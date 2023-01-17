Read full article on original website
Campbell Helps Propel UCLA Past Arizona State, 74-62
TEMPE, Ariz. – Tyger Campbell scored 22 points and David Singleton added 21 points as No. 5 UCLA secured a 74-62 win at Arizona State in a Pac-12 game on Thursday night. UCLA (17-2, 8-0 Pac-12) recorded its 14th consecutive win, equaling the program's longest winning streak since late in the 2007-08 season.
Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, Mater Dei 4-star cornerback, commits to UCLA Bruins
Mater Dei (California) four-star cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins has been waiting to make a big announcement Thursday. He wanted to commit on his mom's birthday. The day finally came and so did his decision, as Dunbar-Hawkins announced his commitment to UCLA over more than 20 other offers, ...
No. 3 UCLA Hosts No. 14 Indiana to Open 2023 Season
SOCIAL MEDIA: WWP on Twitter | WWP on Facebook | WWP on Instagram. LOS ANGELES – No. 3 UCLA (0-0, 0-0 MPSF) opens the 2023 campaign and the MPSF season when No. 14 Indiana (0-0, 0-0 MPSF) visits Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center on Friday, Jan. 20 at Noon (12:00 p.m.). The Bruins will provide live stats on the 6-8 Sports platform but no live stream is available. After the Bruins and the Hoosiers square off, UCLA will head to UC Santa Barbara for the UCSB Winter Invite. There the Bruins will face No. 21 San Diego State on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and finish day one with No. 15 Wagner at 3:45 p.m. The Bruins will open Sunday with No. 11 UC San Diego at 10:30 a.m. and conclude the tournament with No. 19 UC Santa Barbara at 4:00 p.m. The Gauchos will provide live stats on The FOSH for only games they are playing. No live stream will be available for any games this weekend. You can find parking information, ticket links, a digital program, rosters and schedules for all teams as well as box scores at their Tournament Central page by clicking here.
UCLA Receives a Thursday Afternoon "BOOM!"
On Thursday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. In his tweet, Ethan Young noted that this was a 2024 commit, which would be UCLA's first in that class.
No. 9 Bruins Head to Washington Friday
LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women's Basketball (15-3, 4-2 Pac-12) will travel to the Evergreen State to take on Washington (10-6, 2-4 Pac-12) on Friday, Jan. 20, in the first matchup of a two-game weekend road trip. The Bruins have won four-consecutive games against the University of Washington and hold a 30-14 advantage over the Huskies in the series since Jan. 28, 1999.
Men's Tennis Hosts Matches Friday, Saturday to Open Season
The UCLA men's tennis program is set to open the dual-match portion of the 2022-23 schedule with home matches on Friday and Saturday. The Bruins open up versus Hawai'i before completing the back-to-back homestand against No. 19 Pepperdine. Both matches start at 1 p.m. PT. FOLLOW LIVE. Fans unable to...
Clark, Jaquez Jr. Among National Player of the Year Candidates
INDIANAPOLIS – UCLA junior Jaylen Clark and senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. have been listed to the 50-player midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, which is annually awarded to the outstanding men's college basketball player by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). Jaquez Jr. continues to lead UCLA's...
MVB Hosts Matches on Friday and Saturday
Bruins Host UCSB and UCSD— UCLA, ranked No. 2 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) poll, will host Big West Conference teams from No. 12 UC Santa Barbara (1-4, match at USC on Thursday) on Friday and UC San Diego (2-4, match on Wednesday; all four losses have come to ranked teams from UCLA, USC, Loyola-Chicago and Lewis) on Saturday. Both matches are set to be played in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom and start at 7 p.m. Saturday's match will be televised by Pac-12 Networks with Jack Cronin on the call.
Pac-12 Announces 2023 Football Schedule, UCLA's Full Slate Revealed
Before they officially depart for the Big Ten, the Bruins will have one more go-round against Cal, Stanford, Arizona and company.
UCLA's 2023 Football Schedule Released
On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released UCLA's 2023 football schedule. 9/2: Coastal Carolina (home) 9/9: at San Diego State (road) 9/16: North Carolina Central (home) 10/7: Washington State (home) 10/14: at Oregon State (road) 10/21: at Stanford (road) 10/28: Colorado (home) 11/4: at Arizona (road) 11/11: Arizona State (home) 11/18: at...
PHOTOS: Four baseball coaches from OC receive most prestigious national honors
Among those inducted were top row George Horton (second from left) and John Altobelli, represented by his daughter Alexis; and bottom row, Dave Demarest, second from left and Don Sneddon, third from left. (Photos courtesy American Baseball Coaches Association). Dave Demarest, George Horton, John Altobelli and Don Sneddon honored. The...
OC high school boys basketball teams earn top 10 rankings in CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Tuesday. In Division 1, Santa Margarita is eighth and Mater Dei 10th. Tesoro is third, Orange Lutheran fifth and Capistrano Valley 10th in 2AA. Pacifica Christian is fourth and...
UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy
Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
New state law sheds light on USC wages
California now requires employers with at least fifteen workers to report salary ranges in job postings, as of Jan. 1. It is not the first or only state to do so: Similar laws in Washington and Rhode Island also went into effect at the turn of the new year, joining Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and a handful of cities and counties. USC, the second-largest private employer in Los Angeles County with 28,119 faculty, staff and student workers as of the 2021-22 academic year, is also subject to the new law.
Traveling in the West? You should know about these deadly routes
The West holds some of the country’s most unique landscapes—but it can be dangerous to get there.
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
Cardiology specialist Dr. Michael Farkouh tapped for leadership role at Cedars-Sinai
Clinical cardiologist Michael Farkouh, MD, has been named the associate dean for research and clinical trials and a professor of cardiology at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, effective March 1. Dr. Farkouh specializes in diabetes and cardiovascular disease clinical trials. In his new role, he will be responsible for creating growth opportunities,...
