SSV Network price forms 2 extremely bearish patterns
SSV Network is a fast-growing provider of liquid staking infrastructure. The developers launched a $50 million ecosystem growth fund. It has formed a rising broadening wedge and a bearish engulfing pattern. Liquid staking is doing well as investors wait for the upcoming Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade. Lido DAO, the biggest liquid...
Fantom launches on-chain funding system Ecosystem Vault
Fantom Foundation, the platform behind the Fantom (FTM) blockchain announced the launch of Ecosystem Vault on Friday. Vault is a decentralised funding mechanism that will be financed by 10% of FTM transaction fees. The funds in the vault are available to projects that get 55% approval in community-driven governance vote.
Encriptados.io presents: International Encrypted Sim Card. Coverage, privacy and anonymity
How much personal information do you keep on your mobile phone? How many times a day do you make calls or chat with your contacts? How many times a day do you surf the internet from your mobile device? Now, one more question, how protected is your phone against cyber threats?
MySpace Co-Founders Launch New Social Gaming Venture, Plai Labs
Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore. Two...
2 reasons to buy Bitcoin at current levels
Bitcoin traded above $68k in November 2021 in what seemed to be a massive squeeze higher. But the enthusiasm quickly faded. In a little more than one year, hodlers saw their patience put to the test. The leading cryptocurrency fell back to earth, trading below $20k and triggering massive liquidations in many parts of the cryptocurrency industry.
Architect raises $5 million in seed round
An announcement Harrison released on Friday stated that Architect had secured the $5 million investment from some of the top venture investors within the crypto space, including Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures. Other investors to back the former FTX.US president’s startup Architect are SALT Fund, Third King Venture Capital, Motivate...
How To Mark Yourself Safe From The Flood Of Crypto Frauds?
Some individuals are under the impression that it will take the place of the conventional financial system and are excited to be a part of the transition. What could possibly go wrong here? Maybe you are not linked with reliable trading bots like bitcoin prime and your investments are con artists who have the intention of using their crypto token holdings to become wealthy very rapidly, and their methods are improving each day.
Nexo to pay $45 million to settle SEC charges
Nexo reached a $45 million settlement with US regulators, including the SEC. The crypto lender allegedly offered unregistered securities via its Earn Interest Product. Nexo will pay $22.5 to state regulators and the rest to the SEC, with this expected in the next 12 months. Nexo, a Cayman Islands corporation...
Samsung expands mobile wallet app to 8 more countries
Samsung has announced it will roll out its Samsung Wallet mobile app to another eight countries. The Korea firm launched the app in June 2022, and expanded it to 21 countries before the latest announcement. The wallet app integrates with the Samsung Blockchain Wallet for cryptocurrencies. Samsung Electronics has announced...
Coin price predictions: FTX Token (FTT), NEXO, HOOK
FTX Token (FTT) FTX Token price pared back some of its earlier losses after the current FTX CEO delivered his first interview with the WSJ. In it, he said that his team was working to reboot the collapsed company. He did not offer the timeline of when that will happen. Also, he did not answer the question about the shortfall the company has.
Bitcoin’s recovery will depend on a lot of macro-activities affecting the market, says Dan Ashmore
Coinjournal’s Dan Ashmore says numerous factors, including inflation and rate hikes, have affected the prices of most cryptocurrencies. He told CNBC that Bitcoin’s recovery would depend on numerous macro events affecting the market. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have lost more than 65% of their value since...
