ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Golf Digest's Stephen Szurlej wins the PGA of America's 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award in Photojournalism

Taking a great golf photo is more than just serendipity at the click of a finger. It involves planning and persistence and patience and trust. Stephen Szurlej honed all those skills during nearly 30 years working as senior staff photographer at Golf Digest. His efforts were recognized on Wednesday when the PGA of America named the 73-year-old the third recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award in Photojournalism.
Golf.com

‘Silly thing to talk about’: LPGA players frustrated by locker drama

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 LPGA season is only one day old, but controversy is already rearing its head. At this week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the field does not have access to a player’s-only locker room. Bathrooms and showers are available in the Lake Nona clubhouse for the women to use, but no space in the facility is specifically designated for players.
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

LPGA Players Dealing With Substandard Facilities at Tournament of Champions

Editor's Note: Wednesday evening, 36 additional lockers were installed at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in advance of Thursday's first round. An official with Hilton Grand Vacations said that this would ensure that every female—both LPGA players and celebrity players—will have her own locker. Past LPGA winners...
golfmagic.com

PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!

There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Celebrities in the field

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside LPGA Tour pros. There are 50 celebrities in the amateur field, playing alongside 29 LPGA pros in a separate, simultaneous tournament at host...
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Channel

LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy