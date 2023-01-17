Where the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 On300 are signed

On3 has released its final rankings for the 2023 cycle, and with that comes a significant shakeup among the top quarterback recruits in class.

The group now features five five-star passers, including the No. 1 and No. 3 overall prospects in the entire class. Below are the top 10 quarterback recruits this cycle.

1. Nico Iamaleava

School: Long Beach (Calif.) Warren

Status: Signed with Tennessee

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.2M

Scouting Summary: High-upside signal caller who may have the best physical tools among quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. Has one of the stronger arms in the cycle, generating considerable velocity on his throws in camp settings. Tall with a slender build with room to fill out. Boasts a quick, clean throwing motion despite his longer arms. A bouncy, fluid mover who doubles as a top volleyball player. Still developing in terms of some technical aspects of the game. Plays in a high school offense that is heavily skewed towards quick passes and screens. Can continue to improve his accuracy on downfield passes. Has done a very good job taking care of the football with just two interceptions in his first two varsity seasons.

2. Arch Manning

School: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman

Status: Signed with Texas

On3 NIL Valuation: $3.6M

Scouting Summary: Possesses a pure throwing motion with one of the quickest releases we’ve seen from a high school quarterback prospect. Those mechanics pair with a strong arm to make Manning one of the more natural and accurate passers in the 2023 cycle. Has the ability to carve up opposing defenses from inside the pocket or outside of structure when things break down. Shows innate field vision for his age with the ability to find open receivers while making second-reaction plays. An above average athlete for the position with polished footwork and the capability of picking up yards in scramble situations. Has filled out a big frame over his high school career, entering his junior year as the most physically developed top quarterback in the 2023 cycle. Also carries a substantial mental load for a senior quarterback with the responsibility of setting protections.

3. Jackson Arnold

School: Denton (Texas) Guyer

Status: Signed with Oklahoma

On3 NIL Valuation: $650K

Scouting Summary: Tough, live-armed quarterback who quickly rose to be the top 2023 signal caller in Texas in his first year as a starter. Plays for one of the top high school programs in the Dallas Metroplex and led his team to the state title game as a junior. Plays in a spread-iso offensive scheme that heavily utilizes play action downfield passes and power running between the tackles. Shows a strong arm with the ability to generate velocity on intermediate and downfield throws. A light-footed athlete who consistently escapes pressure and makes plays out of the pocket. One of the tougher top quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle, carrying a considerable rushing load. A physical runner who embraces contact. Hit the ground running in his first year as a varsity starter against top competition. Has a smaller frame than some other top quarterbacks in the cycle.

4. Dante Moore

School: Detroit (Mich.) King

Status: Signed with UCLA

On3 NIL Valuation: $741K

Scouting Summary: Pocket passer who is one of the more accurate and efficient quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. Skilled as a touch passer with the ability to layer throws and deliver with accuracy and nuance. Has a quick, natural release that aids in the short passing and RPO game. Shows a good arm both on video and in camp settings. Capable of hitting on deep shots off of play action. Put together a highly efficient and productive junior season in leading Martin Luther King to a state title while completing 73 percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns against three interceptions. Does not appear to be quite the athlete or run threat as some of the other top quarterbacks in the cycle at this time. Will need to continue improving his movement skills and foot quickness.

5. Malachi Nelson

School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Status: Signed with USC

On3 NIL Valuation: $898K

Scouting Summary: Quick-armed, accurate passer with strong functional movement skills. Considered one of the more talented quarterback prospects in high school football dating back to his early high school career. A natural, nuanced passer with a quick release. Shows some aggressive tendencies in throwing downfield. Has touch with the ability to layer his throws. Accurate with good ball placement dating back to his sophomore spring season which was shortened due to COVID-19.

… Good arm strength, which could improve with overall strength progression. Adept at running the quick game out of spread looks, flipping the ball out quick to the boundary. Loose and fluid in his movements. Plays with bouncy footwork and lower body twitch. Looks to pass first, but has good burst as a runner with the ability to run zone read or pick up yards when the play breaks down. Plays at a relaxed pace and typically seems unbothered in the pocket. Has a lean, streamline frame and will need to continue adding mass.

6. Brady Drogosh

School: Warren (Mich.) De La Salle

Status: Signed with Cincinnati

On3 NIL Valuation: $20K

Scouting Summary: Big-framed, toolsy quarterback who is one of the bigger rushing threats at the position in the 2023 cycle. Measured at 6-foot-4, 196 pounds with a 10 ⅜-inch hand prior to his junior seasons. Tests as a strong athlete, running a 4.68-second 40-yard dash and 4.21 second shuttle. Transfers that speed over to the field, where he’s a dominant runner at the high school level. Led his high school team to a state title as a junior, completing 109 of 177 passes for 1,467 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 1,781 yards and 24 more scores.

… Has a natural, long stride in the open field. Pulls away from opposing defensive backs when at the second level. Still relatively inexperienced and unpolished as a passer, having more rushes than pass attempts as a junior. However, shows a strong downfield arm and considerable developmental upside. Can be a little rigid within his throwing motion. Should benefit greatly from continued focus as a passer, particularly with live game reps. Has the look of a type who will see a spike in development at the college level. Also plays basketball. Younger for the quarterback class and won’t turn 18 years-old until April of his senior season.

7. Sam Leavitt

School: Portland (Ore.) West Linn

Status: Signed with Michigan State

On3 NIL Valuation: $18.9K

Scouting Summary: Pure passer who looks like one of the top arm talents and playmakers in the deep 2023 quarterback cycle. Has a stout frame, measuring at 6-foot-2, 197 pounds with a 9.5-inch hand prior to his senior season. Also registers as a good athlete, running a 4.67 second 40-yard dash and 4.38 second short shuttle. A senior riser who turned in a fantastic final season after transferring high schools. Led his team to a state title, while completing 69.1 percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards (a stellar 12.6 yards per attempt) and 36 touchdowns against five interceptions. Pairs that accurate, efficient statistical profile with considerable arm talent.

… Makes eye-popping throws with regularity, including some of the best individual plays we’ve seen from a 2023 signal caller. Has outstanding natural passing mechanics with quick, fluid arm action. Generates considerable velocity on his throws to all levels. Can drive and layer the football from off-platform. Plays with natural field vision and throws receivers open. Looks to be a loose, coordinated athlete. Shows some playmaking ability with his feet, rushing for 713 yards and eight touchdowns, including a big game on the ground in the state championship game. Fares well against the pass rush and shows creativity both as a passer and runner. Also plays basketball, starting on a nationally-ranked high school team as a senior. Has some football bloodlines as his father was a linebacker at BYU and his older brother, Dallin Leavitt, is a safety with the Green Bay Packers.

8. LaNorris Sellers

School: Florence (S.C.) South

Status: Signed with South Carolina

On3 NIL Valuation: $21K

Scouting Summary: Strong-armed dual threat quarterback with several positive indicators that point to a high developmental upside. Looks like the best quarterback prospect from the state of South Carolina in several cycles. Late-riser who turned in a big senior season, playing efficiently as a passer while doubling as one of the top run threats at the position in the 2023 cycle. Owns a naturally big frame, checking in at 6-foot-2.5, 217 pounds with a 9.5-inch hand prior to his senior season. Has a lean build and room to continue adding weight. Tests as a strong athlete, highlighted by a 4.25 second short shuttle. Missed the majority of his junior season due to a freak injury (broken bone in non-throwing arm). Rebounded with a monster senior season, leading his team to a 15-0 record and the first state title in school history while accounting for over four touchdowns per game. Passed for 2,948 yards (11.4 yards per attempt), 45 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

… Rushed for 1,338 yards and 17 more scores. Has a naturally strong arm with the ability to hit vertical throws that travel 55 to 60 yards in the air. Shows tangible zip on short and intermediate passes. Highly dangerous as a run threat, both as a scrambler and on designed plays. Difficult for defenders to bring down in the pocket. Runs with considerable burst in the open field. Uses his big frame, natural strength and contact balance to run through arm tackles at the second level. Projects as an effective runner at the college level. Also shows the ability to create plays with improvisation with his mobility and ability to throw from off-platform. A competitive player who is at his best in the biggest games in high school. Carried his senior season success onto the all-star circuit, where he was the MVP of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Has a number of additional off-field positive indicators. Very young for the cycle, turning 17 years-old in June prior to his senior season. Doubles as a top soccer player, averaging over 1.5 goals per game in his varsity career. Also a strong student with a reported 4.95 GPA. Will need to continue honing his polish as a passer given the relative lower number of passing reps over his high school career, but has notable upside.

9. Austin Novosad

School: Dripping Springs (Texas)

Status: Signed with Oregon

On3 NIL Valuation: $139K

Scouting Summary: Stat-stuffing pure pocket passer with clean mechanics and the ability to throw with timing and touch. Plays in an air-it-out system at the high school level that puts up tons of points. Completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,399 yards and 40 touchdowns against 9 interceptions at 10.39 yards per attempt as a junior. Has a natural, tight throwing motion and spins the ball well. Most comfortable when sitting back and delivering from the pocket. Shows nuance as a passer with the ability to deliver well-located throws to all levels. Has room to add mass to his 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame. Tests as a solid athlete, running a 4.87 second 40-yard dash and jumping 34 inches in the vertical. Can do a better job of translating that athleticism to the field. Has not been much of a playmaker outside of the pocket to this point. Rushed for -27 yards as a junior, the highest-rated 2023 quarterback with a negative rushing total.

10. Lincoln Kienholz

School: Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs

Status: Signed with Ohio State

On3 NIL Valuation: $34K

Scouting Summary: Prolific, accurate passer with a strong multi-sport background and athletic profile. Has unverified height and weight – listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds but looks to be shorter. One of the best high school athletes to come out of South Dakota in recent memory. A two-time state champion quarterback and all-state performer in three sports – football, basketball and baseball. Among the more productive quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. Passed for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns against 6 interceptions and rushed for 1,165 yards and 12 more scores as a junior. Off to an even faster start as a senior. Shows the ability to place the football into tight windows at multiple levels of the field.

… Downfield arm strength appears to be good, with throws on video that travel approximately 60 yards in the air. Can change his arm slot to fit throws in windows over the middle of the field. A loose, fluid mover in the pocket and as a runner. A true do-it-all player who also plays defense at times for his high school. One of the top high school basketball players in South Dakota, averaging 19.9 points per game as a junior, while showcasing above-the-rim bounce. Will see a considerable spike in competition at the college level relative to his other blue-chip peers. Is typically the best athlete on the field at the high school level. May need time to adjust to the increased speed of the game once in college and is more of a projection relative to other quarterbacks due to the competition he faces in South Dakota.