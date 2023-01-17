ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
GASTONIA, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkinson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 21st

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 21st. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
LINCOLNTON, NC
Queen City News

Inmate booked Sunday dies at Uptown detention center: Sheriff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

