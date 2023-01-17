Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
TaylorMade makes 'material investment' in PopStroke, Tiger Woods' golf-entertainment business
Tiger Woods’ second career as a golf entrepreneur got a boost on Tuesday from one of his primary equipment sponsors when TaylorMade Golf made a “material investment” in PopStroke, Woods’ golf-entertainment business. PopStroke venues mix upscale putting courses with restaurant, bar and other gaming experiences. Currently,...
TV Times: How to Watch The American Express and LPGA, PGA Tour Champions Openers
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
Golf Digest
Golf Digest's Stephen Szurlej wins the PGA of America's 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award in Photojournalism
Taking a great golf photo is more than just serendipity at the click of a finger. It involves planning and persistence and patience and trust. Stephen Szurlej honed all those skills during nearly 30 years working as senior staff photographer at Golf Digest. His efforts were recognized on Wednesday when the PGA of America named the 73-year-old the third recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award in Photojournalism.
Golf.com
‘Silly thing to talk about’: LPGA players frustrated by locker drama
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 LPGA season is only one day old, but controversy is already rearing its head. At this week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the field does not have access to a player’s-only locker room. Bathrooms and showers are available in the Lake Nona clubhouse for the women to use, but no space in the facility is specifically designated for players.
Tri-City Herald
LPGA Players Dealing With Substandard Facilities at Tournament of Champions
Editor's Note: Wednesday evening, 36 additional lockers were installed at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in advance of Thursday's first round. An official with Hilton Grand Vacations said that this would ensure that every female—both LPGA players and celebrity players—will have her own locker. Past LPGA winners...
golfmagic.com
PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!
There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Nelly Korda Has Plenty to Prove as the 2023 LPGA Season Begins
The world No. 2, chasing last year's dominant Lydia Ko, will be motivated in an LPGA season with record purses and a stacked major schedule.
Former Aggies Golfer Earns First Pro Win
Former Texas A&M men's golf All-America Chandler Phillips was the only player to post sub-70 rounds on all four days at the Korn Ferry Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Celebrities in the field
The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside LPGA Tour pros. There are 50 celebrities in the amateur field, playing alongside 29 LPGA pros in a separate, simultaneous tournament at host...
Golf Channel
LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
Why Is the American Express Played on 3 Different Golf Courses?
The American Express is a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. The post Why Is the American Express Played on 3 Different Golf Courses? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Luke Donald Dismisses Idea Of Qualifying For His Own Ryder Cup Team
Despite an opening 64 in Abu Dhabi, Luke Donald laughed off the prospect of being a playing captain in Rome
CBS Sports
2023 American Express: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
While not technically a designated event on the PGA Tour's new playing schedule, the 2023 American Express will have the feel of one. Welcoming 10 of the top 20 players in the world, The American Express will feature a number of big names looking to kick start their new year.
