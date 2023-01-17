ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KTVB

Zak Hill named new head football coach at Saguaro High School

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Saguaro High School has found a new leader for their football program. The school announced Tuesday that Zak Hill is their new head football coach, succeeding Jason Mohns. Hill previously served as the offensive coordinator and...
KFDM-TV

Longtime Vidor head football coach leaving district after more than 30 years

Vidor — Longtime Vidor head football coach Jeff Mathews is leaving the district after more than 30 years to join a factory-direct equipment company, BSN Sports, the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment in the United States. Mathews posted the decision to leave Vidor High School on...
VIDOR, TX
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
batterypower.com

This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away

1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
BUCKSCO.Today

Pennsbury High School Senior, Falcons Running Back Named Football Team’s 2023 MVP

A Bucks County high school football player was recently named the school’s MVP for his abilities on the field. Rick Fortenbaugh wrote about the player for The Trentonian. Galamama Mulbah, a running back for the Pennsbury Falcons, was just named the 2023 Most Valuable Player for the school’s football team. Known by many as “G”, Mulbah holds a PA Ranking of 54, with 1,953 yards on 284 carries and 178 yards per game to his name.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
overtimeheroics.net

MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates

The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.

