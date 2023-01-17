Read full article on original website
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
Man arrested for suspected DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is turning to the community Sunday with the following reminder: Don’t drink and drive. According to Madera Police, Agustin Zarate was arrested early Sunday morning after an officer spotted him driving in the 200 block of S. Lake Street. Officers say he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.
Attempted Robbery leaves one shot and in critical condition
January 22, 2023: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery by two male suspects that left one shot and injured near Tarpey Village. On January 21st, Saturday night around 7:30, Clovis Police Department and Fresno County deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in a shopping area on Clovis and Griffith Avenues.
Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies
VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
WANTED: Arson suspects in Fresno strip mall fire, new pictures released
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno Fire Department continue to search for two men who officials say could be related to an arson that destroyed a southeast Fresno strip mall earlier this month. On Friday, Fresno Fire officials released a new surveillance video hoping someone will be able to identify the suspects. Surveillance […]
Marine veteran and father of two was victim of Madera homicide. ‘He was just solid’
Police confirmed the identity of a Madera homicide victim whom a friend described as a loving father, Marine Corps veteran and “solid.”. Alex Aragon said Wednesday he knew Thomas Aparicio, a 27-year-old who was gunned down Jan. 12, since meeting him in the third grade at Emerson Elementary School in Los Angeles.
One person shot, another assaulted in attempted robbery at a Fresno County massage spa
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery that ended in a shooting near Tarpey Village.
Local News in California: Six Dead Including a Teen Mom At Their Residence
Authorities are looking for at least two suspects after six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early on Monday at a home in central California. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 3.30 am to reports of multiple...
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
IDENTIFIED: 67-year-old killed after struck by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The person struck and killed by a car in southwest Fresno on Tuesday was identified on Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim of the crash was named as 67-year-old Madison Allen Jr. of Fresno. According to police, at around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a woman who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California.
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in high-speed crash in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a vehicle who died early Thursday morning following an attempted CHP traffic stop on Highway 180 has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. was the person who was killed after CHP attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway […]
Tulare DA: 2 sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in relation to a murder that occurred in Visalia in 2021, officials with the Tulare District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Court officials said on July 28, 2021, at the Bowlero Bowling Alley in Visalia 25-year-old Derick Patel and other individuals […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford street shooting, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after Hanford police say he shot a 22-year-old on Jan. 13. Police say they were dispatched to the 200 Block of West Ivy Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man laying in the street with two gunshot wounds. The victim […]
Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
PD: 8 arrests in violent Fresno robbery, looking for 3 more suspects
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 8 arrests have been made in connection with a robbery that took place at a hookah lounge in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on November 27, 2022, at about 3:00 a.m. they received a call about a robbery at a hookah lounge in North East Fresno. […]
Man Accused Of Abuse, Illegal Captivity Found In Fish Camp
FRESNO — Domestic Violence detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Riester of Cayucas, CA. His bail is set at $35,000. On December 18th, a woman flagged down a motorist for help along Hwy. 168 near Shaver Lake. The woman explained to the driver she was in danger and wished to be taken to a safe location. The citizen drove into the town of Shaver Lake and dropped her off at a business. An employee there noticed she had injuries and contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Police searching for 2 in connection to AM/PM robbery in northwest Fresno
Police are looking for two men who robbed an AM/PM mini-mart in northwest Fresno.
RUTHLESS: Teen Mom And Baby Among 6 Executed ‘Cartel Style’
A 10-month-old baby and his 16-year-old mother were among the six victims shot dead in a “cartel-style execution” in a home in Goshen, California, on January 16, 2023. Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old infant son Nycholas Nolan Parraz were found in a ditch outside the
DOJ: Strathmore man pleads guilty of conspiring to distribute meth
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Strathmore man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to distribute six pounds of methamphetamine, officials with the Department of Justice said. Court documents say between Oct. 25, 2019, and Jan 24, 2020. 38-year-old Rene Guadalupe Quintero Meza conspired with 44-year-old Basilio Chavez Jr. of Porterville, as well as other individuals, […]
Man accused of domestic violence and false imprisonment arrested in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man charged with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and false imprisonment with violence. Domestic violence detectives arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Riester of Cayucas. On Sunday, Dec. 18th, a woman flagged down a motorist for...
