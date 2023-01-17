ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

KMPH.com

Man arrested for suspected DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is turning to the community Sunday with the following reminder: Don’t drink and drive. According to Madera Police, Agustin Zarate was arrested early Sunday morning after an officer spotted him driving in the 200 block of S. Lake Street. Officers say he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.
MADERA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Attempted Robbery leaves one shot and in critical condition

January 22, 2023: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery by two male suspects that left one shot and injured near Tarpey Village. On January 21st, Saturday night around 7:30, Clovis Police Department and Fresno County deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in a shopping area on Clovis and Griffith Avenues.
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies

VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
VISALIA, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Local News in California: Six Dead Including a Teen Mom At Their Residence

Authorities are looking for at least two suspects after six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early on Monday at a home in central California. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 3.30 am to reports of multiple...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: 67-year-old killed after struck by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The person struck and killed by a car in southwest Fresno on Tuesday was identified on Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim of the crash was named as 67-year-old Madison Allen Jr. of Fresno. According to police, at around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a woman who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare DA: 2 sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in relation to a murder that occurred in Visalia in 2021, officials with the Tulare District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Court officials said on July 28, 2021, at the Bowlero Bowling Alley in Visalia 25-year-old Derick Patel and other individuals […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
GOSHEN, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Man Accused Of Abuse, Illegal Captivity Found In Fish Camp

FRESNO — Domestic Violence detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Riester of Cayucas, CA. His bail is set at $35,000. On December 18th, a woman flagged down a motorist for help along Hwy. 168 near Shaver Lake. The woman explained to the driver she was in danger and wished to be taken to a safe location. The citizen drove into the town of Shaver Lake and dropped her off at a business. An employee there noticed she had injuries and contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Strathmore man pleads guilty of conspiring to distribute meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Strathmore man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to distribute six pounds of methamphetamine, officials with the Department of Justice said. Court documents say between Oct. 25, 2019, and Jan 24, 2020. 38-year-old Rene Guadalupe Quintero Meza conspired with 44-year-old Basilio Chavez Jr. of Porterville, as well as other individuals, […]
STRATHMORE, CA

