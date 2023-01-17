A Bucks County high school football player was recently named the school’s MVP for his abilities on the field. Rick Fortenbaugh wrote about the player for The Trentonian. Galamama Mulbah, a running back for the Pennsbury Falcons, was just named the 2023 Most Valuable Player for the school’s football team. Known by many as “G”, Mulbah holds a PA Ranking of 54, with 1,953 yards on 284 carries and 178 yards per game to his name.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO