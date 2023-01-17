Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
4 transported to hospital following Panhandle vehicle accident
On Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a report of an accident involving a pickup and a horse trailer at the intersection of County Road G and County Road 20, northwest of Scottsbluff. The vehicle slid off the road as it was making a turn. The pickup...
Bayard girls, Leyton boys claim Minuteman Activities Conference titles
BRIDGEPORT - Justin Ernest, Cort Rummel, and Dillon Juelfs combined for 43 of Leyton's 51 points in Saturday's Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament championship game and the Warriors captured the title with a 51-42 victory over Potter-Dix at Bridgeport High School. Ernest finished with 16, Rummel added 14, and Juelfs chipped...
Reimers named Panhandle Coop employee of the year
GERING -- Panhandle Coop Association Board of Directors named Bryan Reimers, Dalton Location Manager, as the winner of the Roy Chelf Employee of the Year Award at the Panhandle Coop Association Annual Meeting held January 19, 2023 at the Gering Civic Center. “Bryan is a 23 year employee and has...
Bayard man charged for five-count indictment
BAYARD, Neb. -- Crimes such as embezzlement and theft are being charged to a Bayard man in a five-count indictment. According to court documents, 52-year-old Donald Fox, of Bayard, is being charged for a five-count indictment. The Count I charges include embezzlement and theft of labor union assets. This crime reportedly took place around Feb. 20, 2016 until around Aug. 14, 2021. A maximum possible penalty for Count I is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment, if convicted.
