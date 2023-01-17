The land of the wet and muddy – that’s what lot of folks call the salt marsh. If you have ever experienced walking through one you know why they call it that. Salt marshes are wetlands that are dominated by grasses and are partially flooded with salt water during high tide; some portions of the marsh are still flooded at low tide. The grasses that grow there are halophytes (salt tolerant). Their diversity is low, but abundance is high.

