Chipley Basketball Host Vernon Basketball
Chipley High School Basketball hosted Vernon Basketball on Thursday 01-19-23. The Chipley JV boys won by the score of 25- 47. Between the JV boys game and the Varsity girls game, the senior girl players were recognized: Catalina Tankersley, three year participant, Ahmani Carswell, Four year participant, Ty’Asha Ware, four year participant, Morgan Ashcraft, four year participant, Kelcy Cooper, four year participant, Tatiyana Brown, three year participant.
Chipley Garden Club
Chipley Garden Club celebrated 2023 Florida Arbor Day by planting a Southern Live Oak tree at Falling Waters State Park on Friday, January 20. Florida is the first to celebrate Arbor Day each year. January was chosen because so many trees are dormant, and planting is less stressful on them. Planting trees reduces air pollution, conserves energy by providing shade, provides habitat for nature, and beautifies our world.
Vernon Boy Basketball Host Freeport Boy Basketball
Vernon High School Boy Basketball Hosted Freeport High School Boy Basketball Friday Night 01-20-23. The Vernon Yellow Jackets JV basketball won their game against the Freeport JV basketball team by the score of 28- 37. In the varsity game the Freeport boys won their game by the score of 71- 33.
