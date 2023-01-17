SOCIAL MEDIA: WWP on Twitter | WWP on Facebook | WWP on Instagram. LOS ANGELES – No. 3 UCLA (0-0, 0-0 MPSF) opens the 2023 campaign and the MPSF season when No. 14 Indiana (0-0, 0-0 MPSF) visits Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center on Friday, Jan. 20 at Noon (12:00 p.m.). The Bruins will provide live stats on the 6-8 Sports platform but no live stream is available. After the Bruins and the Hoosiers square off, UCLA will head to UC Santa Barbara for the UCSB Winter Invite. There the Bruins will face No. 21 San Diego State on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and finish day one with No. 15 Wagner at 3:45 p.m. The Bruins will open Sunday with No. 11 UC San Diego at 10:30 a.m. and conclude the tournament with No. 19 UC Santa Barbara at 4:00 p.m. The Gauchos will provide live stats on The FOSH for only games they are playing. No live stream will be available for any games this weekend. You can find parking information, ticket links, a digital program, rosters and schedules for all teams as well as box scores at their Tournament Central page by clicking here.

