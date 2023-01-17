PJ Hall provides details on his improved health amid injury recovery

(Hunt/Getty Images)

Clemson center PJ Hall entered this season coming off of surgery, repairing an injury sustained to his knee following subluxed patella during the Tiger’s summer program. Hall looked far from injured in the Tiger’s big win on Saturday, helping defeat Duke 72-64 with a season-high 26 points against the Blue Devils. After the win, Hall was asked about how his injury recovery and progress has been going throughout the season.

“Yeah every game I kind of feel better, I feel a little better each time I get up and down the floor building muscle, building endurance in that leg,” Hall said. “It’s funny every now and then I still feel myself doing a little too much on my left leg, because I’m like alright you’re good whatever I was cramping the second half on it.”

Hall missed the Tigers’ first game of the season, but ever since has worked his way up to playing more minutes and having more of an impact on the Tiger’s historic start to the season. Clemson remains undefeated in conference play, and in their seven straight ACC wins has averaged 16 points, putting together three 20-point outings along the way.

He also battled a foot injury last season that limited his participation in practice but insists that this season is a different story regarding his health.

“But other than that every game I’d say it feels better, and every practice because I’m getting up and down still. Last year I wasn’t able to practice for the majority of the year so being able to do that every day running, getting conditioning in is big for it,” Hall said.

A fully healthy Hall will make the Tigers a lot harder to stop amidst their seven-game winning streak, as the former ACC Most Improved Player Runner-Up and All-Conference honorable mention continues to show flashes of the dominance that he displayed last season.

He was Clemson’s leading scorer a season ago, but is the Tigers’ third leading scorer so far this season behind Hunter Tyson and Chase Hunter who have both taken major leaps in production this year. The trio is starting to show signs of being one of the most dangerous three-headed monsters in the ACC and has definitely earned the respect of others in the conference during their hot start.

Hall and the Tigers will look to remain unbeaten in conference play Tuesday when they face Wake Forest on the road at 9:00 p.m. ET.