Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
qcnews.com
Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
iredellfreenews.com
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
qcnews.com
1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
Whitewater attraction in Chester County getting close to completion
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A new water attraction will open in March in Chester County, which is expected to draw thousands of people for whitewater rafting and paddling on the Catawba River. Duke Energy engineers have been testing the flow of the water at the Great Falls reservoir, which...
CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 21st
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 21st. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkinson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
‘Out of a scary movie’: Postal worker kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, CMPD report says
CHARLOTTE — A postal service employee was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report. It happened on Candlewood Drive, which is in a neighborhood near South Boulevard in south Charlotte. According to the report, a mailman was robbed while delivering packages to homes there. A...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 21st
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 21st. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
68-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Rock Hill, coroner says
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 68-year-old man was killed Wednesday in Rock Hill after he was hit by a vehicle, the York County coroner confirmed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to South Anderson Road at Southside Road at 5:55 p.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
1 dead, suspect in custody after homicide in Gaston County, police say
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a homicide in Bessemer City on Friday morning, Gaston County Police said. Officers said they responded to Peggy Drive for a cardiac arrest call. On arrival, they said the circumstances indicated a homicide occurred.
Man arrested in 3-day string of armed robberies across Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested for a string of robberies in Charlotte this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced. In a news conference Friday, Lt. Bryan Crum said it all began Wednesday afternoon and ended in an arrest early the next day. Lt. Crum said around 3:30...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
WYFF4.com
Men in North Carolina use fake ID to charge $11K at jewelry store, home improvement store, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two men are wanted after authorities in North Carolina say they used a fake ID to charge more than $11,000 at Kay Jewelers and Home Depot, according to police in Gastonia. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Gastonia police said the two men in...
Inmate booked Sunday dies at Uptown detention center: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes […]
