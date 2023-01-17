Read full article on original website
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Carbondale
According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. The nationwide manhunt for the five escaped inmates from St. Francois is over. Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County. Updated: 14 hours ago.
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
WIBC.com
Evansville Man Found Dead in His Car, in a Creek
GIBSON COUNTY — An Evansville man who was reported missing this past December has been found dead by police. Indiana State Police say 47-year-old Brian Colbert was reported missing to Evansville Police on December 10th. He had last been seen in Princeton the day before. Friday afternoon, an ISP...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
KFVS12
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill. In the early morning of Saturday, January 21, Carbondale police officers arrived at the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in response to a death investigation. Update: According to a release from...
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
wish989.com
Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall
MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
Two vehicles stolen from Princeton dealership
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday. “We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle […]
wevv.com
Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County
There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities. The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.
WANE-TV
Evansville family sues hospital after 8-year-old boy dies
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death. According to the lawsuit, the parents of Marco Gabriel La Torre Riquero took him to St. Vincent urgent care...
wrul.com
Evansville Wal-Mart Shooter Identified
Shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, an armed man walked into West Side Wal-Mart in Evansville IN and began shooting. 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II. opened fire in the store where he was previously employed, wounding a previous co-worker. Officers with the Evansville Police Department, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police all responded to the scene following a call to Vanderburgh County Dispatch of an active shooter in Wal Mart. Mosley engaged in more than one gunfight with officers both inside and outside the store before officers fatally shot him. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray on Friday identified the gunman. The victim’s identity has not been released but it was reported that she was responsive before being transported to the hospital. We’ll have more on this story as details are released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department handles two crashes
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department handled one crash with minor injuries and a second with a driving under the influence arrest on Saturday. Reports indicate a 17-year-old Salem male juvenile was driving eastbound on US 50 near Radio Tower Road east of Salem when he ran off the shoulder on the south side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the north side of the road, and then struck a mailbox and culvert before coming to rest in the roadside ditch. United Medical Response checked both the driver and 16-year-old Iuka male juvenile passenger at the scene, before they went to the hospital via private vehicle. The crash occurred at 4:51 Saturday afternoon.
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich reacts to Protect Illinois Communities Act
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – In the days since the Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect, it has seen its fair share of opposition, not the least of which has come from Williamson County. Sheriff Jeff Diederich said House Bill 5471, which effectively bans assault weapons in the state, is...
Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
