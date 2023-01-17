Read full article on original website
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate
Taking a job while in college may put graduation out of reach for some students.
This HBCU is meeting student housing demand with new dormitory options
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have battled with housing issues for students who require on-campus living for years. But now, schools are applying innovative methods to combat that crisis by expanding their housing options. Fisk University, an HBCU in Nashville, Tennessee, is starting the initiative by creating a small community of shipping containers that will house 98 students for the Fall 2023 semester.
Xavier and Ochsner team up to open medical school
The Partnership Will Create a New, Standalone College of Medicine in New Orleans, Training the Health Care Professionals of Tomorrow, officials say
New Year, New Career? Pursue Your Graduate Degree at GMercyU
Are you looking to start a new career path or advance your career? Gwynedd Mercy University has a variety of graduate programs to fit your needs. Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT)
I Got a Bachelor’s Degree for Under $10,000 and You Can, Too
It’s no surprise that college is expensive, but today, prospective learners are increasingly skeptical of the price tag. Seventy percent of 18- to 34-year-olds who do not have college degrees — and 49% who do — said in a recent survey that college is a “questionable investment.”
Daily Evergreen
WSU faculty senate host guest speaker; benefits and athletics’ debt
In the first faculty senate meeting of 2023, questions and concerns arose from Luke Premo, College of Arts and Sciences Senate member and WSU anthropology professor, about budget and academic funding cuts to the senate board in the wake of WSU athletics not paying back their debt. “I was wondering...
psychologytoday.com
3 Keys to Success in College
Although students come to the university to learn, there is a barrier that prevents them from learning—the vice of “knowingness.”. Many college students adopt the attitude of “careerism” and pursue marketable majors that will increase their chances of getting a job. With immigrants and refugees coming...
Futurism
College Student Caught Submitting Paper Using ChatGPT
Antony Aumann, a philosophy professor at Northern Michigan University, caught a student using ChatGPT to write a suspiciously coherent and well-structured essay about burqa bans. The student later confessed, as The New York Times first reported, ushering in a strange future for higher ed in a world in which powerful...
How to Apply for a PhD: Tips and Tricks for a Successful Application
Pursuing a PhD can be a challenging and rewarding experience, but the application process can be daunting for many students. In this blog post, we will discuss the various steps involved in applying for a PhD program, including researching potential programs, preparing your application materials, and interviewing with potential advisors.
