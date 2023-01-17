FRESNO — Domestic Violence detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Riester of Cayucas, CA. His bail is set at $35,000. On December 18th, a woman flagged down a motorist for help along Hwy. 168 near Shaver Lake. The woman explained to the driver she was in danger and wished to be taken to a safe location. The citizen drove into the town of Shaver Lake and dropped her off at a business. An employee there noticed she had injuries and contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO