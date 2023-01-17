Read full article on original website
Charges for Rochester Man Seen with Airsoft Gun at Medical Call
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges this week against the Rochester man accused of disrupting a medical call with an airsoft gun and having meth in his vehicle while it was parked at an elementary school. A Rochester Police spokesman said officers responded to...
Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
Olmsted Deputy Cleared of Charges From Planet Fitness Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff involved in a recent shooting will not face criminal charges. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says he made the determination after a thorough review of the "event reports and recordings" related to the December 14th incident in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness location in southeast Rochester. That included a statement given by Deputy Sean Cooper, who indicated he believed that he and other deputies faced "imminent harm" when he fired a single shot from his handgun.
Third Man Sent to Prison For Death of Austin Man
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The third adult convicted of manslaughter in connection with the beating death of an elderly Austin man is headed to prison. 19-year-old Francisco Silva earlier admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge in the case and on Thursday he was given a 41-month prison sentence. Silva, along with 19-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were accused of causing the death of 75-year-old David Hall while robbing him of marijuana and other property on October 13, 2021.
Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
Rochester Man Admits to Near Fatal Stabbing Last Year
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea today in a Rochester attempted murder case. 20-year-old Mazem Gisi entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree assault charge for stabbing another man last May. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped a second-degree attempted murder charge and another second-degree assault charge.
Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
Elderly Rochester Woman Injured in Fiery Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash early this evening. The State Patrol says 87-year-old Inez Strahl was traveling west on Civic Center Drive when she attempted to take the left turn onto the south on Highway 52 entrance ramp and collided with Jeep traveling east on Civic Center Drive. The crash occurred around 5:40 PM.
Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester
Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
Winter Storm Leads to Over a Dozen Crashes in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A major winter storm brought heavy snowfall and slick travel conditions to Rochester this week. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of snow in southeast Rochester Thursday afternoon. Many areas across Rochester picked up at least 6 inches of new snow. The...
FREE Food, Haircuts & Medical Services at Project Community Connect in Rochester
You know those days when you are working hard outside in Minnesota and it is just cold and wet? A few years ago, I was setting up for a huge event at Soldier's Field in Rochester on a day like that and unfortunately, the volunteers I had lined up didn't show up. So, it was just me, struggling to do it all until a man in the park started walking towards me.
Former Rochester Nurse Donates Life-Saving Kidney to Co-Worker
It's always amazing to hear about living donors who literally give part of themselves to someone who needs it. It's such a selfless act but that's exactly what a former Mayo Clinic nurse did for a co-worker in Rochester, MN. I have the little thing on my license that says...
8 Inches of New Snow Reported in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter storm that arrived in the region late last night blanketed the Rochester area with 6-8 inches of new snow. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of accumulation in southeast Rochester and several reports of 6.5 inches of accumulation in northwest Rochester. The unofficial snowfall total at the Rochester Airport was 6.2 inches. The record for January 19 is 24.4 inches in 1999.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
One of the Best Winter Events Happening Soon Near Rochester
Are you feeling a little bit of cabin fever? Pine Island, a town just a few miles north of Rochester, Minnesota, is hosting its annual Winter Festival on January 28th and is FULL of family-fun activities. Enjoy Loads of Family-Friendly Fun at Pine Island Winter Fest on January 28th. Minnesota...
Two Rochester Breweries Were Named Some of the Best in Minnesota
There's a website called Brewery Stars and they take reviews from all of the breweries around Minnesota and rank them. There are a total of 214 breweries in the state (crazy, I know) but only 210 of them are ranked because the others didn't have enough ratings, according to Brewery Stars.
Adults-Only Saturday Nights are Now Available at the Minnesota Zoo
The Minnesota Zoo has hosted adults-only nights in the past. I've gone to one and it was super fun! But as far as I'm aware they've only been on Thursdays and during the summer. Now the zoo is offering a few adults-only nights but on Saturdays and during the winter! I definitely will be going.
WCCO Dropped by Spectrum in Rochester, Here’s How You Still Can Watch the Channel
I've seen a lot of angry people on Facebook posting about how they are no longer able to watch WCCO in Rochester. You often hear about satellite providers dropping a popular channel because the two sides weren't able to reach an agreement, but this decision appears to have been made by the FCC.
Minnesota’s Over Yearlong Streak of Job Gains Is Over
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's streak of 14 consecutive months of job growth ended in December. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development today reported the state experienced a net loss of 5200 jobs last month. A modest gain in the private sector was completely wiped out by the loss of 6100 jobs in the government sector.
