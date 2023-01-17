Read full article on original website
EA Sports Sets Release Date for Long-Awaited Return of PGA Tour Video Game
The game’s producers promise unmatched realism, fidelity and attention to detail on your ‘Road to the Masters.’
golfmagic.com
Titleist release next generation of Pro V1 & Pro V1x golf balls
Titleist has introduced the 2023 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls, the next generation of the most trusted golf balls in the game which set another standard of tee-to-green performance and consistency. The new Pro V1 and Pro V1x will be available at retail in the UK and Ireland...
Jordan Spieth RV: 3-Time Major Winner Plans on Living the Nomad Life This PGA Tour Season
Jordan Spieth will be living the nomad life this PGA Tour season. The post Jordan Spieth RV: 3-Time Major Winner Plans on Living the Nomad Life This PGA Tour Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style
In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
GolfWRX
Brooke Henderson signs multi-year full bag deal with TaylorMade; 2023 WITB
TaylorMade Golf has today announced the expansion of its partnership with LPGA Tour professional Brooke Henderson. After signing an exclusive golf ball and glove deal in early 2022, Henderson has now agreed to a new multi-year contract and will have a full bag of TaylorMade equipment. She will also use the brand’s staff bag and sport the TaylorMade logo on her headwear.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
The first DP World Tour event of 2023 features a strong field and an eye-catching purse
golfmagic.com
PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!
There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Golf Digest
TaylorMade makes 'material investment' in PopStroke, Tiger Woods' golf-entertainment business
Tiger Woods’ second career as a golf entrepreneur got a boost on Tuesday from one of his primary equipment sponsors when TaylorMade Golf made a “material investment” in PopStroke, Woods’ golf-entertainment business. PopStroke venues mix upscale putting courses with restaurant, bar and other gaming experiences. Currently,...
Paige Spiranac Launches Subscription Golf Instruction Site
The social media personality has unveiled OnlyPaige, her new subscription service that offers a range of exclusive content
Titleist Vokey Design SM9 T Grind wedges
$179 each with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 White grips. Cast stainless steel in tour chrome, brushed steel or jet black finishes. 58 and 60 degrees. Available: March 10. Who It’s For: Golfers who play in firm, hard conditions and need a low-bounce...
LIV Golf, CW Close to Announcing Multiyear Broadcast Deal
LIV Golf has secured a broadcast deal with The CW ahead of the circuit’s second season. It will be the first sports deal of its kind for The CW, a partnership that LIV Golf analyst David Feherty let slip at one of his comedy shows in Florida last week, The Palm Beach Post reported on Tuesday.
World Long Drive sold to GF Sports and Entertainment; competitions return to TV in 2023 with bigger purses
World Long Drive is coming back in 2023 and will be bigger and stronger than before. GF Sports & Entertainment has acquired the World Long Drive IP, and the sport is set to return to TV on the Golf Channel with bigger purses and excitement. The last couple of years...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Thursday Round 1: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels
The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship gets underway on Thursday in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, with Yas Links once again playing host to the DP World Tour's year-opening full-field event. With the 132-player event unfolding in Abu Dhabi, that means the East Coast of the United States...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (1/19/23): Piretti Custom Workshop #3
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
ng-sportingnews.com
The American Express 2023 Golf Tournament: PGA expert betting predictions and three top 20 winning picks for the Desert Classic
Celebrity golf takes center stage this week with the LPGA in Orlando starting their season with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Pro-Am and the PGA Tour playing The American Express in LaQuinta, California. The annual trek to the desert from Hollywood, known by man as the 'Desert Classic,' used to be hosted by Bob Hope. Well, “hope” is the modern theme of this four-day shootout.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2023 Live Stream
After the Hero Cup the DP World Tour heads to Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Golf Digest
Augusta National, Bandon Dunes (!) and Tara Iti (!!) highlight A+ course list in new EA Sports PGA Tour video game
Augusta National returning to the video game world is not new news, though that doesn't make it any less exciting. However, it's the other new courses in the soon-to-be released EA Sports PGA Tour video game that are sure to excite gamers even more, if that's possible. Among the highlights...
