Ranking top-10 plays of Buckeyes 2022 season

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. turned heads with a toe-tapping grab against Indiana this season. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State won at least 11 games for the 10th time in the last 11 years in 2022. The lone exception was the COVID-19-affected season when the Buckeyes went 7-1, only losing in the National Championship.

Despite the sustained success, each Ohio State season is one of its own, and that’s largely because of the memorable moments scattered across the fall and postseason.

And several of those memorable moments are highlight-reel plays. Lettermen Row has 10 plays, in particular, that stick out from an impressive 2022 campaign.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr. defies physics with toe-tapping grab vs. Indiana

Marvin Harrison Jr. must have the power of time dilation. Because it seems like he knows how to slow down time when he’s in the air. The best play of his sophomore season — during which he became a Biletnikoff Award finalist — was a marvelous toe-tapping grab against Indiana. Harrison elevated to snatch a high pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud. Harrison realized mid-air he wasn’t going to get his outside foot in bounds, so he contorted his other leg to plant his inside foot on the green Ohio Stadium turf while being tackled. It wasn’t one of Harrison’s 14 touchdown grabs, but it was a reception that made just about everyone question if the 6-foot-4 wideout really is human.

2. C.J. Stroud evades Jalen Carter, finds Marvin Harrison for off-schedule score in Peach Bowl

In the College Football Playoff, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was making a case for why he should be the first defensive player off the board in this year’s NFL Draft. Likewise, Stroud was staging a persuasive argument for why he should be the first quarterback taken. Stroud got the better of Carter on one Peach Bowl play in particular. It was the second off-schedule touchdown pass of the first half for the third-year Buckeyes signal caller. Carter brought interior pressure after blowing through Ohio State left guard Donovan Jackson. But Stroud stepped up and shook free from a Carter tackle attempt while keeping his eyes downfield. Then, trailing right, Stroud located Harrison streaking toward the back corner of the end zone for six to put Ohio State up, 21-7.

3. J.T. Tuimoloau’s game-sealing pick-six vs. Penn State caps all-world performance

Ohio State has had the luxury of high-end NFL talent at the defensive end position over the years. That’s what makes J.T. Tuimoloau‘s performance at Penn State this season all the more impressive, because it truly was one of a kind, even for Buckeyes standards. Tuimoloau recorded two sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions — the second of which he took back for a game-clinching pick-six — not to mention that he forced a third pick by deflecting a pass that was hauled in by fellow defensive end Zach Harrison. Without a win over Penn State, which finished No. 7 in the AP Poll, Ohio State wasn’t making the CFP. And, without Tuimoloau’s game-wrecking afternoon, the Buckeyes weren’t beating Penn State this year.

4. Kamryn Babb’s long-awaited first career reception ends in six vs. Indiana

There weren’t many better feel-good stories in college football this season than Kamryn Babb‘s moment against Indiana. Babb, a graduate wide receiver who has suffered five season-ending injuries — including four ACL tears — since his sophomore year of high school, hauled in his first career reception in a blowout win over the Hoosiers. It wasn’t just any reception, though. This one went for six, and it set the stage for an outpouring of emotion from Babb and his teammates. Babb is a two-time captain who got the honor of wearing the Block O jersey this season. He’s had an impact off the field for years. Against Indiana, he made a highlight-reel play in between the white lines.

5. Xavier Johnson clinches season-opening win vs. Notre Dame

Another great story: Xavier Johnson went from preferred walk-on to X-factor for the Buckeyes. After earning a scholarship during the 2021 campaign, Johnson played his biggest role yet this season. He set the tone with what turned out to be a game-winning touchdown catch against Notre Dame in the season opener. Johnson stepped up when star slot wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba went down with a hamstring injury that ended up keeping him out practically all year. Johnson, who seesawed back and forth between wide receiver and running back in 2022, reeled in touchdown passes in the first and last games of Ohio State’s season, not to mention his 146 rushing yards.

6. Zach Harrison puts Maryland game away with strip sack

Maryland just wouldn’t go away. Similar to the teams’ 2018 meeting in College Park, a game in which the Terrapins were a two-point conversion shy of a massive upset of Ohio State, Maryland was once again a thorn in the Buckeyes’ side. Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terps actually entered halftime with a lead. Even after Ohio State’s resurgent third quarter, Maryland didn’t crawl back into its shell. The Terps drew within three points of the Buckeyes with just under 10 minutes left and still had a chance at a game-winning drive in the final minute of regulation. Except, Harrison had different plans. The veteran Ohio State defensive end sacked Tagovailoa back-to-back plays, the second of which saw Harrison force a fumble. Linebacker Steele Chambers caught it and quickly scored to seal the deal for the Buckeyes.

7. Tommy Eichenberg’s pick-six blows open the Iowa game

Tommy Eichenberg was a second-team All-American in 2022 for a reason. He was more than just a tackling machine. The intense Buckeyes linebacker was third on the team in pressures generated, and, when Ohio State needed a spark badly against Iowa, he delivered a 15-yard pick-six. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras didn’t see Eichenberg in the middle of the field, and the fourth-year defender capitalized with an interception and return to the house. That play staked the Buckeyes to a 26-10 lead, which ballooned in the second half because of an offensive explosion.

8. Amid historic outing vs. Rutgers, Miyan Williams rips off 70-yard touchdown run

Miyan Williams rushed for a team-leading 14 touchdowns this season, and five of them came against Rutgers. In doing so, he tied the single-game program record for scores on the ground. The fourth one was the most memorable. It was a 70-yard breakaway run from Williams, who broke one ankle tackle and then was off to the races, galloping downfield with the Rutgers secondary at his back. Williams isn’t known for reaching that gear — his work after contact usually takes center stage — but he flashed just about everything you could want from a bell cow versus the Scarlet Knights.

9. Jesse Mirco abandons the script, runs for 22 yards on improvised fake punt vs. Rutgers

Punters are people, too. Jesse Mirco saw an opening, abandoned the script and seized a rushing opportunity. Instead of punting, the 6-foot-4 Fremantle, Australia, native tucked the rock and slingshotted forward for a gain of 22 yards in the fourth quarter of what was a 49-10 beatdown of Rutgers. It wasn’t the classiest play from the second-year punter, considering Ohio State’s 39-point lead and that there was less than 10 minutes to go. Mirco even paid the price with an anger-infused late hit by Scarlet Knights wideout Aron Cruickshank. Nevertheless, it went down in the box score as a 20-plus yard run by the Australian.

10. C.J. Stroud connects with Julian Fleming for 79-yard score vs. Iowa

Stroud’s longest touchdown pass of his career was part of a 28-point Buckeyes second half. He delivered a strike to wide receiver Julian Fleming, who was in single coverage and made the catch around the Iowa 40-yard line. From there, he coasted to the end zone to extend Ohio State’s 30-plus point lead at the Horseshoe. Fleming, who notched a touchdown in his first five games this season, ended the day with a season-high 105 receiving yards. Most of them came on that play, which was made possible by a clean pocket and perfectly-placed throw from Stroud.