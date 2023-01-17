Chipley Garden Club celebrated 2023 Florida Arbor Day by planting a Southern Live Oak tree at Falling Waters State Park on Friday, January 20. Florida is the first to celebrate Arbor Day each year. January was chosen because so many trees are dormant, and planting is less stressful on them. Planting trees reduces air pollution, conserves energy by providing shade, provides habitat for nature, and beautifies our world.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO