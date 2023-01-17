ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Titleist release next generation of Pro V1 & Pro V1x golf balls

Titleist has introduced the 2023 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls, the next generation of the most trusted golf balls in the game which set another standard of tee-to-green performance and consistency. The new Pro V1 and Pro V1x will be available at retail in the UK and Ireland...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style

In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
GolfWRX

Brooke Henderson signs multi-year full bag deal with TaylorMade; 2023 WITB

TaylorMade Golf has today announced the expansion of its partnership with LPGA Tour professional Brooke Henderson. After signing an exclusive golf ball and glove deal in early 2022, Henderson has now agreed to a new multi-year contract and will have a full bag of TaylorMade equipment. She will also use the brand’s staff bag and sport the TaylorMade logo on her headwear.
golfmagic.com

PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!

There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 T Grind wedges

$179 each with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 White grips. Cast stainless steel in tour chrome, brushed steel or jet black finishes. 58 and 60 degrees. Available: March 10. Who It’s For: Golfers who play in firm, hard conditions and need a low-bounce...
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (1/19/23): Piretti Custom Workshop #3

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
ng-sportingnews.com

The American Express 2023 Golf Tournament: PGA expert betting predictions and three top 20 winning picks for the Desert Classic

Celebrity golf takes center stage this week with the LPGA in Orlando starting their season with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Pro-Am and the PGA Tour playing The American Express in LaQuinta, California. The annual trek to the desert from Hollywood, known by man as the 'Desert Classic,' used to be hosted by Bob Hope. Well, “hope” is the modern theme of this four-day shootout.

