Tennessee State

WATE

Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee

A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Family Owned & Operated Outpatient Facility

New Hope Healthcare offers help for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy

NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
TENNESSEE STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing

Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee bill targets travel for abortion

Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion restriction laws in the country. It forces pregnant women to travel out of state if they want to terminate their pregnancy for any reason. Now, there's a bill in our legislature prohibiting counties from providing financial help to those women.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What is Tennessee's DUI Child Support Law?

A new Tennessee law requires drunk drivers who kill a parent to pay child support. Legal analyst Greg Issacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss what the new law includes and the possible impacts.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Speaker Sexton talks cannabis, 3rd grade retention for upcoming session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton laid out several hopes for the state’s 113th General Assembly in a call with News Channel 11 on Thursday. “Tennessee’s still in very good financial shape, we’re still watching the national economy to see if it’s impacting us at all,” Sexton, a Republican serving the state’s […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Deadline to submit appeal for Pandemic EBT is Jan. 20

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Human Services said Friday, Jan. 20 is the deadline for Tennessee parents to submit an appeal for Pandemic EBT. It said an appeal may be an option for children who participated in the National School Lunch Program and had COVID-19-related absences but did not receive P-EBT benefits.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Heart health issue on the rise

Experts are saying that across the nation doctors are seeing an increase of younger people coming to them with heart problems. To figure out what doctors are experiencing in East Tennessee, Cardiologist Dr. Emmanuel Isang from UT Medical center stops by WATE.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily South

6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee

Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

TWRA: Sick raccoons reported in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have received reports of what appears to be rabies in raccoons in West Tennessee. The TWRA says to be cautious and to avoid sick wildlife, as rabies can infect all mammals, including humans.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN

