from four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige and three-star defensive linemen Sam Greene and Deijon Laffitte. However, four-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane did not sign with the Trojans during the Early Signing Period.

15. Penn State (91.319)

0 five-stars | 14 four-stars | 8 three-stars | 22 total recruits

Top Signee: Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing interior offensive lineman Jven Williams, No. 37 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Nittany Lions’ group is led by two offensive lineman in Williams and four-star interior offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier. Penn State’s success this cycle can be linked to landing both in-state and nearby out-of-state talent. The Nittany Lions have signed five of the nine best players in Pennsylvania in Williams, four-star linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson, four-star defensive lineman Jameial Lyons, four-star running back London Montgomery and four-star tight end Joey Schlaffer. Additionally, the Nittany Lions hold signatures from Birchmeier and four-star linebackers Tony Rojas and Kaveion Keys, three of the five top players in Virginia. Keys, four-star EDGE Joseph Mupoyi, three-star defensive lineman Mason Robinson and three-star running back Cameron Wallace chose Penn State between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. However, four-star safety Conrad Hussey flipped to Florida State during the Early Signing Period.

16. Auburn (89.789)

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 14 three-stars | 21 total recruits

Top Signee: Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE Keldric Faulk, No. 96 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Since Hugh Freeze took over as Auburn’s head coach in late November, the Tigers have found success on the recruiting trail. On National Signing Day, Freeze and his staff flipped Faulk from Florida State and four-star cornerback Kayin Lee from Ohio State. Additionally, three-star cornerback Tyler Scott chose Auburn during the All-American Bowl. Before Freeze’s arrival, the Tigers’ class contained blue-chip prospects such as four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb and four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed, who flipped from LSU.

17. South Carolina (89.723)

0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 11 three-stars | 23 total recruits

Top Signee: Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson, No. 155 in On3 Consensus

Summary: South Carolina landed its quarterback of the future when On3 four-star signal-caller LaNorris Sellers flipped to the Gamecocks from Syracuse on Dec. 23. Meanwhile, South Carolina earned two recent signatures from three-star tight end Reid Mikeska and four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade, who rejoined the Gamecocks after decommitting on Dec. 13. This summer was instrumental to head coach Shane Beamer and his staff as the Gamecocks landed three top-225 commitments in 11 days from four-star defensive linemen Zavion Hardy and Xzavier McLeod, as well as four-star EDGE Desmond Umeozulu. However, Hardy did not sign with South Carolina on National Signing Day.

18. TCU (89.590)

0 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 16 three-stars | 24 total recruits

Top Signee: Mesquite (Texas) North Mesquite wide receiver Cordale Russell, No. 128 in On3 Consensus

Summary: TCU made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship, and that success is translating to recruiting. The Horned Frogs’ class climbed in the rankings on Nov. 20 following a commitment from Deal. A key reason for TCU’s recruiting success is keeping Texas players home. The Horned Frogs have 19 players from the Lone Star State, including Russell, four-star interior offensive lineman Markis Deal, four-star safety Warren Roberson, four-star defensive lineman Avion Carter and four-star running back Cameron Cook. On Dec. 16, head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff landed pledges from in-state four-star safeties Jamel Johnson and Randon Fontenette.

19. Florida State (89.504)

1 five-star | 8 four-stars | 8 three-stars | 17 total recruits

Top Signee: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams, No. 23 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Florida State got a great recruiting win during the Early Signing Period by flipping four-star safety Conrad Hussey from Penn State. It came a day after signing four-star athlete Edwin Joseph and three-star offensive tackle Christopher Otto. But on National Signing Day, the Seminoles lost pledges from four-star EDGE Keldric Faulk and three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson (decommitted on Dec. 19 and then flipped to Kentucky). Right now, Florida State’s group is led by Williams, the No. 3 wide receiver in the country. The Seminoles have other blue-chip players, including four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons, four-star EDGE Lamont Green Jr. and four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr.

20. Michigan (89.418)

0 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 15 three-stars | 23 total recruits

Top Signee: Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta, No. 118 in On3 Consensus

Summary: National Signing Day brought celebration to Ann Arbor. That is because Michigan landed two top-200 signatures from four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill and four-star wide receiver Karmello English. Additionally, between Dec. 14 and Dec. 19, Michigan got pledges from three-star safety D’Juan Waller Jr., three-star defensive lineman Roderick Pierce III and three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. Michigan has also succeeded with in-state recruiting. This cycle, the Wolverines have signatures from three of the top 12 players in Michigan. They are four-star interior offensive lineman Amir Herring, four-star running back Cole Cabana and three-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan.

21. Arkansas (88.831)

0 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 14 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Signee: Frisco (Texas) Lone Star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, No. 130 in On3 Consensus

Summary: In his third season in Fayetteville, Sam Pittman has Arkansas on the right track on the recruiting trail. Shamar Easter recently gave the Razorbacks big news by reaffirming his commitment, while Luke Hasz is another four-star tight end headed to Fayetteville. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is a top-25 player at his position, giving Pittman another key offensive signee. However, the Razorbacks lost pledges from four-star athlete Micah Tease on Dec. 19, as well as three-star defensive lineman Stephen Johnson and three-star tight end Jaden Hamm on Dec. 18.

22. Michigan State (88.724)

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 15 total recruits

Top Signee: Norman (Okla.) Community Christian School EDGE Bai Jobe, No. 70 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Michigan State found their quarterback of the future when On3 four-star quarterback Sam Leavitt committed to the Spartans on Dec. 15. The Spartans, whose class ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten, is led by Jobe and four-star EDGE Andrew Depaepe, top-115 recruits. Michigan State has bolstered its class with other blue-chip prospects, including four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil, in-state four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson and four-star linebacker Jordan Hall. Even though four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown decommitted from head coach Mel Tucker and his staff on Dec. 18, they added three-star wide receiver Jaelen Smith two days later.

23. Utah (88.658)

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 13 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Signee: Provo (Utah) Timpview interior offensive lineman Spencer Fano, No. 120 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Utah won the Pac-12 Championship and appeared in the Rose Bowl for the second consecutive year. That success is coinciding with some big wins on the recruiting trail for head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff. Between Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, the Utes landed commitments from Fano, four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg and four-star cornerbacks CJ Blocker and Smith Snowden. These players, as well as four-star offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, chose Utah over programs including Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Stanford and USC. Meanwhile, four-star running back John Randle Jr. signed with the Utes during the Early Signing Period.

24. Mississippi State (88.616)

0 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 22 three-stars | 25 total recruits

Top Signee: Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural safety Isaac Smith, No. 186 in On3 Consensus

The Skinny: Mississippi State notched a massive win by keeping Smith in-state on National Signing Day. He is one of the Bulldogs’ three four-star recruits alongside wide receiver Creed Whittemore and quarterback Chris Parson. They are all ranked within the top 375 of the On3 Consensus. Two other players pledged to Mississippi State are rated in the top 500 of the On3 Consensus: three-star cornerback Brice Pollock and three-star athlete Ty Jones. Additionally, the Bulldogs flipped three-star cornerback Luke Evans from Cincinnati on Dec. 15.

25. Texas Tech (88.330)

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 22 three-stars | 26 total recruits

Top Signee: Post (Texas) four-star EDGE Isaiah Crawford, No. 217 in the On3 Consensus

Summary: Texas Tech notched a big recruiting win on Dec. 19 by flipping four-star defensive lineman Dylan Spencer from Texas. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders have been a constant presence around the top 25 for most of the recruiting cycle. Head coach Joey McGuire and his staff have made the state of Texas a huge priority, with 85% of Texas Tech’s commits hailing from inside the state’s borders. Along with Crawford and Spencer, the Red Raiders’ other four-star pledges are cornerback Jordan Sanford and safety Brenden Jordan. They are both ranked in the top 300 of the On3 Consensus.