KTVB
Zak Hill named new head football coach at Saguaro High School
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Saguaro High School has found a new leader for their football program. The school announced Tuesday that Zak Hill is their new head football coach, succeeding Jason Mohns. Hill previously served as the offensive coordinator and...
All-state football 2022: Oregon’s top 3A stars
Here are the Class 3A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school football season. The all-state teams for Class 3A are determined by a vote of the coaches, compiled by the coaches.
Yardbarker
John Stiegelmeier, perhaps the best football coach you've never heard of, is retiring
If you're a fan of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits then you undoubtedly know who John Stiegelmeier is. If you're one of those college football fans who only keeps an eye on the bluebloods, though, Stiegelmeier is probably not a familiar name. He should be for all football fans, though,...
KFDM-TV
Longtime Vidor head football coach leaving district after more than 30 years
Vidor — Longtime Vidor head football coach Jeff Mathews is leaving the district after more than 30 years to join a factory-direct equipment company, BSN Sports, the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment in the United States. Mathews posted the decision to leave Vidor High School on...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
USC Gamecock
Chloe Kitts shows potential after forgoing senior year of high school to join Gamecock women's basketball
After forgoing her senior year and joining the USC Gamecocks in December 2022, Chloe Kitts has started to make a name for herself as a versatile player with the potential to play a key role for the Gamecocks in the future. During fall 2022, women's basketball freshman forward Chloe Kitts...
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Jerry Grimshaw resigns as Modesto Christian football head coach, will join college program
Grimshaw will be on inaugural coaching staff at Redding’s Simpson University, helping build team for first season.
Pennsbury High School Senior, Falcons Running Back Named Football Team’s 2023 MVP
A Bucks County high school football player was recently named the school’s MVP for his abilities on the field. Rick Fortenbaugh wrote about the player for The Trentonian. Galamama Mulbah, a running back for the Pennsbury Falcons, was just named the 2023 Most Valuable Player for the school’s football team. Known by many as “G”, Mulbah holds a PA Ranking of 54, with 1,953 yards on 284 carries and 178 yards per game to his name.
Seen and Heard on Planet Coug: Quinn McCarthy retires, strength staff announced
QUINN MCCARTHY HAS elected to retire and depart the Washington State program, a source tells CF.C. The 6-5, 300-pound walk-on offensive lineman from Tualatin, Ore., played in 13 games with three starts this past year, but after four years in college football and a degree, he has elected to preserve his body and move on.
Early LSU defensive depth chart prediction foor the
Earlier this week, we took an early look at what LSU could throw out there on offense this fall. Now, It’s time for the defense. This unit is more of a challenge to pin down. LSU’s offense is bringing back most of its production. The defense, however, is losing several key pieces.
overtimeheroics.net
MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates
The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
